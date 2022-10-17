Is It Acceptable to Attend Both Old & New Masses?

Editor writes…

I’ve met a few people recently who have either returned to attending the Novus Ordo Missae (NOM) on Sundays – due to problems with the location of the various Traditional Latin Masses (TLM) – OR who like to attend both the old and the new Masses, interchangeably, in some cases because they don’t want to lose out on parish life.

How to answer these people – is it OK for people to (a) return to the novus ordo after an awakening that led them to the TLM and/or (b) attend both TLM and NOM interchangeably. Your thoughts…

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



