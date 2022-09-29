St Michael, Archangel – Defender of the Church

St Michael, Archangel – Defender of the Church

Editor writes…

Pope Leo XIII wrote the powerful prayer to St Michael Archangel below and ordered that it be recited after every low Mass – click here for more on what happened to inspire the Pope to make this order, and then share your thoughts on which of the versions you are more inclined to believe.

Prayer to St Michael, Archangel

Holy Michael, Archangel, defend us in the day of battle.
Be our safeguard against the wickedness and snares of the Devil.
May God rebuke him, we humbly pray.
And do thou, O Prince of the Heavenly host, by the power of God,
Cast down into Hell, Satan, and all wicked spirits
Who wander through the world, for the ruin of souls.
Amen.

Wishing all our readers and bloggers, a very happy Feast of St Michael, Archangel – especially our bloggers Michael and Michaela!

