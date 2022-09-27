Giorgia Meloni “For God, Country & Family!”

Video [above]: Giorgia Meloni’s [Fabulous] 2019 Courageous Common-Sense Speech (with English subtitles)

From The Spectator, 25 September, 2022…

As Italians prepare to vote in today’s general election, the European Union has issued a warning – making clear that it stands ready to act.

Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Brothers of Italy party, is widely expected to become prime minister at the head of a right-wing coalition. At an event in Princeton University, Ursula Von der Leyen, the EU president, said she is watching. ‘If things go in a difficult direction, I’ve spoken about Hungary and Poland, we have tools,’ she said.

So the unelected Ms Von der Leyen is talking about what she might do if confronted by Meloni being elected and getting ‘difficult’. The ‘tools’ she refers to are those used to withhold funds from Hungary and Poland for alleged violations of what the European Court of Justice has termed the EU’s ‘common values such as the rule of law and solidarity’, mainly in respect of the judiciary and media. That an unelected EU Commission should punish democratically elected governments in Hungary and Poland for failing to uphold common values is extraordinary – that it should threaten to do so in Italy if Meloni is elected and does not behave is outrageous. Continues…

Editor writes…

After watching Giorgia Meloni’s inspiring address to the Family Congress (2019) it’s not difficult to work out why she’s being labelled a “far right extremist” by the mainstream media, and why the EU is issuing warnings about acting to put an end to her (very good) influence. I say “very good” assuming that her fiery words translate into matching actions. Pay close attention to the subtitles as you watch the video because she is a very surprising person indeed: not married, herself (Wiki refers to her “partner”) she supports marriage, recognising it as the most important basis for a healthy society. She also holds “socially conservative” (i.e., moral) beliefs on abortion and euthanasia and is not totally flying the rainbow flag, so she could probably benefit from our prayers if, as expected, she becomes Italy’s first woman Prime Minister. It won’t be easy to hold firm to those “socially conservative” views – that’s a given – so let’s remember her in our prayers, at this time.

Your thoughts…