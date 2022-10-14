Cardinal Müller: Synod – Hostile Takeover of the Church… So Why Are The Bishops Supporting It?editor
10 Oct 2022 “This is a system of self-revelation and is the occupation of the Catholic Church” and “the hostile takeover of the Church of Jesus Christ, which is a column of the Revealed Truth,” Cardinal Müller told EWTN host Raymond Arroyo. “This has nothing to do with Jesus Christ, with the Triune God, and they think doctrine is only like a program of a political party who can change it according to their voters.” Asked whether the Synod on Synodality is shaping up to be “an attempt to destroy the Church,” Cardinal Müller responded starkly, “Yeah, if they will succeed, but that will be the end of the Catholic Church.” He compared the state of the synodal process with the heresy of Arianism and the “Marxistic form of creating the truth,” insisting that Catholics “must resist” it.
Editor writes…
If Cardinal Müller can see that the Synod on Synodality is “an attempt to destroy the Church”, why are so many bishops going along with it, co-operating, preparing for it, praising it? Your thoughts…
“It’s really astonishing that this is allowed under the authority of the Vatican.” So says the Cardinal who, in his waning months as Prefect for the Congregation of the Faith, was summoned by Francis one morning as the Cardinal was offering Mass. Francis was reportedly having a hissy fit about something or other from the “traditionalist” or “neo-pelagian” camp. I always wondered if Cardinal Müller was able to return to the altar to finish his Mass. Shortly thereafter, he was given his pink slip.
Seriously, how can he be “astonished”? We are past the point of head scratching — we have been for years — and we must now do our part to help, in whatever way each of us can — to save the Church, the Spouse of Our Lord Jesus Christ. If we wait for the princes of the Church to act, we will one day get another Francis with the likes of Zuppi or Grech. Like Cardinal Burke, Cardinal Müller raises his voice from time to time to criticize this or that; but neither of those two have done what we all know needs to be done. When will they say, “Enough” and convoke and remaining cardinals for an Imperfect Council?The Dubia have slipped into the memory hole, though at the time Cardinal Burke promised to take the next steps if the Dubia remained unanswered.
Some will say that “God will sort it all out in His own time,” but the Church has always, throughout history, faced trying times when heroes had to rise up and become the instruments of Almighty God’s Divine Will. Where are those heroes today? It may be that the hierarchy is so hobbled, so afraid of the Francis and his many (and multiplying) minions, that it will be the laity that must somehow put a stop to all of this. I don’t have the answers; I only know that we must not sit passively by, hoping that when we stand before God on that Dies Irae that we can protect ourselves against an angry God by saying, “Well, I prayed a lot for the Church.”
Marinaio,
I love your comment, every word – but I’ve never heard of an “Imperfect Council” so can you tell me if that is an official thing, a process of some kind that can be used in the kind of trying circumstances of the Church today? If this is a straw to clutch at, I want to clutch it!
There is such a thing as an Imperfect Council. By googling Imperfect Council and St. Robert Bellarmine one can find more. I don’t understand it all so can’t give an opinion. Some are calling the imperfect council a suggestion of St. Robert Bellarmine. I think it means a meeting of all the cardinals without the Pope present to discuss the heresy and what to do. It seems the pope has to be charged with the delict of heresy and given a chance to take it back publicly. If he doesn’t do this he is a ‘pertinent heretic’ . That doesn’t do much good if that doesn’t get rid of him. My own thought is that if WE can be excommunicated for a mortal sin of ‘whatever’ (abortion) … why can’t the Pope be excommunicated for the apparent sins of misleading the flock in so deadly a fashion. Example: The Jews are saved by the Old Testament. This is a document of Vatican ll. If we are to believe that then we must question the reason for God the Father sending His Son to earth to save man. How about the tearing of the temple curtain in two which signifies the end of the old Jewish religion. Christ came to bring us the one true religion known as Catholicism. This is surely a good topic and I would also like something like this to hang on to. They must have found something wrong with the ‘imperfect council’ theory. It sounds good to me.
Mary Anne,
Don’t you think it would just be another talking shop – that’s what I would worry about. Church leaders seem to love to sit around and talk about everything. It’s time for some action. I like the idea of a very public statement of warning to the pope about the way he will go down in history unless he publicly corrects his errors urgently. He should be given a deadline, say the Feast of SS Peter & Paul to answer.
Marinaio,
Sr Lucia said something like you’ve said about not waiting for the princes of the Church to do something – she said something similar, that it us up to each Catholic to act to promote the Fatima Message, which is one and the same thing as ending the crisis in the Church, so I agree wholeheartedly with you, there.
The Scottish bishops are going along with the synod because they have no option, since they have been committed to supporting Francis from the beginning of his pontificate. There is a photo of him and “God bless Our Pope” on their website, and they held all the required meetings to involve parishes in the preparations for the synod, so they’re hardly going to do an about-turn anytime soon, IMHO.
I agree with Marinaio about Cardinal Muller and I even remember reading that he was an outright liberal when he was first appointed, had some dodgy views on Our Lady. So, who knows what is going on there.
I’ve never heard of an “Imperfect Council” but I assume it means one that is called by some cardinals, or a majority, not the Pope. I see Josephine has asked that question, so I’m looking forward to the answer, as well.
An Imperfect Council would be pointless, because it cannot depose a pope. At best, he’d be given a warning and then it would be back to business as usual.
What we need is just a statement to warn him of widespread disobedience – that will have the same effect but without the illusion of a “Council” which suggests authority.
Bernie
As much as I thoroughly enjoyed the comment of Marinaio, I agree completely with you that it is not within the power of subordinates to depose a Pope, however bad he is. St. Robert Bellarmine made that perfectly clear when he wrote that subordinates may correct a Pope and even resist him when he acts destructively against faith, but they may not judge or depose him.
There are only three hopes open to the Church with regard to Francis: 1. He converts to the Catholic Faith by a miracle of grace by the prayers of the faithful. 2. it is proven, as suspected, that he was elected by deception. 3. He dies and the Chair becomes vacant. Those are the options.
We need make no mistake though, Our Lord is in charge of His Church and the Gates of Hell will not prevail. The evil in the Church and the world is at its peak now, worse than at any other time in history. While this leads many to discouragement, even despair, we should understand that it’s when all seems lost that heaven will act and all will be restored. It will happen soon now, for even the Traditional life boats appear to be sinking beneath the waves.
Athanasius,
I keep hearing from friends about that sinking lifeboat and it’s very sad. It’s worrying how one or two priests/bishops can take everyone else off the rails. It’s depressing, actually. It’s like what was said on the other thread about obedience – when priests get power driven, they are like the salt that loses its flavour, mentioned by Jesus.
I agree with you about the only three hopes regarding Francis. Personally, I think we’ll have to wait for option 3. Then pray hard for him. We should be praying hard for him right now, anyway, so that option 1 comes true, but I can’t see that happening.
M.Mary, as the ED says The Archbishop of Glasgow will go along with anything that Bergoglio says or does as He is a Company Man. I believe that truthful Comment goes along with all of the Bishops ,as they seem to think Bergoglio is the best Company C.E.O. in The World . Its a sad day when Our Catholic Church is run like a Democratic or maybe it should be Undemocratic Country .
Any and all of us who have even a smidgen of The Catholic Faith knew this Sinnod was just another load of Bergoglion Garbage ,that is really Sinful beyond belief. I mean, get People who are not even Catholics to Vote on what Catholic teaching should be. Of course all of this Sinnod rubbish we know is just a smokescreen anyhow ,for Bergoglio and His Lavender Mob have already made the decisions on Homosexuality ,Transgenderism ,Woman Priests and any or more Perversions of Our Catholic Church . This good Cardinal speaking here just goes to show how Rotten now The Vatican is, as its filled with Bergoglion Heretics. We know that this Awful Man who dresses up as a Pope will NEVER have anyone around Him who doesnt agree with Him. They are rotting from the Head down to their very toes.
I mean this ,i wouldnt take a Free Holiday in Rome if it meant meeting Bergoglio
Of course it wouldnt happen as like many on Here i havent taken the Bergoglio Promoted Injections.
I suppose that all on Here seen that Awful Politically Correct painted poster. One White Woman who was the Priestess. One Black Man . One of mixed race . And one white Man. It really is now getting to the ridiculous state as far as Bergoglio is concerned.
Surely even the most Staunch Supporter of the N. O. can even see it .