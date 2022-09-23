Belgian bishops’ push for same-sex blessings is ‘heretical opposition to the revealed truth’ – Müller

23Sep

Belgian bishops’ push for same-sex blessings is ‘heretical opposition to the revealed truth’ – Müller

(LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Gerhard Müller [pictured], the former head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, has written a statement (see full text below) rebuking the Belgian bishops for their September 20 document approving homosexual relationships and offering them a liturgical blessing.

In the statement as sent to LifeSiteNews by the German cardinal, Müller describes this Belgian decision as being “heretical” and “diametrically opposed to the Word of God on marriage, the family and the creation of man as man or woman.” …

By Gerhard Card. Müller

The Flemish bishops published a statement on pastoral care for homosexual persons on September 20, 2022. They also propose a kind of liturgy with prayers of blessing for persons of the same sex living together in marriage. They think they can refer to the Apostolic Exhortation Amoris laetitia by Pope Francis. In doing so, they take the highest teacher of the Church as a crown witness for a so-called inclusive pastoral ministry without turning away from sin. Such an approach, however, is diametrically opposed to the Word of God on marriage, the family and the creation of man as man or woman. However, the well-meaning intention to emphasize the unconditional dignity of each individual human being, regardless of his or her right or wrong behavior, is reversed by the blatant contradictions against the hermeneutical principles and the contents of the revealed faith of the Church.  Continues

Editor writes…

This is the fall-out from Amoris Laetitia. We have discussed AL several times on this blog – click here for an example.  Despite the above fraternal correction from Cardinal Müller, I fear this sort of heretical “blessing” will spread and we will see it happening just about everywhere.  Your thoughts…

Comments (3)

  • Margaret Mary Reply

    This sort of thing was inevitable after Amoris Laetitia – the wolves in sheep’s clothing were already showing their true colours and this gave them their big chance. What this pope has to answer for, is terrifying. Well done on Cardinal Muller for reprimanding the Belgian bishops. I agree, though, that this sort of thing will spread and the majority of the “faithful” will think nothing of it. The rest will be too afraid to say anything for fear of being called a bigot.

    September 23, 2022 at 11:12 am
  • Nicky Reply

    This is dreadful news. I wonder if bloggers think that this is likely to happen here in Scotland? Surely the bishops would never endorse it?

    September 23, 2022 at 12:19 pm
  • Lily Reply

    I can’t see that happening in Scotland, I really can’t. We only have 8 bishops and one of them is quite traditional by all accounts, so I think the brakes would be pressed if any attempt was made to introduce those blessings.

    I think there has to be a formal announcement that the Belgian Church is in schism. That’s about the only way to shut down this sort of thing, IMHO.

    September 23, 2022 at 1:40 pm

