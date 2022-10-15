Neil Oliver Praises the Protestant Reformation

Editor writes…

Unfortunately, since one of our trolls drew our existence to the attention of YouTube, I have been shadow-banned on that platform, or I would have gone to town on the above video segment about The Church, underneath the video at source. Instead, I’ve tried to correct as many of Neil Oliver’s errors as possible below: he’s made the classic mistake of accepting, uncritically, the Protestant errors about Catholicism, despite the fact that he had just spent the first part of his talk discouraging uncritical acceptance of “authority” – any and all authority – due to our experience of government abuse of authority under cover of Covid, this past couple of years. The irony – that he does not challenge the Protestant “narrative” – seems to have escaped his notice…

As regular bloggers here know, I am quite a fan of Neil Oliver and often post his commentaries challenging the removal of our God-given freedoms throughout the lockdown/restrictions period. And, true to form, his first segment about the need to not trust political leaders and various human institutions is excellent. I just wish he’d put the same effort into checking the truths of the claims made against the Church. Watch the video and then check out the list of corrections below. I think I’ve covered all of the anti-Catholic propaganda points he made, but I’ve done so by memory (a few hours after seeing the video) so if I’ve omitted anything please feel free to take a moment yourselves to correct him in the comments. Please and thank you!

(1) Bibles were chained to the pulpit to prevent the early Christians from reading the bible for themselves

False – Every Mass [includes] scripture readings. Before the printing press, Bibles cost, in today’s dollars, hundreds of thousands of dollars, because they were hand scribed by Catholic monks and took years to produce. To have a thief steal a Bible from the Church meant that no Masses could be said, until huge sums of money could be found to buy another one. So yes, the priests chained the Bibles down to prevent theft, and not to keep the laity from reading them.

(2) Thanks to Luther, the Bible was finally printed in a language for all to understand

False – St. Jerome, some 1100 years before Luther, translated the Greek and Hebrew scriptures into Latin, the modern language of the day.

And there’s this… “It would be to perpetuate a prejudice all too long current among Protestants, founded on Luther’s often false or at least exaggerated statements, were one to fail to recognise how widely the Bible was known even before Luther’s day and to what an extent it was studied among educated people. Modern research, not seldom carried out by open-minded Protestants, has furnished some surprising results in this respect, so that one of the most recent and diligent of the Protestant workers in this field could write: “If everything be taken into account it will no longer be possible to say as the old polemics did, that the Bible was a sealed book to both theologians and laity. The more we study the Middle Ages, the more does this fable tend to dissolve into thin air.” “The Middle Ages concerned themselves with Bible translation much more than was formerly supposed.” Were Vernacular Bibles Unknown Before Luther? | Dave Armstrong (patheos.com)

Then, of course, the wholly expected swipe at The Crusades. Read The Real History of the Crusades here

And could there be a “critique” of the Catholic Church and the Reformation period without another swipe at the doctrine of Indulgences? Unfortunately, just as today we have unfaithful priests teaching falsely about various matters of faith and morals (e.g. telling the faithful that it’s permitted to use contraceptives) so in medieval times, there were unfaithful priests who abused the Church’s glorious teaching on indulgences to profit financially from it. That wasn’t “The Church” any more than it is “The Church” saying “sure, Mrs Smith, go ahead and use contraceptives.” today. That’s “Father” Rob Banks. Hopefully, too, future generations reading about the shameful abuse of children by unfaithful priests will know, intuitively, that this was never “the teaching” of the Church. The Church is both human and divine in its constitution. Martin Luther split Christendom because he forgot that. He allowed his righteous anger at the bad behaviour of unfaithful priests (the human element in the Church) to lead his followers into schism, and so right out of the divinely constituted Church established by Christ Himself.

Then there’s the “Reformation” chestnut: we don’t need priests to mediate between God and us, we can do that ourselves. Well, in that case, why did God send His Son to earth to mediate for us and then bequeath His own priestly powers to his first apostles as noted in the New Testament, which is consistent in teaching about what we now call the ministerial priesthood as distinct from the “universal priesthood of believers”.

Other objections, not mentioned by Neil Oliver abound, of course, such as why do we call priests “Fathers,” when the Bible (Matthew 23:9) says not to do so? Because Jesus was using hyperbole, trying to emphasize the greatness of God the Father. If that weren’t so, He would not have given us the commandment to “Honor thy FATHER and thy Mother,” and Jesus would not have called Abraham “Father” (John 8:56).

So don’t be fooled. It is great to have an intellectual belief that Jesus is our personal Lord and savior (by the way, this expression is not explicitly in the Bible). However, the Protestant objections above militate against the consistency of the Bible, which was given to us all as a whole in the fourth century by the Church and Pope Damasus I. These objections are a huge misreading of the integral message of Scripture. The above taken from The Catholic Stand

