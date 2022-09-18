USA: Diversity & the End of “Whiteness”…

Tucker Carlson at his hilarious best – enjoy!

Editor writes…

Still, we have to consider whether it was right or wrong for Florida’s Governor, Ron DeSantis, who is a Catholic, to send all those illegal immigrants to other parts of the country instead of making them welcome in Florida. Especially sending them to the highly respectable Martha’s Vineyard, where affordable housing is just, well, unaffordable for the average illegal immigrant. Surely, the “sunshine state” is at risk of becoming the “darkness state” or, at least, the “overcast with rain to come” state. Whatever happened to “I was a stranger and you made me welcome”? (Matthew 25: 31-46).

Your thoughts…

