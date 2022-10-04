Save the Chartres Pilgrimage… And the Mass

From Michael J. Matt, Editor, The Remnant…

GUARDIAN of TRADITION: The World Premiere

19,290 views Premiered on 2 Oct 2022

Here at the launch of the world premiere of this RTV documentary, word reaches us of a growing concern in France that the French bishops may prohibit use of the Chartres Cathedral for the 2023 pilgrimage from Paris to Chartres. It is imperative that Traditional Catholics the world over stand in solidarity with their French brothers to not let this happen. Therefore, I am urgently requesting that this documentary be shared on social media, websites, blogs, and to email contacts all over the world, so that the French bishops will realize that traditional Catholics will unite in protest of this grave injustice, should it, in fact, come to pass.

For the past forty years, the flagship event of Traditional Catholicism worldwide has been the Notre Dame de Chretiente Pentecost Pilgrimage from Paris to Chartres. This epic RTV documentary explores the history, the present, and the future of the Pilgrimage as the premier event uniting Traditional Catholics from countries all over the world. In light of the motu proprio of Pope Francis, Traditionist Custodes, restricting the Latin Mass worldwide, the Pilgrimage emerges as a powerful counter-attack in defense of the Mass of history. Featuring interviews [with] priests, laymen (young and old), and bishops involved with this massive piece of traditional Catholic action, this documentary provides a comprehensive treatment of what traditional Catholicism after the Second Vatican Council is all about, why it matters, how it has helped to transform a few independent voices of Catholic restoration into a powerful and united movement that is changing history and that has launched the traditional Catholic restoration movement into an international federation dedicated to defending the Catholic Faith and the Mass of all time. For God’s sake and the future of the Traditional Latin Mass, please share this video with everyone you know.

Editor writes…

One of our Glasgow priests, Father Stephen Dunn, is interviewed. Don’t miss!

