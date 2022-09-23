Belgian bishops’ push for same-sex blessings is ‘heretical opposition to the revealed truth’ – Müller

(LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Gerhard Müller [pictured], the former head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, has written a statement (see full text below) rebuking the Belgian bishops for their September 20 document approving homosexual relationships and offering them a liturgical blessing.

In the statement as sent to LifeSiteNews by the German cardinal, Müller describes this Belgian decision as being “heretical” and “diametrically opposed to the Word of God on marriage, the family and the creation of man as man or woman.” …

By Gerhard Card. Müller

The Flemish bishops published a statement on pastoral care for homosexual persons on September 20, 2022. They also propose a kind of liturgy with prayers of blessing for persons of the same sex living together in marriage. They think they can refer to the Apostolic Exhortation Amoris laetitia by Pope Francis. In doing so, they take the highest teacher of the Church as a crown witness for a so-called inclusive pastoral ministry without turning away from sin. Such an approach, however, is diametrically opposed to the Word of God on marriage, the family and the creation of man as man or woman. However, the well-meaning intention to emphasize the unconditional dignity of each individual human being, regardless of his or her right or wrong behavior, is reversed by the blatant contradictions against the hermeneutical principles and the contents of the revealed faith of the Church. Continues

Editor writes…

This is the fall-out from Amoris Laetitia. We have discussed AL several times on this blog – click here for an example. Despite the above fraternal correction from Cardinal Müller, I fear this sort of heretical “blessing” will spread and we will see it happening just about everywhere. Your thoughts…

