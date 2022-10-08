Death of Killer Peter Tobin – Pray For All Involved

08Oct

Death of Killer Peter Tobin – Pray For All Involved

The Catholic Church, Morals, Fatima, Papacy, Pope Francis, Angels, Real Presence, Scotland, Broadcasting Media, Bible, England, Miracles, Seal of Confession, Apparitions, Wales, Sin, Judgement, Europe, Bishops, Transubstantiation, Purity, Russia, Devotions, Health, Crime and Punishment, Priesthood, Supernatural, Education, Tradition, Social Media, United Kingdom, Saints, International , , , , , 2 Comments

From the BBC…

Serial killer Peter Tobin has died in hospital, at the age of 76.

He was convicted of raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006.

He was also serving life terms at HMP Edinburgh for the murders of 15-year-old Vicky Hamilton and 18-year-old Dinah McNicol.

Police Scotland confirmed that he died at 06:04 on Saturday at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.   Click here to read more

Editor writes…

Now click here to read one of many reports published in the local Scottish press at the time, which reveal the lax approach within the archdiocese – the “open doors” policy to homeless and other waifs and strays, which led to the church of St Patrick’s in Glasgow becoming a murder scene.

The key people immediately involved in the scandal as it affected the Archdiocese of Glasgow – the student, Angelika Kluk, the parish priest, Fr Gerry Nugent, and the murderer, Peter Tobin – are now all gone from this world.  Let us remember them in our prayers – including, perhaps especially Peter Tobin, who has today learned his eternal fate.

We might reflect on the need to pray for even the most hardened sinners – how to reconcile Christian belief in God’s infinite mercy with His equally infinite Justice.  Your thoughts…

Comments (2)

  • Fidelis Reply

    This is such a beautiful topic – the mercy and justice of God when a hardened sinner dies.

    I suppose the first thing we need to say is that someone like Peter Tobin seems to have died as a hardened sinner. We don’t know what happens in any soul and that is especially true of someone who has died. We can only hope that Peter Tobin truly repented of his enormous sins which were also crimes, but sins are more serious, as they can keep a soul out of heaven.

    One of the reports said that Tobin had died “in agony” so he may have called out in remorse for his sins, and if genuine, he may have saved his soul.

    I’m also thinking of Angelika Kluk at this point, may she rest in peace, and Father Gerry Nugent, RIP, who was highly regarded in the archdiocese of Glasgow before this happened.

    It was a terrible scandal at the time. I hope lessons have been learnt by the Church.

    October 8, 2022 at 10:38 pm
    • Josephine Reply

      Fidelis,

      I agree – it is a beautiful topic, to think about the mercy of God, no matter what any sinner does, God is desperate to save us. It’s awesome.

      October 8, 2022 at 11:00 pm

Join the discussion...

Related Posts

14Sep

Should We Be Concerned About China?

IS Andrew Neil right - IS the aim of China in... read more

29Nov

30/11: Feast of St Andrew – Pray To Our Patron Saint For Scotland… Urgently!

Maria Agnes Quinn, the young singer in the above video, writes:  I... read more

14Jun

Lockdown Extended AGAIN: Stop Obeying! Take Back Your Freedom… It’s Now Or Never!

Comment:   Notice the poster in the crowd outside Downing Street, which correctly... read more

12Feb

Cardinal Pell Appeal: Will Prosecutor’s Retraction Make Any Difference?

From the Anglican blog, Quadrant Online Cardinal George Pell’s appeal against his... read more

11Jul

Irish Abortion Bill Passed…

 Update - article submitted by blogger Leo... For He must reign, until... read more

07Apr

Covid Vaccines, Population Control, Euthanasia & “Concern” For Elderly…

The extracts below are taken from an article by Kennedy Hall... read more

26Mar

A Happy Easter Everyone – Alleluia!

16Aug

Ignoramus Claims Rosary a Symbol of Far-Right Violent Extremism: Hate-Crime Police… Helloooo!

American blogger Marinaio emailed an article from The Atlantic which he... read more

22Jan

Catholic Schools Vs Catholic Education

First Minister praises Catholic schools First Minster Nicola Sturgeon praised Catholic schools... read more

28Aug

New English Cardinal: Critics of Vatican II In Danger of Being No longer Catholic But Protestant

From The Tablet... Pope Francis greets new English Cardinal Arthur Roche,... read more

%d bloggers like this: