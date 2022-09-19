Private Revelations: Is La Salette Approved?

Editor writes…

From time to time, the question of the authenticity of the La Salette apparitions is raised in our discussions. Personally, I’ve never been attracted to La Salette. I cannot take to the statue of Our Lady in an attitude of almost despair, and her dress and head-dress differ markedly from just about every other approved apparition, and again, I find them unattractive. Goodness, if I ever manage to get into Heaven and find that this is how Our Lady was dressed, I’m going to have quite a time trying to talk my way out of that gaffe 😀 Apart from the dress issue, though, there’s always been controversy around this apparition claim. While Father Michael Rodríguez mentions the controversy, acknowledging the question marks over the characters of the two seers, he doesn’t actually specify the “character problems”, so it’s all a bit strange, in my opinion.

Of course, the Church does not require us to believe private apparitions, even those which are approved by the local bishop. It will be interesting, therefore, to read the thoughts of bloggers on this apparently approved apparition of La Salette. I say “apparently” because although Father read from an official Decree in his talk above, there has been some confusion because, at one point, the bishop seemed to withdraw the previous approval. Anyway, Father Rodríguez doesn’t mention that either, so if I’ve got it wrong, please correct me in the comments below. And share your own thoughts about La Salette, which features regularly in articles and videos about the Faith these days. It seems most people do believe that these are authentic visions/messages/secrets – what about you? I remain to be convinced. Can you convince me?

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



