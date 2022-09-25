Cause of 33-days Pope, John Paul I – Curious?

25Sep

Cause of 33-days Pope, John Paul I – Curious?

From Vatican News…

Pope John Paul I [was] beatified on 4 September 2022 in a celebration presided over by Pope Francis in the Vatican.

In October, the Holy Father signed a decree recognizing a miracle attributed to the intercession of John Paul I (Albino Luciani), clearing the way for his beatification.

Two months later, the Congregation for the Causes of Saints has officially announced his beatification, which was communicated to the postulator of the cause of canonization, Cardinal Beniamino Stella, and to Bishop Renato Marangoni of Belluno-Feltre, the diocese where Luciani’s cause opened on November 23, 2003, and closed on November 9, 2017, with the proclamation of his heroic virtues.

Sixth twentieth-century Pope on the path to sainthood

In an article published Thursday in the Italian newspaper L’Avvenire, by vice-postulator of the cause, Stefania Falasca, John Paul I – the 263rd Pope, who spent 34 days at the head of the Church – is the sixth pontiff from the 1900s for whom a cause for beatification and canonization has been introduced. Of this group, four have already been proclaimed saints: Pius X, John XXIII, Paul VI and John Paul II.

Miracle

The miracle approved in the cause of Pope John Paul I involves the healing of a young girl in Buenos Aires, Argentina, who suffered a case of “severe acute inflammatory encephalopathy, a malignant refractory epileptic illness, and septic shock.” Her situation was very serious, characterized by numerous daily seizures and a septic state of broncho-pneumonia.

According to Canon law, the Church will have to wait for the outcome of another Super miro (on the miracle) process after beatification to proceed to canonization.  Continues…

Editor writes…

This pope was pontiff for 33 days. Hardly time to unpack.  So, please explain to me why he has been set on the road to canonisation.  This is not meant to be a personal criticism of Pope John Paul I – I know nothing about him which is, really, the point.  Do YOU?  I read the book claiming he’d been murdered, but apart from that, and agreeing that he has a beautiful smile, I’m curious about the rationale behind this latest pope-to-go canonisation process.   It can’t just be “his smile [which] transmitted the Lord’s goodness”… Can it?  Your thoughts…

Signed Puzzled, Glasgow (who can sometimes smile for Scotland  😀 )

Comments (5)

  • Andrew Q Reply

    They’re just canonising the Council. It will be interesting to see whether they do a rush job on B XVI too when he meets his maker. It currently looks like they’re going for the full set to show that the marvellous “New Pentacost” produced so many saints …. As the pews and seminaries emptied.

    September 25, 2022 at 10:17 pm
  • westminsterfly Reply

    Andrew Q,
    Exactly, spot on, they’re just canonising the Council. I’d formed that thought before I read your comment. And he only reigned for 33 days as well. Ridiculous. Apologies for using Gloria TV as a source but he was apparently very anti-TLM as well: https://gloria.tv/post/LGHQFstCs41F2AadmqG8pLXSd PLEASE, I beg of you, don’t read the inane comments underneath the post, they are typical GTV basket case fare.

    September 25, 2022 at 10:49 pm
  • jobstrust Reply

    Andrew Q, the correction of “higher vocation” of consecrated celibacy marriage vowed to Christ to consecrated male female marriage vowed to God given as an erroneous “opinion” of St Paul at 1Cor7:25-34 and purported taught by the catholic church role group until 19 March 2013, six days after the election of Pope Francis, required what you describe as “the pews and seminaries emptied” and which was the “great majority” (Pope Francis, 2015) of those in these pews and seminaries not keeping inseparability and qualitative equality of thinking and having faith as, in uncertainty, belief. This “worldwide catastrophe” (Pope Francis, 10 June 2021) was remedied by Pope Francis exercising an absolute power of authorisation on 10 June 2021 of applications of:
    1. ensuring procreation gift by helpers of the family within the family in the case of ten Vatican state citizens, including Cardinal Angelo Becciu, alleged to have embezzled charity donations by helpers of the family within the family presently been heard in Pope Francis’ Vatican state court,
    2. insuring as at unacceptable risk of fraud from the Italian Parliament “Zan” anti-homophobia bill, defeated in early November 2021 after a protest note against it authorised by Pope Francis as an unacceptable risk of fraud on insuring need of union of identities of family members of valid and proper marriages, both consecrated celibate and consecrated male female.

    September 25, 2022 at 11:08 pm
    • editor Reply

      jobstrust,

      I can see no connection whatsoever between what Andrew Q said and your response to him. I will make a couple of points, though…

      A… “the correction of “higher vocation” of consecrated celibacy marriage vowed to Christ to consecrated male female marriage vowed to God given as an erroneous “opinion” of St Paul at 1Cor7:25-

      Who / which authority gave the “erroneous opinion”… “opinion” (so to speak) ?

      B… “having faith as, in uncertainty, belief”…

      Nope. Christian Faith is certain.

      In summary…

      I can’t pretend to understand the rest of your post which appears to have nothing whatsoever to do with the topic – Pope John Paul I – but I thought I’d show off what I (think) I DO understand from your comment. I ought to get an A for effort, or should that be an E for effort…

      Tip: if you choose to submit another comment, I suggest that you at least mention Pope John Paul I.

      September 25, 2022 at 11:34 pm
  • RCAVictor Reply

    A smile with heroic virtues….who knew?

    This is interesting: a Masonic-controlled hierarchy is beatifying a Pope who was allegedly murdered because he was about to expose the extensive presence of Freemasons in the Curia. Gee, maybe those Freemasons aren’t such bad guys, after all….

    September 25, 2022 at 11:12 pm

