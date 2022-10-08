Authoritarian (No Free Speech Here) UK Latest: Catholic Journalist Arrested for “Twitter Spat”

08Oct

Authoritarian (No Free Speech Here) UK Latest: Catholic Journalist Arrested for “Twitter Spat”

Editor writes…

Caroline Farrow has featured more than once in TV programmes, always in defence of true morality, against the permissive / “woke” culture and she has suffered as a result. The references by Mark Steyn to her being married to a Catholic priest need clarifying – her husband was one of the Anglican vicars who converted to the Faith and was then permitted to become a priest.  I remain opposed to this practice, which clearly undermines the celibate priesthood, but that’s a conversation for another time.  For now, our focus is on the persecution of Caroline for challenging the “new morality” on gender issues.

It is outrageous that police are permitted to act in this authoritarian way so please show your disapproval by signing the petition here 

