Rebel News Canada Comes to Scotland – Welcome!

Editor writes…

Most of the anger over on the YouTube platform is directed at the police. But, what about the “lockdown snitch” – shouldn’t that person also be prosecuted?

And again, I can’t resist pointing out that if there had been some real religious leadership, if, for example, the Scottish Bishops – or any group of clergy determined to rely on Divine Providence – had refused to go along with the whole Covid nonsense narrative from the get-go, this sort of madness would not have occurred. Oh, and, by the way, the churches would have remained open. Just sayin’…

Your thoughts…

