Pope Appoints Pro-Abortionist to ‘Life’ Post

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — The Pontifical Academy for Life on Saturday announced Pope Francis’ appointment of pro-abortion, World Economic Forum-linked economist Mariana Mazzucato as one of its new “Ordinary Academicians.”

Mazzucato, a self-described “atheist” and professor of economics at University College London (UCL), was first announced as one of the PAL’s new appointees in an October 15 press release which stated, “The Pontifical Academy for Life is organizing the next Assembly, which is set for Feb. 20-22, 2023, on the theme ‘Converging on the Person. Emerging Technologies for the Common Good.’” Continues…

Editor writes…

Just another day at the Vatican. Your thoughts…

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



