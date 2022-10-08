Death of Killer Peter Tobin – Pray For All Involved

Police Scotland confirmed that he died at 06:04 on Saturday at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Click here to read more

Editor writes…

Now click here to read one of many reports published in the local Scottish press at the time, which reveal the lax approach within the archdiocese – the “open doors” policy to homeless and other waifs and strays, which led to the church of St Patrick’s in Glasgow becoming a murder scene.

The key people immediately involved in the scandal as it affected the Archdiocese of Glasgow – the student, Angelika Kluk, the parish priest, Fr Gerry Nugent, and the murderer, Peter Tobin – are now all gone from this world. Let us remember them in our prayers – including, perhaps especially Peter Tobin, who has today learned his eternal fate.

We might reflect on the need to pray for even the most hardened sinners – how to reconcile Christian belief in God’s infinite mercy with His equally infinite Justice. Your thoughts…