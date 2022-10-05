The Plandemic – Unmasking the Godlessness …

Editorial from Christian Order, January 2022 – Catholic Vision … Or The Void

Whatever one’s considered, prayerful position on experimental mRNA gene therapy-injections, and no matter one’s take on PCR tests, masks, distancing, tracking, lockdowns, quarantines etc., we could all agree on two things:

Firstly, that differences of opinion on these measures and the nature of the pandemic itself have split Western societies asunder;

Secondly, that masking faces cannot mask the ungodly face of human nature fuelling the split, or the spiritual void it reflects.

That hellish vacuum exists because souls are denied a supernatural vision by Modernist shepherds who personify the moronic essence of this fractured Covid landscape. Namely, the desire of the great majority to be part of the herd, to belong, to blend in, to go with the crowd: to be “safe” at any cost.

Whether plotting against Tradition or pontificating on matters beyond their competence in cringeworthy pastorals about CO2, bishops are too busy even to summarise the human lessons of the fake “pandemic,” never mind explore and explicate the spiritual, moral and ethical ramifications.

It took “Zuby,” a social media personality no less, to do their job for them. Last July, in a brilliant Twitter thread, the Oxford-educated American author and rapper listed the following:

2/ At least 20% of the population has strong authoritarian tendencies, which will emerge under the right conditions. 3/ Fear of death is only rivalled by the fear of social disapproval. The latter could be stronger. 4/ Propaganda is just as effective in the modern day as it was 100 years ago. Access to limitless information has not made the average person any wiser. 5/ Anything and everything will be politicised by the media, government, and those who trust them. 6/ Many politicians and large corporations will gladly sacrifice human lives if it is conducive to their political and financial aspirations. 7/ Most people believe the government acts in the best interests of the people. Even many who are vocal critics of the government. 8/ Once they have made up their mind, most people would rather commit to being wrong than admit they were wrong. 9/ Humans can be trained and conditioned quickly and relatively easily to significantly alter their behaviours – for better or worse. 10/ When sufficiently frightened, most people will not only accept authoritarianism, but demand it. 11/ People who are dismissed as ‘conspiracy theorists’ are often well researched and simply ahead of the mainstream narrative. 12/ Most people value safety and security more than freedom and liberty, even if said ‘safety’ is merely an illusion. 13/ Hedonic adaptation occurs in both directions, and once inertia sets in, it is difficult to get people back to ‘normal’. 14/ A significant % of people thoroughly enjoy being subjugated. 15/ ‘The Science’ has evolved into a secular pseudo-religion for millions of people in the West. This religion has little to do with science itself. 16/ Most people care more about looking like they are doing the right thing, rather than actually doing the right thing. 17/ Politics, the media, science, and the healthcare industries are all corrupt, to varying degrees. Scientists and doctors can be bought as easily as politicians. 18/ If you make people comfortable enough, they will not revolt. You can keep millions docile as you strip their rights, by giving them money, food and entertainment. 19/ Modern people are overly complacent and lack vigilance when it comes to defending their own freedoms from government overreach. 20/ It’s easier to fool a person than to convince them that they have been fooled.

Zuby adds this “Bonus thought”:

21/ Most people are fairly compassionate and have good intentions (this is good).

As a result, most people struggle to understand that some people, including our ‘leaders’, CAN have malicious or perverse intentions (this is bad).

The excellent summary list encapsulates/paraphrases more detailed explanations of the Covid phenomenon provided by deep thinkers since March 2020, including analysis of the real mass psychosis it has triggered (see Prof. Desmet herein).

It is a good start. What it now requires is the Catholic benchmark of objective truth—and Truth Himself—against which to weigh and plumb every aspect of every point.

As stated, however, this Catholic vision essential for the salvation of souls and the common good is beyond our hireling ‘shepherds.’ For, not only are they indistinguishable from the Covidic herd and its lamentable traits listed above, their time and energy are not apportioned according to Catholic priorities but Modernist ones: the penning of Green pastorals and obliteration of traditional worship, for instance.

Strategic fracture

Zuby’s list speaks to the loss of confidence of very many in their fellow human beings and the corresponding division and mistrust it has fostered.

As periodically admitted by political protagonists themselves, inducing this social fracture was a key strategy of Operation Covid. To cite just one example, we have the admission of Dr. Robert Strang, Chief Medical Officer of Nova Scotia.

During a 31 May 2021 live-streamed press conference on the latest Covid measures in his Canadian province, Dr. Strang responded to a question from a member of the public concerned about a government injunction that criminalised all public gatherings. While the injunction was later overturned by the Nova Scotia Supreme Court for being too broad, Dr. Strang’s stammering response at the time was instructive:

“But I think the other purpose of the injunction is to, uh, is to, uh, prevent uh, you know, groups that are spreading, uh – deliberately spreading, uh, false information that… can actually create risk. The information itself if listened to creates risk to the public as well so, and…that certainly is a need to manage that misinformation campaign as well.”

In other words, re-opening churches, for instance, would be dangerous because people would then be able to exchange information, thereby imperilling the government’s false narrative while reinforcing fraternal bonds and mutual trust.

Canadian politician Roman Barber tweeted in response that this was “a new low,” noting: “This is to be expected of Iran, China or my country of birth, the Soviet Union.”

We see here the wicked fruit of the pandemic wargames regularly conducted over the past 20 years by the Rockefellers, Gates & Co.: from the Dark Winter simulation on the eve of 9/11, to Event 201 on the eve of Covid [CO, passim]. The central message endlessly repeated throughout both these simulations and all those held in between, was the need to protect official propaganda by all means at all costs.

Thus, in keeping with his medical counterparts the world over, before a largely mild and easily treatable (albeit lab-manufactured) virus, not health but the totalitarian narrative and its cruel conflation of ends and means was uppermost in Dr. Strang’s mind. Clearly planted and cemented there, it burst forth reflexively under the mildest scrutiny. Continues…

Editor writes…

Increasingly there are hints about the possible forthcoming “Twindemic” – seasonal flu + fresh “Covid surge” (yeah, right) – which will surely require us to stay home, protect (what’s left of) the NHS and save those lives which have survived the injections, so far. Thus, it is well worth discussing the above profoundly in-depth editorial from the outstanding international (UK based) publication Christian Order. If they try to cancel Christmas again, we must be prepared to fight back! Your thoughts…

