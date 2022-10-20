Globalist Coup: UK Government Collapsing

Editor writes…

Firstly – a correction: Dan Wootton says that Suella Braverman was sacked by Liz Truss, but that is not the case. She resigned – reported here.

The Fatima prophecy that Communism would spread to every country in the world, has been unfolding before our eyes, for at least these past two/three years. This is obviously being accomplished through the influence of the sinister globalist elite over western political leaders. More than one commentator today, has queried the sudden change in personnel in the UK, as the Truss Government crumbles, with new appointments being manifestly unsuitable/unpopular across Parliament and the country. So, who is behind these appointments? One commentator identified the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the globalist influencers very possibly responsible, with every likelihood that the ongoing chaotic situation will worsen rapidly, in the days to come, as they continue to pull the strings from afar. Liz Truss, who has probably not even finished moving her furniture into Downing Street, is widely expected to be engineered out of her Premiership with days, if not hours.

The authoritarian leaders in countries like New Zealand during the contrived Covid crisis, for example, with the same dictatorial streak evident in the so-called health “experts” such as Sir Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance in the UK, and the infamous Dr Anthony Fauci in the USA, serve to highlight the totalitarian trend which is a feature of the political responses to the instructions emanating from the World Health Organisation.

A couple of specific examples follow. Here we have the authoritarian leader of Canada, Justin Trudeau, praising China’s dictatorship and here’s the new UK Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, praising China’s totalitarian lockdown policy

So, what’s going on… we’ve often remarked, on this blog, that our political leaders are mere puppets of the globalist elite. It seems to be ever more obvious now that this is the case – a fact hidden in plain sight. Contrary to the common assumption, Communism is not merely an economic system: at its core it is a regime of oppressive control of populations. We experienced something of this form of governance during the Covid period with lockdowns and restrictions enforced by the police, sold to us as a temporary necessity to keep us healthy, blah blah. Really? Or, more likely, was it a test run to see how populations would respond to this new world order? Your thoughts…

Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us… Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us.

