Cardinal Müller: Synod – Hostile Takeover of the Church… So Why Are The Bishops Supporting It?

10 Oct 2022 “This is a system of self-revelation and is the occupation of the Catholic Church” and “the hostile takeover of the Church of Jesus Christ, which is a column of the Revealed Truth,” Cardinal Müller told EWTN host Raymond Arroyo. “This has nothing to do with Jesus Christ, with the Triune God, and they think doctrine is only like a program of a political party who can change it according to their voters.” Asked whether the Synod on Synodality is shaping up to be “an attempt to destroy the Church,” Cardinal Müller responded starkly, “Yeah, if they will succeed, but that will be the end of the Catholic Church.” He compared the state of the synodal process with the heresy of Arianism and the “Marxistic form of creating the truth,” insisting that Catholics “must resist” it.

Editor writes…

If Cardinal Müller can see that the Synod on Synodality is “an attempt to destroy the Church”, why are so many bishops going along with it, co-operating, preparing for it, praising it? Your thoughts…

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



