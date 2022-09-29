Pope Francis & the “Right to Heaven” – Cool?

From the Catholic Herald – 28 September 2022…

In 2019 the controversial Abu Dhabi document asserted that God wills “the pluralism and the diversity of religions” in apparently the same sense that He wills a plurality of races and sexes. It was Bishop Athanasius Schneider from Kazakhstan who secured from Pope Francis an informal clarification, when the pontiff verbally conceded that God’s willing of a plurality of religions is merely permissive. There is a strange poetry, therefore, to the fact that, this month, a renewed statement on the same topic was issued by the Pope together with leaders of other world religions in Kazakhstan itself.

On September 14-15, Pope Francis attended the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, where he formally addressed its opening and concluding sessions. During his apostolic visit, the Pope also celebrated Holy Mass for the nation’s Catholic minority population and visited clergy and religious at the archdiocesan cathedral.

Bishop Athanasius Schneider, who spoke exclusively to the Catholic Herald, reflects below on the advantages and disadvantages of gatherings of this nature, and the implications and continued ambiguities in the clarification apparently presented in its final declaration.

He also contests the idea put forward by Pope Francis and promoted by the Vatican on social media, that “everyone” has a “right” to Heaven. Click here to read the entire interview with Archbishop Schneider…

Editor writes…

Is Bishop Schneider right in asserting that we do not have a “right” to Heaven? What??! After all these years of slogging over a hot cooker this blog? You kidding? Please explain…

