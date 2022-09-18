USA: Diversity & the End of “Whiteness”…

18Sep

USA: Diversity & the End of “Whiteness”…

Tucker Carlson at his hilarious best – enjoy!

Editor writes…

Still, we have to consider whether it was right or wrong for Florida’s Governor, Ron DeSantis, who is a Catholic, to send all those illegal immigrants to other parts of the country instead of making them welcome in Florida.  Especially sending them to the highly respectable Martha’s Vineyard, where affordable housing is just, well, unaffordable for the average illegal immigrant. Surely, the “sunshine state” is at risk of becoming the “darkness state” or, at least, the “overcast with rain to come” state.  Whatever happened to “I was a stranger and you made me welcome”? (Matthew 25: 31-46).

Your thoughts…   

Comments (2)

  Bernie

    I’m still laughing at that video – what a scream. Tucker is always good, on this he’s fantastic.

    I’ve been checking out reactions in the USA and the liberal media are going mad calling DeSantis and Tucker “racist”. The 50 illegals who were flown out by Governor DeSantis were quickly bussed to a military camp, LOL! They’re not getting to stay in Martha’s Vineyard, that’s for sure even though it’s in one of the “sanctuary cities”.

    Here’s a future President of the USA defending what he did – Governor Ron DeSantis!

    September 18, 2022 at 7:15 pm
    Josephine

      Bernie,

      Without a doubt, DeSantis is a future President of the USA. I’d like Trump to win in the next election because he was cheated out of his second term, no question, but then after that, Ron DeSantis, definitely.

      That video of Tucker Carlson is really hilarious. He sets out his stall and works up to it but when he gets there, it’s no holds barred funny. I haven’t laughed as much in ages.

      September 18, 2022 at 7:55 pm

Join the discussion...

