Nicola Sturgeon’s DIABOLICAL Gender Recognition Reform Bill MUST Be Defeated

From Spiked Online…

Rarely has a piece of Nicola Sturgeon-era legislation been as divisive or as unpopular as the Scottish government’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill, which is to be debated at Holyrood this Thursday.

Under present UK-wide law, Scots seeking to change their ‘legal gender’ must be over 18, have a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria and be able to show that they have lived in ‘their acquired gender for two years’. After that, a panel decides whether to grant a gender recognition certificate (GRC). The SNP wants to reduce the age at which one can change gender to 16, remove the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria and reduce the period during which applicants live in their acquired gender to three months (plus a three-month reflection period). Then, applicants can make a declaration to Scotland’s registrar general, which will then grant a GRC, no questions asked. In other words, the Scottish government is intent on turning the question of whether one is man or a woman into a matter of personal choice or ‘self-identification’.

The bill is generating considerable disquiet among a minority of SNP MSPs. According to The Sunday Times, dissenting MSPs want the vote on the bill to be a free vote, allowing them to vote according to their conscience as opposed to the party line. Whether the SNP leadership will allow that is another matter. Sturgeon is not known for her tolerance of dissent. Continues…

Editor writes…