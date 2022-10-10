Lay Catholics & Obedience: Limits of Priests’ Power

From Lifesitenews – extracts…

The idea that the command of the superior is the command of God could be very dangerous unless it is remembered that it contains in itself this important limitation: that we should obey God rather than man (Acts 5:29). If we regard our bishop — as we should — as exercising authority from God, and therefore undertake to obey him as a way of obeying God Himself, we could never imagine that this would involve disobeying God’s will. This does not only mean that we should not obey the bishop [or priest] in breaking the Ten Commandments, but that it is not true obedience to carry out the bishop’s [priest’s] desires, should he harbour them, to harm souls in any way.

It was a matter of great satisfaction to many of us Catholics in England and Wales in 2011 when our bishops reimposed the obligation of Friday abstinence: we are now obliged to abstain from meat on all Fridays of the year, unless it is a Solemnity. It was similarly gratifying in 2017 when our bishops reimposed the obligation to go to Mass on the traditional dates of the feasts of the Ascension and Epiphany, which had been moved to the nearest Sunday. We should rejoice, similarly, at the authority priests have over us in the confessional, to give or withhold absolution, and to impose a penance on us. These exercises of authority are for our spiritual good: it is easy to see how they benefit us, and the very inconveniences to which they might put us can be a source of grace when accepted with humility. The authority of bishops and priests over lay Catholics is actually extremely limited, and hardly goes beyond the kinds of examples just given. They cannot bend us to their human will, and they cannot impose on us their opinions on non-spiritual matters, however good their intentions. Above all, they are given power to do good, and never to do evil. Source…

The authority of bishops and priests over lay Catholics is actually extremely limited, and hardly goes beyond the kinds of examples just given. They cannot bend us to their human will, and they cannot impose on us their opinions on non-spiritual matters, however good their intentions. Above all, they are given power to do good, and never to do evil.

At one time, the above statement would have been par for the course for the informed Catholic faithful. The idea that any priest could demand uncritical obedience of us would have been laughed out of court. We were taught that, as Soldiers of Christ, we must correct our Protestant friends when they said this sort of thing about Catholics being controlled by our priests. Some, of course, as later events would prove, did have a false understanding of obedience, which bred the idea that no priest could do anything wrong; thus, when the child abuse scandals broke many experienced a major crisis of faith. No need, if they had only understood the correct nature of the priest-lay relationship which would have prevented them placing their priest on a pedestal. The crash was almighty when it came. It was a hard lesson for many (poorly educated-in-the-Faith) Catholics.

Surprising, then, to hear from Catholics who consider themselves to be “traditional” Catholics, that even now this false understanding of obedience is being preached to them on a fairly regular basis, with exhortations to them to be – wait for this – “docile” i.e., submissive to their priests. While it is a beautiful virtue in the correct context, demanding docility in these times is liable to misinterpretation. So, let’s clear up “docile” right away: We should be docile in accepting the guidance of priests in all that touches on the Faith and the mind of the Church. That is IT. The End. The priest cannot require docility, submissiveness, regarding any and all desires and decisions which he makes in the parish which do not touch on the dogma of the Faith and Morals. Beware, too, of priests who preach that we should obey the priest even when he’s wrong. I was told this myself, in recent correspondence, by a “traditionalist” priest. This is the standard of obedience required of those who make a vow of obedience, nuns and monks in monasteries, but it has never been the standard for the lay faithful. Ironically, there are traditionalist clergy who use the important distinction of true from false obedience to justify their irregular situation in the Church where they operate outside the diocesan structures. Think! If Catholics attending their chapels had applied this standard of obey your priest even if he’s wrong in their parishes when their priests discouraged them from moving to the traditional chapels, they’d have stayed put with the novus ordo, and the traditional chapels would be empty!

Great saints harboured no such false ideas about obedience in the lay state. The example of Saint Thérèse of Lisieux – the Little Flower – is interesting. She sought permission to enter the Carmelite Order at fifteen and was refused. She did not accept this decision from the priest, but approached the bishop, and ultimately, went to Rome to ask the Pope himself. Source… St Thérèse is now a canonised saint and Doctor of the Church. Think, folks; think, think, think, and when you’ve done that, think again!

It should be obvious, in fact, to any Catholic with even a minimal understanding of the Faith, that we are not bound to blindly obey every order or desire from every priest. Indeed, Vatican II is a crisis created by the clergy, just like every heresy that has ever afflicted the Church; the scandals which so often hit the tabloid headlines, in the main feature priests, not lay people, so now, more than ever, we must listen closely to what priests are teaching and preaching and not assume that they are always correct. That is, happily, what I’ve been pleased to see in the not insignificant number of Catholics who have approached me about these recent sermons on obedience. They have praised their priests to me on many occasions in the past, so they are not hostile to them or seeking to bad-mouth their priests, they are simply confused about this recent focus on the kind of obedience expected of them. Intelligently, they sought clarification and let’s hope they find it in this article and the ensuing discussion.

In short, we must obey when the priest is instructing us in matters of the Faith or repeating the mind of the Church. So, for example, if we seek permission for something which may be doubtful, such as participating in a Protestant church service, then if the priest refuses that permission, we should accept that decision, because it is linked to the foundations of the Faith and is intended to prevent us from spiritual danger. I’ve known traditional priests to use their discretion to allow that permission, in one case to attend a family wedding, on grounds that it may damage family unity not to attend, but on condition that the person does not actively participate in the service. That is a simple example of the meaning of the “mind of the Church” and it is not to be confused with the mind of the priest!

For, while we ought to obey the priest in matters of Faith, we may hold our own views on disciplinary and secondary matters. If, say, a priest chooses a Mass time which is making it impossible for the majority of the people to attend, we are entitled to make our concerns known, respectfully, of course, but no pastor worthy of the magnificent priestly vocation would respond by either ignoring such concerns or telling us to pay, pray and obey, or go away! In circumstances where the priest is unreasonable, we are entitled to make our concerns known to other members of the congregation and if that doesn’t work, we can take it to the wider Church – as Our Lord Himself instructed (Matthew 18:15-17). Hence some of our blog discussions in recent times, where we expressed concerns about matters in traditional chapels, followed many unsuccessful attempts to deal privately with the clergy.

The Catholic Church is not a cult – there is no requirement to absolute obedience within the Church apart from that which binds us to the revealed truths of the Faith and the natural moral law. Members can’t criticise the elders of the “Church of Scientology” or the Jehovah’s Witnesses without being expelled. This has never been the case for Catholics who disagree with their priests, bishops or popes on secondary matters. Obedience to the revealed truths of the Faith, and adherence to the natural moral law is essential for Catholics. An obligation to agree with our priests at all times is not, never has been and never will be part of the Rite of Baptism!

Importantly, there are limits on the authority held by anyone in public office: check-out assistants in supermarkets, police officers, doctors, lawyers, high court judges – and priests. Nobody holds absolute power over us, and so no priest should ask for unconditional obedience to anything except the Law of God. Catholics, therefore, thinking of departing from the mind of the Church, or from Catholic teaching on any dogma or moral precept, must think again. We can’t do that.

Similarly, any priest thinking of departing from the mind of the Church to impose his personal views or preferences on the faithful whether regarding matters liturgical, moral or disciplinary, must also think again. He can’t do that, either. If he doesn’t like his faithful reading this blog, for example, that’s too bad but it is not a disciplinary matter. God gave us free will precisely so that…er…we can read and contribute to this blog 😀 Everyone, of course, is free to recommend or not recommend this (or any other) blog, but it can’t be made a condition of whether someone is a good or not so good-through-to-bad Catholic. That’s not how it works. One “traditional” priest (who has since left his particular association), did seek to deter his congregation from reading this blog and we had a fairly big uptake in newcomers signing up as a result, with one woman emailing to say she’d only found out about us because of his warning, saying: “I thought to myself, what is the old (blank) on about now…” 😀 That particular power-grab failed, spectacularly.

Thus, priests who are exhorting the faithful to what is, in effect, religious obedience when they have not made religious vows of obedience, are misguided, to put it as charitably as possible. It is, in fact, this unauthorised pressure on the faithful to “obey” in the sinister spirit of “Father always knows best”, which, as I’ve already noted, led to the tragic accounts of child sexual abuse and cover-up across the western world which have caused monumental scandal, driven souls out of Christ’s Church and caused the secular world to hold Catholicism – and priests in general – in utter contempt.

Our “docility”, any “obedience” required of us as lay faithful, must be directed towards the Faith – it must not be used as a control mechanism to get us to do the human will of any priest. Canon Law requires priests to be vigilant in ensuring that public sinners, those cohabiting or living in same-sex unions, do not approach for Holy Communion. They may attend Mass, of course, because – as the Fathers of the Church teach – even the most hardened sinner may be touched by grace and ultimately repent and convert, simply by being present at the Holy Sacrifice (Quoted in The Incredible Mass: An Explanation of the Mass, by Fr Martin von Cochem).

Controlling priests who demand absolute or unconditional obedience, or anything like it, must be reminded that the members of the lay faithful are not religious, living under a vow of obedience. Their authority over us is very limited indeed. Pray for priests when you hear them preach this sort of error; it falls under the heading of Matthew 23:4 where Our Lord castigates the religious leaders of his day, exhorting the people to obey what they say [i.e., accept their religious teachings] but He tells them not to follow their example: “For they bind heavy and insupportable burdens and lay them on men’s shoulders: but with a finger of their own they will not move them…” (Matthew 23:4).

Priests, who like the Pharisees of old, burden the faithful with false teaching about obedience, may be genuinely ignorant, badly formed in their seminary, weakly going along with their own superior(s) – who knows. What we do know, however, is that such blind obedience is not the Catholic way.

Finally, after permitting discussions about problems in a traditional chapel previously, I have met with a surprising degree of soft hostility from the Mass-goers there. They seem now to regard me as an enemy which wouldn’t matter if their behaviour didn’t indicate that they have forgotten the Gospel injunction to love enemies: “For if you (love and) salute your brethren only, what reward shall you have? Do not also the heathens this?” (Matthew 5:46-47). In Glasgow parlance, this translates as follows: if you’re nice and pleasant and friendly only to the people you like, you are no different from any non-believer. Gerragrip. By way of excusing such un-Christian behaviour they accuse me of causing scandal (by publishing criticism of the traditional clergy), again displaying ignorance of the words of Pope Saint Gregory the Great: “It is better that scandal should arise, than the truth be suppressed.” Gerranothergrip.

Interestingly, these same people applaud our reports on the modernists who are causing so much scandal and mayhem in the Church, not least the Pope himself, apparently forgetting that we are pledged to report on the crisis in the Church, wherever it is manifest. The “traditionalist” faithful are fine with our reports on modernists, but they oppose any and all public criticism of those priests who describe themselves as “traditional”. It’s identity politics again. If a priest identifies as a traditionalist, he is safe from all criticism. Somebody should tell Papa Francis…

Note: Please do not name any priests in the comments below. This topic is about obedience and the level of obedience which the lay faithful owe to their priests. Some people have expressed confusion on the subject after hearing sermons urging docility and obedience to priests on matters not of the Faith, even if the priest is wrong, and this article and discussion is intended to clarify these matters for them. Stick to that, please and thank you. On that basis, please feel free to share your thoughts…

