Putin's Nuclear Threat: Cause for Serious Concern?
Sir Tony Brenton, the former UK ambassador to Russia, has told Sky News that Vladimir Putin’s partial mobilisation is a “pretty significant escalation” of the Ukrainian war.
Editor writes…
Should we step up our prayers for the authentic Consecration of Russia, in the light of today’s news?
I’d say yes, we should worry and spiritually prepare ourselves. Forget what the World Apostolate of Fatima tells you. See my comment from the La Salette thread: “Slightly off topic but after seeing this news today, https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11233965/Ukraine-war-Putin-announces-partial-military-mobilisation-Russia.html it brought back a memory that the World Apostolate of Fatima alleged that Sister Lucia said about the 1984 consecration of the world – video on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9fHmtZlbVbc Start at 17:05, when the commentor translates Sister Lucia’s alleged words as “The week of Fatima was not yet concluded and that we were still living out the third day. The peace reaped from the Triumph is peace from the militant spread of atheism by communist Russia, but rest assured it does mean that in the future no world war will take place although local conflicts will always occur due to the nature of man . . .”. This ‘prophecy’ – probably concocted by Carlos Evaristo, the WAF interpreter and commentor, is looking more and more flimsy by the day.” Note that – Sister Lucia apparently said no future world war would take place. Well it’s not looking like that now. Just one – one nuclear weapon will start World War III. And maniacs are in control on both sides.
WF,
I agree that we should worry and spiritually prepare ourselves.
I watched Peter Hitchens the journalist speaking about this on Michelle Dewsbury’s show on GB News this evening, and he said that not taking Putin seriously was the mistake everyone made at the start of the Ukraine issue. He knows his stuff, Peter Hitchens, and he reeled off situations from past history and recent wars, to ram home the danger of neglecting to take Putin at his word.
It’s so obvious now (as if it wasn’t at the time) that the March consecration of Ukraine and Russia was not accepted by God as the consecration to bring us world peace. Maybe in the face of an actual threat where Putin spells out that he’s “not bluffing” will force the Pope to try again, this time for real.
Lily,
I think this is the discussion you mentioned on Dewbs & Co. earlier tonight on GB News. Well worth watching.
I saw that discussion on GB News earlier and it was very informative indeed. I’ll watch it again, now that I see it posted here.
Without a doubt we are in danger of nuclear war – as Hitchens said, it would be very foolish to ignore Putin’s threats. More rosaries and Masses, First Fridays and Saturdays, we need to redouble our spiritual efforts if we want to avert this latest danger.
westminsterfly – WF,
I look forward to watching that YouTube video – thanks for posting.
I agree with you about the need to prepare spiritually because, the way the world is going and the way the pope is going, a nuclear war cannot be ruled out. Fatima continues to unfold before us.
Josephine
I don`t know about you but there is no way that I could find a church in our diocese where I could indulge in the First Friday or Fatima devotions, far less the rosary. I got a wee rosary group going about six years ago in our church. We started with ten and it is now down to myself and my wife and we are wondering whether it is worth carrying on. There are no confessions, a Mass every Saturday
at 4.00pm and nothing else. People now have lost the habit of blessing themselves on entering
or leaving the church and I think the first time I have seen anyone genuflecting for a while was on TV
last week at the Queen`s lying-in-state.
Our church bulletins invite us regularly to join other churches in prayer around ten miles away while telling us to watch our carbon footprint. It is otherwise known as a total joke.
When the Pope consecrated Russia and the Ukraine, I mailed the parish priest and asked him why
the bishops of Scotland were congregating in George Square for the rosary when they should have been joining the Pope in the consecration but I got no reply.
Meanwhile, communion on the tongue is still banned.
Our priest serves our parish and our sister parish. We have Divine Liturgy at 4 PM Saturday and 11:30 am Sunday. I always go to both Liturgies. Idk if this applies to the RCC, but a Byzantine Catholic priest told me that I could go on Saturday evening for First Saturday and Sunday morning for Sunday. So that’s what I do.