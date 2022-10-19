Pope Appoints Pro-Abortionist to ‘Life’ Post

Pope Appoints Pro-Abortionist to ‘Life’ Posteditor
VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — The Pontifical Academy for Life on Saturday announced Pope Francis’ appointment of pro-abortion, World Economic Forum-linked economist Mariana Mazzucato as one of its new “Ordinary Academicians.”
Mazzucato, a self-described “atheist” and professor of economics at University College London (UCL), was first announced as one of the PAL’s new appointees in an October 15 press release which stated, “The Pontifical Academy for Life is organizing the next Assembly, which is set for Feb. 20-22, 2023, on the theme ‘Converging on the Person. Emerging Technologies for the Common Good.’” Continues…
Editor writes…
Just another day at the Vatican. Your thoughts…
Comments (11)
First the mask slips. Then it falls off and we see the face of the Adversary.
And there comes a point when there’s really nothing left to say, Antoine, yes? No?
Which is just as well the blog will be closing next year. Roll on!
What can one say? The Church is not a democracy. The incumbent holding the keys of Peter may unlock or lock any door, let in anyone, shut out anyone. We can only observe the crash, the fall from a great height. If we are able, we may hang on to our Faith, remembering what we were taught long ago. Young people do not have even that.
It’s very well known economist that I have heard of except the public. I came across her name when I was doing my undergraduate. She wrote books as well including one best seller one. Her name crops up now and again in economic news.
Very surprised that he appointed her, is it just her economic knowledge that the Vatican wants to avail of despite Vatican finances dropping or is it PF wants to announce his true intentions to the world that he is open to atheist leanings as well.
He will keep coming with these announcements in coming months and years as statement of intent if you like.
Dear friends
What can l say this Pope is a disgrace and a scandal to to the Church and the Catholic faith.
His appointments including this recent one at the PAL are a reflection of his own lack of supernatural Catholic faith, the tree is known by its fruit.
God help him when he stands in the presence of our blessed saviour and has to account for not only his life but his tenure as Pope.
May God forgive him for these wicked and insidious actions and appointments.
Ave Maria
Every blessing
Michael 🙏
Although this pope may occasionally say something that is pro-Life it usually comes as a surprise because he regularly appoints pro-Abortion, pro-Population Reduction, anti-Family idealogues to positions of power and influence. Actions speak louder than words. These people are also often non-Catholic and even hostile to Christianity. He lauds the UN and is fully onboard with its Malthusian “sustainable development goals” and Agenda 30. All of which are absolutely wicked. Perhaps all that we have left is to pray for his soul, conversion and that someone more appropriate will be elevated to the Papal Office in time.
I don’t know which is more ominous, the appointment of this globalist stooge to the once-Catholic PAL, or the 2023 PAL Assembly theme of “Converging on the Person. Emerging Technologies for the Common Good.”
My attempted translation of that theme: “Technology now has freedom almost completely within its jaws, for the common benefit of us elitists.”
Why not just place Klaus Schwab & Co. on the Chair of Peter, and be done with it? Imagine the photo op….it is frightening to think of how many Catholics are still fooled by this wicked charade.
I sometimes wonder how much more vile and Herod like stuff this wicked man on Peter’s Chair has to do or say before a Scottish bishop has the gumption to speak up.
Pray that Our Lord grants Francis a Pauline Conversion before his coming death and judgement.
Again really as far as we are concerned Bergoglio is a Write Off . I certainly have nothing in common ,like most on here with this Person who dresses up as a Pope.
He has made it plain that He wants nothing to do with Catholics trying to keep the Faith . The feeling is certainly mutual .
I have been praying for a girl (16 years) diagnosed with cancer last week. Then I was asked last night to pray for a parishioners niece who has just been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour ( she turns 16 next week). In your goodness keep both these girls in your prayers.
Graeme
Be assured of my daily prayers, brievary, rosary and any Graces l receive through the Eucharist l ask Our Lord that they are given for these young ladies.
Ave Maria
Every blessing
Michael 🙏