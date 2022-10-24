Rishi Sunak – UK’s First Hindu Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak – UK’s First Hindu Prime Ministereditor
From Rishi Sunak’s Wikipedia page:
Sunak is a Hindu,[169] and took his oath as an MP at the House of Commons on the Bhagavad Gita.[15][170][171] I
From the Daily Express:
Just over 100 years ago, when Lloyd George was Prime Minister, a deputation entered Downing Street carrying a banner, which read: “God will see right done!”
Editor writes…
Given that nominal Christians have inhabited 10 Downing Street for generations, bearing responsibility for the chaotic state of the UK today, incuding, shockingly, responsibility for legalising the murder of the unborn and same-sex unions, does it really matter that we now have a Hindu in Downing Street? Will he receive warmly worded “no qualms whatsoever” congratulations from the UK’s bishops? Your thoughts…
Comments (16)
I note that on other threads, bloggers are arguing that Catholics cannot become PM but that is disputed, not least since Boris Johnson made a thing of HIS alleged Catholicism…
I previously put these comments on the GD thread:
Interesting . . . https://www.express.co.uk/comment/expresscomment/1686371/liz-truss-boris-johnson-morals-religion-and-politics-Tory-leadership-contest-PM#conversation-wrapper And if Rishi Sunak is made PM today (as has now happened), it means that the Church of England will find itself in the position of having its ‘bishops’ appointed by a Hindu. Funny old world.
Well they say that anti-Catholicism is the last form of acceptable bigotry. Imagine if a person of any other religious belief were denied the Office of PM. You’d hear the shrieking from here to Mars. Sunak’s appointment as PM is official now since writing my last email. Even more ominous since it occurs during Diwali – a Hindu festival which worships false gods, which directly contravenes the first of the Ten Commandments.
Westminsterfly,
I didn’t think of that – Sunak, a Hindu, is now able to appoint Anglican bishops. It really is LOL stuff.
Congratulations to the UK on their new Hindu Prime Minister. So now you have a Hindu Prime Minister and a Muslim Mayor of London. I seem to recall that Hindus and Muslims are not exactly chummy bedfellows. Must be more of that “diversity” we keep hearing about…
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2022/10/24/coronation-covid-era-tax-and-spend-rishi-sunak-makes-it-through-leadership-challenge-unopposed-will-be-prime-minister/
RCA Victor,
If ever there was a set-up, this is it. Also, you are right about the Hindus and Muslims not getting along – they were knocking lumps out of each other recently in Leicestershire (I think?) in England, causing mayhem on the streets, fighting.
The whole “leadership” thing stinks to high heaven. It’s obviously been a stitch-up by the WEF and other globalists working for one world government.
This does seem to be a grey area. Apparently, Boris was baptised a Catholic, but apostatised to Anglicanism. I am not sure if he has since renounced his apostasy. I also was under the impression – though could be wrong – that Tony Blair delayed his ‘conversion’ to Catholicism until he had left the Office of PM. Whatever the case, I don’t think any politicians from any of the parties would be happy to see a TRUE Catholic as PM.
westminsterfly,
When Boris married his latest (!) wife, they were married in Westminster Cathedral in a low key ceremony. Some accused the Church of flouting the rules at the time, given Boris has been married twice previously, but these were not Catholic weddings.
I understand their two children were baptised in the Cathedral also.
WF.
Your final sentence says it all: I don’t think any politicians from any of the parties would be happy to see a TRUE Catholic as PM.
Exactly right and that is why, for example, the closest there is to having a reputation as a “true Catholic” – Jacob Rees-Mogg – goes out of his way to highlight his acceptance of both abortion and same-sex unions. Thirty pieces of silver remains thirty pieces of silver, whether the name is Judas or Jacob…
I can just imagine the outcry if any Catholic MP, let alone Prime Minister, were seen in public wearing a Miraculous Medal. I’ve never forgotten the complaints from Protestants to the BBC at the time of their reporting on the rescue efforts at some major disaster or other abroad, where stories of prayers and miracles were featured – in, of course, a Catholic context (I think the disaster took place in South America).
So, we can all sleep easy tonight, knowing that there won’t be any backlash of any kind, peaceful or violent, at the appointment of an (unelected) Hindu Prime Minister.
As Cardinal Nichols has worshipped gods at the Hindu Temple in Neasden (bowed, offered them flowers, received a Tilak mark on his forehead from a swami) then it’s unlikely that the Catholic hierarchy will see the imposition of a non-Catholic as Prime Minister as anything other than wonderfully “inclusive”. After all, “all is one” and all that “false gods” stuff is just so old hat
Perhaps we should be more worried by Sunak’s worship of the WEF and the COVID Cult. Then there’s the little matter of his family wealth coming from Infosys which runs the biometric pass and social credit “Adhaar” system that controls a billion Indians’ lives. No doubt this surveillance and control system could easily make an appearance here.
Andrew Q
I remember that sacrilegious incident at the Neasden Temple. Westminster Diocese put the fact that the Cardinal had offered flowers to some ‘deity’ at the shrine, and fortunately, Damian Thompson – who was then working for the Telegraph – got a screenshot of the original wording and blew the story in the Telegraph. The Diocese quickly changed the wording on its website to something less damning. So dishonest. I didn’t know Sunak’s family wealth was linked to Infosys / Adhaar. Very, very worrying. I have read there have been deaths in India for those who wouldn’t / couldn’t sign up to Adhaar, or had done so but were victims of errors committed by Adhaar, and so they were denied food / work / access to all services. I don’t know the truth of that, but I wouldn’t be surprised in today’s world.
As for RCA Victor’s statement – never a truer word spoken. The Hindus and Muslims were causing mayhem in Leicester recently, fighting each other.
westminsterfly,
I remember that shocking occasion when the Cardinal offered flowers at a Hindu shrine. We talk about the Fatima prophecies coming true here, a lot, but isn’t that an occasion when the “Lady” of Medjugorje (whoever she was 😀 ) would have approved since she said that all religions are the same to God, or something like that.
This is depressing beyond words. Rishi Sunak didn’t think twice before insisting on taking his oath as an MP on the Bhagavad Gita. Does anyone here think any Catholic MP would have insisted on taking the oath on a Catholic Bible, as opposed to a Protestant Bible with several books missing and dubious translations – such as Mary being “highly favoured” instead of “full of grace”?
I say it again – this is depressing news, the latest depressing news in an ever-growing list of depressing news.
I wonder if the new PM will order an enquiry into the very high numbers of sudden deaths – here’s another one, with, typically, no mention of any cause of death or, whether the person had been injected with the Covid jab. Something must be causing these sudden, apparently unexplained, deaths.
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/local-radio-dj-dies-while-presenting-morning-show/ar-AA13kadw?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=6803e456b5874183819771c781b9f48a
As one MSM commentator writes…
Nothing to see here move along get your booster safe and effective – follow the science…
Time, surely, for a serious, independent, enquiry?
editor,
I agree, totally. There must be an investigation into these sudden, unexplained deaths of people who are either young or middle-aged and healthy. I think it’s a safe bet that the jabs would prove to be the common factor.
So sad! A Hindu Prime Minister tied to Infosys and the WEF, and who worships at the altar of COVIDism! Ironically, it used to be said that “the sun never sets on the British empire”. Now, however, it seems that those from the far-flung corners of the empire are aiding and abetting the setting of the sun on the civilization that was once Great Britain. Very sad!
Marinaio,
It is, indeed, very sad to see the way the UK has deteriorated – we’re almost at the stage of having a prime-minister per week! It’s a joke.
It’s not something anyone is supposed to think, let alone say, but I find it troubling that the nature of the UK is changing so dramatically, with people from so-called minority communities taking on powerful positions within Government. If any institution has more white people than other groups at the top, questions are asked, but I suspect that won’t be allowed once the situation if fully reversed, which I think it will be. Open doors policies on immigration will see to that, IMHO.
One thing I notice in today’s reporting about Sunak’s appointment/coronation as PM – nobody mentions the fact that he is a Hindu, just “Asian”. I wonder why that is.