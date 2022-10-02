How to End the Ongoing Attack on Humanity?

02Oct

How to End the Ongoing Attack on Humanity?

Editor writes…

Once again, Neil Oliver hits nails bang on heads.  There is no doubt that there is an anti-child culture across the UK.  Indeed, one of the manifestations of this culture is the idea that people should only have children “if they can afford them”.   It’s now commonplace to hear this, even from Catholics.  Catholic couples speak about “starting a family” like the rest of us talk about starting our car.  Has the “old” Catholic attitude gone – the attitude of accepting children as being sent by God?  How many of us, born into poor families, would never have seen the light of day if our parents had allowed their bank balance to determine the size of our family?

Is it possible that the globalist elites have been building up to this day, preparing us for the time, perhaps soon, when measures will be taken by Governments to reduce populations under some pretext or other – say, in the name of “climate catastrophe”?  Again and again, we ask where is the voice of the Church in all of this?  An ongoing attack on the very existence of human life on the planet, an attack on humanity itself, and the Catholic hierarchy either remain silent or are complicit in this evil – what possible explanation can there be, apart from that described by Sister Lucia, the Fatima seer: diabolical disorientation…

Your thoughts… 

Join the discussion...

