Private Revelations: Is La Salette Approved?

From time to time, the question of the authenticity of the La Salette apparitions is raised in our discussions. Personally, I’ve never been attracted to La Salette. I cannot take to the statue of Our Lady in an attitude of almost despair, and her dress and head-dress differ markedly from just about every other approved apparition, and again, I find them unattractive. Goodness, if I ever manage to get into Heaven and find that this is how Our Lady was dressed, I’m going to have quite a time trying to talk my way out of that gaffe 😀 Apart from the dress issue, though, there’s always been controversy around this apparition claim. While Father Michael Rodríguez mentions the controversy, acknowledging the question marks over the characters of the two seers, he doesn’t actually specify the “character problems”, so it’s all a bit strange, in my opinion.
Of course, the Church does not require us to believe private apparitions, even those which are approved by the local bishop. It will be interesting, therefore, to read the thoughts of bloggers on this apparently approved apparition of La Salette. I say “apparently” because although Father read from an official Decree in his talk above, there has been some confusion because, at one point, the bishop seemed to withdraw the previous approval. Anyway, Father Rodríguez doesn’t mention that either, so if I’ve got it wrong, please correct me in the comments below. And share your own thoughts about La Salette, which features regularly in articles and videos about the Faith these days. It seems most people do believe that these are authentic visions/messages/secrets – what about you? I remain to be convinced. Can you convince me?
Comments (11)
The important and encouraging statement below has just come into my inbox, so I’m sharing it here – true or false, La Salette is about the crisis/apostasy in the Church, so it’s really not off topic 😀
Email reads…
Please see here an important statement by Cardinal Walter Brandmueller, in which he decries the recent decisions of the German Synodal Path and describes them as “mass apostasy”. He also compares our current situation with that of the Arian crisis…
Another link which arrived in my inbox this evening is this one from Lifesitenews where (some time ago – I’d forgotten all about it) I was asked to sign a statement… Read all about it here
I’ve always been wary of La Salette. TBH, I was surprised when Father read that decree. I didn’t think it was approved at all, but it’s just as well we’re not obliged to believe even approved private revelations because I really do struggle with La Salette. There’s something about it, just doesn’t sit right. Maybe when I read other people’s views, I’ll change my mind, but I doubt it, TBH.
I’m also wary of La Salette but I did some digging to see what I could find out now that I’ve heard Father Rodriguez being so convinced about it. I found this from Catholic Answers, although I am surprised at how they interpret the claim that “Rome will lose the faith” as meaning just the city of Rome, the ordinary people, where I’ve always assumed it meant the Vatican.
https://www.catholic.com/magazine/print-edition/la-salette-sorting-fact-from-fiction
They give a quote from Melanie’s “secret” and it seems obvious that it’s nothing to do with these times but refer to the 19th century.
So far, I’m not changing my mind at all – I’m disappointed that the Fatima Center is throwing its weight behind this apparition.
I wouldn’t touch La Salette with a bargepole and I can’t understand why the Fatima Centre have made this video. They’re always asking for money, and people give it because they think it is to promote the full Fatima message – they ought to keep to that. For me, at La Salette, there were too many contradictions and loose ends and of course, the strange lives of the alleged seers after the apparitions. What really did it for me was the Cure D’Ars affair – there is a precis on Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Our_Lady_of_La_Salette
Life of Maximin Giraud: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maximin_Giraud (this article misrepresents / downplays the Cure D’Ars incident, but the full story can be read in Abbé Alfred Monnin’s book, Vie du Curé d’Ars, t. 2, Paris, 1861, p. 281-283.)
Life of Melanie Calvat: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mélanie_Calvat – some very strange goings-on there.
Neither of the Causes of the alleged seers for beatification / canonisation are underway.
westminsterfly,
I went straight to your link to the Cure D’Ars affair and that is sufficient to convince me that La Salette is false. Right away, with the disobedience to the bishop, just by insisting on going to visit the saint, our Catholic sense should be sending huge warning signals. What happened after that, is as clear as it could possibly be. I’m very disappointed that the Fatima Center are pushing this. They’re leading souls astray, how awful is that.
Thanks for the comments so far. I’ve now sent the link to this thread to the Fatima Center, asking for it to be passed on to Father Rodriguez.
La Salette is a bit problematic. Some of the message in particular re cos it mentions apostasy. I find quite credible cos it’s quite relevant nowadays.
If I recall correctly, last seer of La Salette died in Italy as she lived with a Saint. That Saint name was Saint Annibale Maria di Franci, a spiritual director to a certain Luisa Piccarreta.
Thus a little bit more of a credibility than Garbandal. I take no notice of dress, just the content and import of the messages itself.
My rule of thumb was 99% of all apparitions are all false, leaving just 1% for true apparitions.
Let me end all doubts with regard to Melanie’s recollection of the message given to her by Our Lady published in 1879. Few know heaven itself approved it.
Thirty-three years after the apparition, on 20th August 1879, a basilica at La Salette was consecrated, and the following day, August 21st, the cardinal Archbishop of Paris in France (representing the Melchisedech Priesthood and Melchisedech Kingship) performed a canonical coronation of the statue of the Virgin of La Salette according to the prescription of the sacred Congregation of Rites.
On the very same day as this coronation, 21st August 1879, as only heaven can co-ordinate, there occurred an active but silent apparition at Knock, a small town (red dot) in west Connaught, Ireland, a place ‘ruggedly inhospitable and not conducive for agriculture.’
On that miserable wet evening, in a meadow field outside the gable-end of the Knock church of St John the Baptist, a small chapel ‘dedicated to all the nations of the world,’ there occurred an active but silent apparition (i.e., the figures were speaking but could not be heard). The vision, which lit the immediate area with a brilliant light, included images of a praying St Joseph, a crowned Virgin Mary, St John the Evangelist, and against the wall, the Lamb on a bare altar with a cross behind and above it in the traditional manner found in churches of the time, it of course representing Christ and the Sacrifice of the Catholic Latin Mass said inside the church of St John the Baptist, the Mass codified at the Council of Trent (1545-1563). Never before in history did such an altar and lamb appear in any such vision. Surrounding the altar were spots of brighter light, representing angels, as in Genesis I, ‘and God said, be light made.’ This vision, mounted on an invisible platform over the tall grass, showed St Joseph with hands joined, face bowed looking towards Mary and the altar; and the Blessed Virgin, with her arms held apart as the priest does at the sacrifice of the Mass, praying to heaven. Add to this was a vested and mitred St John, superimposed between Mary and the altar, holding a book (his Apocalypse?) in one hand while gesturing in a preaching stance with the other. St Joseph, with his head bowed and glancing sideways, was isolated, separated by a mysterious black line, noticed only by a few of the observers and seldom mentioned in books on the apparition.
No doubt the allegory of the place of the vision was about the Latin Mass.
James,
There isn’t anything in your comment which proves that “heaven itself approved La Salette”.
Building a basilica and holding a ceremony of consecration of a statue isn’t proof that it’s true, and neither is the fact that another private revelation took place at that time, that’s not proof, either. TBH, I’ve never been that keen on Knock either, but that’s just my opinion. At least there is no question around its approval. There is a lot of doubt about La Salette.
Josephine
Exactly. What on earth has La Salette to do with Knock? The ‘co-ordination’ (33 years later?) of one event with another can hardly be seen as Heaven approving something. Sounds more like superstition to me. But you will always get those who whether it’s La Salette, or Medjugorje, or ‘Our Lady of All Nations’ – Amsterdam (the latter has now been formally condemned by the Vatican, after being approved by the local Ordinary), you will always get those who seek coincidences and ‘signs and wonders’ to attempt to validate their pet fake apparition.
Well, it’s soon going to be even MORE difficult to separate the wheat from the chaff within the Church – the Vatican is redefining what it means to be a saint, so as long as the La Salette seers were as environmentally friendly as possible in their time, they’ll soon be candidates for canonisation, no matter the truth or otherwise of their alleged visions.
https://ecclesiastical-freemasonry.com/2022/09/20/sanctity-is-different-now-because-of-pollution/
Truly, you could not make this stuff up.