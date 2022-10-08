Death of Killer Peter Tobin – Pray For All Involved

Death of Killer Peter Tobin – Pray For All Involvededitor
From the BBC…
Serial killer Peter Tobin has died in hospital, at the age of 76.
He was convicted of raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006.
He was also serving life terms at HMP Edinburgh for the murders of 15-year-old Vicky Hamilton and 18-year-old Dinah McNicol.
Police Scotland confirmed that he died at 06:04 on Saturday at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Click here to read more
Editor writes…
Now click here to read one of many reports published in the local Scottish press at the time, which reveal the lax approach within the archdiocese – the “open doors” policy to homeless and other waifs and strays, which led to the church of St Patrick’s in Glasgow becoming a murder scene.
The key people immediately involved in the scandal as it affected the Archdiocese of Glasgow – the student, Angelika Kluk, the parish priest, Fr Gerry Nugent, and the murderer, Peter Tobin – are now all gone from this world. Let us remember them in our prayers – including, perhaps especially Peter Tobin, who has today learned his eternal fate.
We might reflect on the need to pray for even the most hardened sinners – how to reconcile Christian belief in God’s infinite mercy with His equally infinite Justice. Your thoughts…
Comments (2)
This is such a beautiful topic – the mercy and justice of God when a hardened sinner dies.
I suppose the first thing we need to say is that someone like Peter Tobin seems to have died as a hardened sinner. We don’t know what happens in any soul and that is especially true of someone who has died. We can only hope that Peter Tobin truly repented of his enormous sins which were also crimes, but sins are more serious, as they can keep a soul out of heaven.
One of the reports said that Tobin had died “in agony” so he may have called out in remorse for his sins, and if genuine, he may have saved his soul.
I’m also thinking of Angelika Kluk at this point, may she rest in peace, and Father Gerry Nugent, RIP, who was highly regarded in the archdiocese of Glasgow before this happened.
It was a terrible scandal at the time. I hope lessons have been learnt by the Church.
Fidelis,
I agree – it is a beautiful topic, to think about the mercy of God, no matter what any sinner does, God is desperate to save us. It’s awesome.