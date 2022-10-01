Do Catholics Fear Confession?editor
Editor writes…
Why are Catholics apparently reluctant to attend Confession these days? Can we blame the laxity of the clergy during lockdown, or is there something else at work here?
And, importantly, is there anything the narrator (or St John Vianney!) says in the above video to reignite your appreciation of the Sacrament of Penance?
Your thoughts…
I know some converts, including a member of my own family. These converts have told me they feared their first confession because it was new to them and they didn’t know what to expect. I was very lucky to have had a very kind and pastoral priest to hear my first confession.
Most of my confessors have been good. Unfortunately, on four occasions during my life, I have had a bad confessor. I have been to confession approximately 100 times during my life with 96% satisfaction. 4% dissatisfaction is not too bad. If you needed life-saving surgery, and the risk of death were 4%, I would have the surgery.
I prefer to go to an anonymous priest. I also choose priests whom I know to say Mass reverently. If a priest experiments with the text of the Mass, it is possible he might fiddle around with the words of absolution, which I experienced on one occasion.
Miles Immaculatae,
I’m wondering what has happened to your avatar. You need to log in with the same email address that you used when you signed up for your avatar, otherwise it won’t appear. And it was lovely, if my memory (for once) serves me correctly 😀
I didn’t watch the video but Americans are poorly catechized. I didn’t learn until I was 38 years old that you should not get communion until you’ve had a confession if you missed Sunday mass, among other sins. Nobody I know goes to confession.
The video is five minutes long. I can’t imagine why anyone – any Catholic – wouldn’t watch it. Maybe, if you HAD watched it, you’d have been moved to send the link to some – if not all – of those people you know who never go to Confession.
Because the other thing that Catholics today seem not to know, is the meaning of that other great Sacrament – the Sacrament of Confirmation, where we are strengthened to be Soldiers of Christ. Soldiers fight. Soldiers of Christ fight for souls. If you have a lot of Catholics in your life who never go to Confession – YOU have a duty to try to help them to see the gravity of this error. They are in serious spiritual danger. You can change that.
Yikes! Didn’t mean I wasn’t going to watch the video eventually — I just felt compelled to answer the first half of your question. Unfortunately I’m surrounded by very nice non-Catholic Christians. They are more interested in evangelizing me to not be Catholic. But thanks for reminding me of my duties; I didn’t mean to strike a nerve!
PS I’d be honored to be surrounded by Catholics as strong as you. No priest or layperson has ever spoke about Confirmation in that simple, yet awesome, manner.
E,
You’re very good not to take offence – and I know what you mean about those nice non-Catholics who want to evangelise. They often put us to great shame.
And then to go onto kindly praise my unworthy self re. Confirmation duty – your charity is touching. I’m going to have to be nice to you from now on 😀
You are so right about the lack of teaching and preaching about Confirmation – it’s been a hobby horse of mine since I was around eleven years of age, after asking a priest in my parish if I could do something: I’d seen some young people of my own age serving at a piety stall, back of the church, and I was keen to join them but when I asked, he brushed me off. I remember thinking “God will not be pleased with him” and so my career to fix the clergy was launched 😀 He’s deceased now, so if he’s reading this, I bet he’s saying “Drat! If only…” 😀
To me and probably all on Here the Sacrament of Confession is what really makes us Catholics. I had 2 Friends Non Catholics but good people who were wanting to start afresh. Both of them said to me that they wished they were Catholics as we had Confession. I said that I would talk to a good friend who was a Priest. He said that He would see them. What was said between them I know not what I do know is that Both were Practicing Protestant’s but wanted to speak with a Catholic Priest.
Of course now we have the Jimmy Martins and Co who certainly don’t believe in Sin never mind Confession. How many Souls are Terrible Priests leading to Perdition.
God Bless St John Vianney .
As for fear of Confession Bergoglio did say that confession is not a Torture Chamber. Funny how in my 60 odd years before Bergoglio said that I never ever seen the Confessional as a Torture Chamber.
Just a word before the midnight hour to remind everyone that we are now into October, the Month of the Holy Rosary, with great Feasts marked on the traditional calendar during this month. It’s St Therese of the Child Jesus on 3rd (and St Teresa of Avila on the 15th), as well as St Margaret Mary on the 17th and the Feast of the Most Holy Rosary on 7th. Then we have the Forty Martyrs of England and Wales on 25th – but that’ll do for now…
St Therese of the Child Jesus (Feast, 3rd) said that she would spend her Heaven doing good on earth, and when we see her statue where she holds a bunch of roses, it should remind us that when she said this, she added that she would scatter her “roses” on earth – i.e. her good deeds, so to speak, her intercessions before God.
Maybe we could ask her for a “rose” in the form of the graces necessary for those of our family and friends who have lapsed from the Faith, that they may experience a desire for Confession. A “rose” for this family member, a “rose” for that friend – who knows what graces may come their way. She’s not called the “Little Flower” for nothing 😀
Worth a try, folks.
Well said.
The Sacrament of Confession (Penance) is a very common topic of conversation among the large population of “traditional” Catholics here in the area. Sometimes, in social settings, we make reverent jokes about ourselves in the confessional, while at other times an acquaintance or friend may let slip (usually unintentionally) the penance he received from a priest. In 2nd Grade, Sister Patrick Mary, OSF, told us not to talk about our confessional experience at all; however, it is natural, I think, for Catholics discussing common problems (such as adult children who have strayed from the Faith) to offer one another advice they heard in the confessional.
Now, regarding our dear Editor’s actual question, I think that some Catholics can, at times, find going to Confession to be a somewhat frightening experience. We all know that it has been compared to going to a physician to heal a medical/physical problem; but still, it can be intimidating. At the age of 9 or 10, we school children were waiting in line one day when our pastor could be heard in the confessional scolding, in a very loud and angry voice, one of my female classmates for having attended a birthday party where, apparently, some questionable activity occurred. (No, for the record, I did NOT attend!) I have to say I still remember having to work up the courage after that incident.
The most frightening confession was my general confession that I made in my 50s at an Ignatian retreat. I suppose that one’s temperament will have a significant bearing on how one faces a general confession; but I had intentionally put all those things out of my mind, and to dredge them up again was, for me, quite unsettling.
One reason Catholics may fear Confession is, perhaps, their impression that the priest they often see out and about (and have to dinner) may somehow remember the things they said in the confessional. If a lay person has an easily recognizable, unmistakable voice, I think that is another cause for trepidation. It brings to mind the humorous scene from the 1987 movie, Moonstruck, when the main character, Loretta, goes to confession after committing a serious sin. She makes what I call a “confessional sandwich,” by starting off with a minor venial sin, then telling the very bad sin, then finishing with another relatively innocuous sin. But the priest knows her voice, and asks, “What was that second sin again, Loretta?” She wasn’t going to get away with glossing over it. And of course, in the closing scene, when Loretta’s mom, Rose, confronts her husband about his infidelity, Rose first gets his assurance that he will break it off, then says, “And go to Confession!”
In the final analysis, we Catholics know we should not be afraid of Confession; but I think that there will always be, for some of us, a little reluctance that we have to overcome. Maybe it’s natural, as I said, for some temperaments. But doesn’t it feel so very, very good after you have gone and relieved your soul of those burdensome sins?