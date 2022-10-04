Save the Chartres Pilgrimage… And the Mass

Save the Chartres Pilgrimage… And the Masseditor
From Michael J. Matt, Editor, The Remnant…
Here at the launch of the world premiere of this RTV documentary, word reaches us of a growing concern in France that the French bishops may prohibit use of the Chartres Cathedral for the 2023 pilgrimage from Paris to Chartres. It is imperative that Traditional Catholics the world over stand in solidarity with their French brothers to not let this happen. Therefore, I am urgently requesting that this documentary be shared on social media, websites, blogs, and to email contacts all over the world, so that the French bishops will realize that traditional Catholics will unite in protest of this grave injustice, should it, in fact, come to pass.
For the past forty years, the flagship event of Traditional Catholicism worldwide has been the Notre Dame de Chretiente Pentecost Pilgrimage from Paris to Chartres. This epic RTV documentary explores the history, the present, and the future of the Pilgrimage as the premier event uniting Traditional Catholics from countries all over the world. In light of the motu proprio of Pope Francis, Traditionist Custodes, restricting the Latin Mass worldwide, the Pilgrimage emerges as a powerful counter-attack in defense of the Mass of history. Featuring interviews [with] priests, laymen (young and old), and bishops involved with this massive piece of traditional Catholic action, this documentary provides a comprehensive treatment of what traditional Catholicism after the Second Vatican Council is all about, why it matters, how it has helped to transform a few independent voices of Catholic restoration into a powerful and united movement that is changing history and that has launched the traditional Catholic restoration movement into an international federation dedicated to defending the Catholic Faith and the Mass of all time. For God’s sake and the future of the Traditional Latin Mass, please share this video with everyone you know.
Editor writes…
One of our Glasgow priests, Father Stephen Dunn, is interviewed. Don’t miss!
What a beautiful video! I’ve never made the Chartres Pilgrimage but I’m wishing now I had gone when I was younger. Seeing that stunning altar in that fabulous cathedral is just beyond description. How terrible if the French bishops prevent that grace-filled event from taking place in 2023. I am certain that they will bring down God’s wrath on themselves if they do that.
It was also good to be able to put a face to the name Father Stephen Dunn. I liked his honesty in saying the Lord had tested him on that pilgrimage! All the priests, himself included, were impressive. The young Scots girl who spoke was also lovely and made an impression, so Scotland was well represented!
That’s interesting. I am not sure how the French bishops could prevent it. All churches in France are the property of the State, not of the Church. (Though the state usually does little about their upkeep.)
That being so it is the secular authorities who would have to close the cathedral. How involved does the State wish to get?
How could the French bishops prevent it? That’s easy. The old chestnut, “obedience”. Once the clergy get the message that the bishops don’t want them there, that will have an effect.
It’s a very moving video and seeing all the youngsters there, it’s easy to see why the bishops would like to put an end to it. I sincerely hope they don’t succeed.