Neil Oliver Praises the Protestant Reformation

Unfortunately, since one of our trolls drew our existence to the attention of YouTube, I have been shadow-banned on that platform, or I would have gone to town on the above video segment about The Church, underneath the video at source. Instead, I’ve tried to correct as many of Neil Oliver’s errors as possible below: he’s made the classic mistake of accepting, uncritically, the Protestant errors about Catholicism, despite the fact that he had just spent the first part of his talk discouraging uncritical acceptance of “authority” – any and all authority – due to our experience of government abuse of authority under cover of Covid, this past couple of years. The irony – that he does not challenge the Protestant “narrative” – seems to have escaped his notice…
As regular bloggers here know, I am quite a fan of Neil Oliver and often post his commentaries challenging the removal of our God-given freedoms throughout the lockdown/restrictions period. And, true to form, his first segment about the need to not trust political leaders and various human institutions is excellent. I just wish he’d put the same effort into checking the truths of the claims made against the Church. Watch the video and then check out the list of corrections below. I think I’ve covered all of the anti-Catholic propaganda points he made, but I’ve done so by memory (a few hours after seeing the video) so if I’ve omitted anything please feel free to take a moment yourselves to correct him in the comments. Please and thank you!
(1) Bibles were chained to the pulpit to prevent the early Christians from reading the bible for themselves
False – Every Mass [includes] scripture readings. Before the printing press, Bibles cost, in today’s dollars, hundreds of thousands of dollars, because they were hand scribed by Catholic monks and took years to produce. To have a thief steal a Bible from the Church meant that no Masses could be said, until huge sums of money could be found to buy another one. So yes, the priests chained the Bibles down to prevent theft, and not to keep the laity from reading them.
(2) Thanks to Luther, the Bible was finally printed in a language for all to understand
False – St. Jerome, some 1100 years before Luther, translated the Greek and Hebrew scriptures into Latin, the modern language of the day.
And there’s this… “It would be to perpetuate a prejudice all too long current among Protestants, founded on Luther’s often false or at least exaggerated statements, were one to fail to recognise how widely the Bible was known even before Luther’s day and to what an extent it was studied among educated people. Modern research, not seldom carried out by open-minded Protestants, has furnished some surprising results in this respect, so that one of the most recent and diligent of the Protestant workers in this field could write: “If everything be taken into account it will no longer be possible to say as the old polemics did, that the Bible was a sealed book to both theologians and laity. The more we study the Middle Ages, the more does this fable tend to dissolve into thin air.” “The Middle Ages concerned themselves with Bible translation much more than was formerly supposed.” Were Vernacular Bibles Unknown Before Luther? | Dave Armstrong (patheos.com)
Then, of course, the wholly expected swipe at The Crusades. Read The Real History of the Crusades here
And could there be a “critique” of the Catholic Church and the Reformation period without another swipe at the doctrine of Indulgences? Unfortunately, just as today we have unfaithful priests teaching falsely about various matters of faith and morals (e.g. telling the faithful that it’s permitted to use contraceptives) so in medieval times, there were unfaithful priests who abused the Church’s glorious teaching on indulgences to profit financially from it. That wasn’t “The Church” any more than it is “The Church” saying “sure, Mrs Smith, go ahead and use contraceptives.” today. That’s “Father” Rob Banks. Hopefully, too, future generations reading about the shameful abuse of children by unfaithful priests will know, intuitively, that this was never “the teaching” of the Church. The Church is both human and divine in its constitution. Martin Luther split Christendom because he forgot that. He allowed his righteous anger at the bad behaviour of unfaithful priests (the human element in the Church) to lead his followers into schism, and so right out of the divinely constituted Church established by Christ Himself.
Then there’s the “Reformation” chestnut: we don’t need priests to mediate between God and us, we can do that ourselves. Well, in that case, why did God send His Son to earth to mediate for us and then bequeath His own priestly powers to his first apostles as noted in the New Testament, which is consistent in teaching about what we now call the ministerial priesthood as distinct from the “universal priesthood of believers”.
Other objections, not mentioned by Neil Oliver abound, of course, such as why do we call priests “Fathers,” when the Bible (Matthew 23:9) says not to do so? Because Jesus was using hyperbole, trying to emphasize the greatness of God the Father. If that weren’t so, He would not have given us the commandment to “Honor thy FATHER and thy Mother,” and Jesus would not have called Abraham “Father” (John 8:56).
So don’t be fooled. It is great to have an intellectual belief that Jesus is our personal Lord and savior (by the way, this expression is not explicitly in the Bible). However, the Protestant objections above militate against the consistency of the Bible, which was given to us all as a whole in the fourth century by the Church and Pope Damasus I. These objections are a huge misreading of the integral message of Scripture. The above taken from The Catholic Stand
I’ve sent the link to this thread to Neil Oliver via GB News, so don’t call him names 😀
He lives just along the road from us in not-so-sunny Stirling, so I don’t want him sending the Hate Police to our door 😀 Be nice! Neil is Nice!
I’m sure Neil is nice, no reason to suspect otherwise – but this is classic GB News presenter fodder – some things they are spot on about, other things, they are way, way, off. And as the late, great Fr Hugh Thwaites RIP used to say, it only needs a small amount of poison to make the whole cake deadly. People will see Neil’s incisive comments on other issues, and will automatically assume he is right about everything. This is why I have long maintained that GB News and some of their presenters are far more dangerous than other MSM channels – because they mix great stuff with blatant error, and will the masses be able to discern the difference? I think we all know the answer to that.
WF,
I completely agree about the one drop of poison. GB News is the best of a bad bunch in terms of media news reporting but that’s not saying much, LOL!
I’m actually quite surprised that he just drank in that propaganda. You’d think he’d have been able to think more rationally, like how come the Catholic Church has lasted through thick and thin for two thousand years, despite all the schisms, with the same teaching intact after all this time.
I’m surprised and disappointed that he did not explore “the other side”, especially after all that good stuff about not being fooled by government propaganda – then he goes and is fooled by protestant propaganda!
I have to admit, more than once I’ve been disappointed in GB News. Mark Steyn keeps the vaccine / sudden deaths unexplained, at the forefront of his show, which is the only place we can find that information, and Dan Wootton also speaks out about these things but I’m not as keen on GB News as I once was, TBH.
MM,
It’s their excellent reporting on the vaccines and sudden unexplained deaths stats that makes GB News stand out at the moment. The BBC, ITV etc are a waste of space.
WF,
You have put your finger on an important problem – the tendency of people to think someone who is excellent on certain issues (such as Neil Oliver on lockdown/restrictions etc) is then always correct in other areas when that is, sadly, as we have just witnessed in the above video, not necessarily the case.
I am hoping that after he reads this thread (!) Neil will realise there’s no shame in admitting you’ve made a mistake. I bet the dad in the story italicised below, wishes he’d said that to his daughter before taking her into his office on a “Take your kid to work” day…
A man took his 6-year-old daughter to his office on ‘Take your kid to work day’. As they walked around the office, the girl turned visibly upset and soon started crying. Her father asked her what was wrong. As everyone gathered around, she sobbed “Daddy, I’m getting bored walking around the office. Please show me those clowns you said you work with”
Really disappointed in Neil Oliver as He should stick to what He knows which is certainly Protestantism. Certainly their were faults in the Historical Catholic Church but people in glass Houses Neil should not throw stones. Catholics and Catholicism he surely knows educated Western Society and its because of the Mass Godliness in the West especially that we see the decline. Protestantism He must know is a non entity and most see it as a Social Club and nothing whatsoever to do with ones Soul. Of course Bergoglio is trying to get us to catch up, and it seems we are doing so fast. Also as regards the Reformation which really was a Revolution throughout Europe, many very many atrocities were carried out. Also as far as Mr Olivers video above is concerned i cut him of as soon as He said Roman Catholic Church.
No Neil it is The Catholic Church. Full stop actually its Protestants who call it the Roman Catholic Church. Sometimes Neil even the most [ liberal ] still has that bit of bigotry inside Him. Al notcomment much Neil as i do not know or really wish to know your past. What i will say is that You must have lived a fairly sheltered and easy life to find out at 55 that you could not trust Authority. That Mr Oliver i knew certainly when i was 18 having been stitched up on a False charge of trying to bring other Troubles that were taking place in Great Britain to Scottish Streets. That B.T.W. was in 1969 . Am sure a fine Historian like yourself will tie up exactly what i am on about in 10 Seconds .
FOOF,
You’re a hard man, right enough, but the next time somebody tries to stitch you up, contact me. I had sewing lessons in my youth, and I’m sure it would all come back to me in a case of emergency 😀
I’ll need to watch the part about The Church again, but I think most of the errors were corrected in the introduction.
What always surprises me about Protestants (and I have them in my own family as I’ve said before) is that they claim to take the Bible literally but then criticise us for taking Jesus’s words literally when he said “this is my body” and “this is my blood” – they call Catholic teaching on the Eucharist “blasphemous” for that! So, they pick and choose the way they interpret Scripture.
I’m disappointed in Neil, like everyone else, but that’s life – he’s living in a very Protestant country and the Catholic hierarchy and priests are not exactly covering themselves in glory these days so it’s not surprising that he’s receptive to the errors of Protestantism. I’m saying a wee prayer for him this evening.
Thank you for your prompt for your response to this video, Pat.
Like you, I am usually grateful for Neil Oliver’s political insight. So disappointing and ironic that he should use the repetition of a tired and inaccurate narrative as an analogy to encourage self-education.
Pauline,
What a nice surprise to find you here. We’re all disappointed in Neil’s incredibly uneducated commentary about the Catholic Church – I do hope he pays a visit to this thread and thinks again. And again. And again 😀
