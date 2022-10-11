Rebel News Canada Comes to Scotland – Welcome!editor
Editor writes…
Most of the anger over on the YouTube platform is directed at the police. But, what about the “lockdown snitch” – shouldn’t that person also be prosecuted?
And again, I can’t resist pointing out that if there had been some real religious leadership, if, for example, the Scottish Bishops – or any group of clergy determined to rely on Divine Providence – had refused to go along with the whole Covid
nonsense narrative from the get-go, this sort of madness would not have occurred. Oh, and, by the way, the churches would have remained open. Just sayin’…
Your thoughts…
Comments (2)
I saw that video back when it happened and thought it was disgraceful then. I hope something comes of the court case because that would send a signal that we’re not about to put up with the same again this winter when they try to lock us down again – which I think they will, or at least try to make us live under restrictions. All the signs are there, hyping the flu and Covid data, more encouragement to get the jabs.
I couldn’t help thinking that if Ezra had come to Glasgow, he would have met much more talkative Scots! Unless it’s just that family but it looks like the north-east natives are less chatty, LOL! I don’t mean to joke to minimise what happened to that family, which was downright disgraceful. That was one horrendous experience they went through. Too many tinpot dictators took advantage of the situation – it really brought out the worst in everyone, police and people, both, not to tar everyone with the same brush, I don’t mean to do that, but it was awful to watch how people would snitch on neighbours and the police would be so aggressive. I sincerely hope it doesn’t happen again.
It’s a crying shame how UK Bishops have behaved during all this covid nonsense,and the faithful still can’t receive the blood of our Lord.
Editor: Oh yes, they can. When we receive the Blessed Sacrament, we receive Our Lord whole and entire, Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity under the appearance of (either) bread or wine.