Pope Francis & the “Right to Heaven” – Cool?

From the Catholic Herald – 28 September 2022…
In 2019 the controversial Abu Dhabi document asserted that God wills “the pluralism and the diversity of religions” in apparently the same sense that He wills a plurality of races and sexes. It was Bishop Athanasius Schneider from Kazakhstan who secured from Pope Francis an informal clarification, when the pontiff verbally conceded that God’s willing of a plurality of religions is merely permissive. There is a strange poetry, therefore, to the fact that, this month, a renewed statement on the same topic was issued by the Pope together with leaders of other world religions in Kazakhstan itself.
On September 14-15, Pope Francis attended the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, where he formally addressed its opening and concluding sessions. During his apostolic visit, the Pope also celebrated Holy Mass for the nation’s Catholic minority population and visited clergy and religious at the archdiocesan cathedral.
Bishop Athanasius Schneider, who spoke exclusively to the Catholic Herald, reflects below on the advantages and disadvantages of gatherings of this nature, and the implications and continued ambiguities in the clarification apparently presented in its final declaration.
He also contests the idea put forward by Pope Francis and promoted by the Vatican on social media, that “everyone” has a “right” to Heaven. Click here to read the entire interview with Archbishop Schneider…
Is Bishop Schneider right in asserting that we do not have a "right" to Heaven? What??! After all these years of slogging over
a hot cooker this blog? You kidding? Please explain…
It’s more than incredible to live through this pontificate. Some people ask if he’s really the pope, but I am asking if he’s really a Catholic – frankly, I don’t think so. I went in search of others who might think the same and found this article from Lifesite, from July this year (2022)
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/is-the-pope-catholic/
I was struck by the remark in that article, that Francis is keeping people out of the Church. I am certain that will be the truth. He started his pontificate by telling us that atheists can get to heaven without converting to the faith and now he’s saying everyone has a right to get to heaven. It makes no sense at all. In fact, it’s downright stupid, as if God has an obligation to let everyone into heaven, because if someone has a right, someone else has an obligation to the person with that right.
Does he ever stop to think about is death and judgment, heaven or hell for all eternity – the four last things? I doubt it.
That whole interview with Bishop Schneider gives me hope for life after Francis, but it is depressing to think such an interview is necessary in the first place. A bishop correcting the pope! Who’d ever have dreamt it would come to this?