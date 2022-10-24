Rishi Sunak – UK’s First Hindu Prime Minister

From Rishi Sunak’s Wikipedia page:

Sunak is a Hindu,[169] and took his oath as an MP at the House of Commons on the Bhagavad Gita.[15][170][171] I

From the Daily Express:

Just over 100 years ago, when Lloyd George was Prime Minister, a deputation entered Downing Street carrying a banner, which read: “God will see right done!”

Miss Duggan, the governess of the children of Andrew Bonar Law, the then Chancellor of the Exchequer, remarked: “That banner is no good. They don’t know God in this street.” Read more here

Editor writes…

Given that nominal Christians have inhabited 10 Downing Street for generations, bearing responsibility for the chaotic state of the UK today, incuding, shockingly, responsibility for legalising the murder of the unborn and same-sex unions, does it really matter that we now have a Hindu in Downing Street? Will he receive warmly worded “no qualms whatsoever” congratulations from the UK’s bishops? Your thoughts…

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



