Happy Feast of the Most Holy Rosary!

07Oct

Editor writes…

The above hymn is beautiful, but not the tune most of us in Scotland (if not across the UK) learned growing up.  I’ve tried to find that tune, but if there’s one online, it’s well hidden. Anyway, this lovely version is published to give honour to Our Lady on this important Feast, with its link to the famous Battle of Lepanto.

Our Lady revealed to the Fatima seer, Sr Lucia, that the rosary has been given a fresh power in our times, so that, Sr Lucia says: “There is no problem, I tell you, no matter how difficult it is, that we cannot solve by the prayer of the Holy Rosary. With the Holy Rosary, we will save ourselves. We will sanctify ourselves. We will console Our Lord and obtain the salvation of many souls.”

As is usual with Feast Day threads, share your own stories about the Feast, your favourite hymns, poems and prayers – and even jokes of the good, clean fun variety.

But, above all, let’s make sure we remember to pray our rosary today – Happy Feast everyone!

  • Lily Reply

    That really is a lovely tune, although not the usual one I have always known. It’s still lovely though, very gentle.

    Happy Feast to one and all at Catholic Truth Scotland!

    October 7, 2022 at 9:55 am
  • Josephine Reply

    Happy Feast of the Rosary!

    I checked out the clean fun jokes channel and found this to share – I hope it’s not considered too irreverent, LOL!

    October 7, 2022 at 10:12 am

