Cause of 33-days Pope, John Paul I – Curious?

Pope John Paul I [was] beatified on 4 September 2022 in a celebration presided over by Pope Francis in the Vatican.
In October, the Holy Father signed a decree recognizing a miracle attributed to the intercession of John Paul I (Albino Luciani), clearing the way for his beatification.
Two months later, the Congregation for the Causes of Saints has officially announced his beatification, which was communicated to the postulator of the cause of canonization, Cardinal Beniamino Stella, and to Bishop Renato Marangoni of Belluno-Feltre, the diocese where Luciani’s cause opened on November 23, 2003, and closed on November 9, 2017, with the proclamation of his heroic virtues.
Sixth twentieth-century Pope on the path to sainthood
In an article published Thursday in the Italian newspaper L’Avvenire, by vice-postulator of the cause, Stefania Falasca, John Paul I – the 263rd Pope, who spent 34 days at the head of the Church – is the sixth pontiff from the 1900s for whom a cause for beatification and canonization has been introduced. Of this group, four have already been proclaimed saints: Pius X, John XXIII, Paul VI and John Paul II.
Miracle
The miracle approved in the cause of Pope John Paul I involves the healing of a young girl in Buenos Aires, Argentina, who suffered a case of “severe acute inflammatory encephalopathy, a malignant refractory epileptic illness, and septic shock.” Her situation was very serious, characterized by numerous daily seizures and a septic state of broncho-pneumonia.
According to Canon law, the Church will have to wait for the outcome of another Super miro (on the miracle) process after beatification to proceed to canonization. Continues…
Editor writes…
This pope was pontiff for 33 days. Hardly time to unpack. So, please explain to me why he has been set on the road to canonisation. This is not meant to be a personal criticism of Pope John Paul I – I know nothing about him which is, really, the point. Do YOU? I read the book claiming he’d been murdered, but apart from that, and agreeing that he has a beautiful smile, I’m curious about the rationale behind this latest pope-to-go canonisation process. It can’t just be “his smile [which] transmitted the Lord’s goodness”… Can it? Your thoughts…
They’re just canonising the Council. It will be interesting to see whether they do a rush job on B XVI too when he meets his maker. It currently looks like they’re going for the full set to show that the marvellous “New Pentacost” produced so many saints …. As the pews and seminaries emptied.
Andrew Q,
Exactly, spot on, they’re just canonising the Council. I’d formed that thought before I read your comment. And he only reigned for 33 days as well. Ridiculous. Apologies for using Gloria TV as a source but he was apparently very anti-TLM as well: https://gloria.tv/post/LGHQFstCs41F2AadmqG8pLXSd PLEASE, I beg of you, don’t read the inane comments underneath the post, they are typical GTV basket case fare.
A smile with heroic virtues….who knew?
This is interesting: a Masonic-controlled hierarchy is beatifying a Pope who was allegedly murdered because he was about to expose the extensive presence of Freemasons in the Curia. Gee, maybe those Freemasons aren’t such bad guys, after all….