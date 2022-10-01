Do Catholics Fear Confession?

Editor writes…

Why are Catholics apparently reluctant to attend Confession these days? Can we blame the laxity of the clergy during lockdown, or is there something else at work here?

And, importantly, is there anything the narrator (or St John Vianney!) says in the above video to reignite your appreciation of the Sacrament of Penance?

Your thoughts…

