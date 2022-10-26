Nicola Sturgeon’s DIABOLICAL Gender Recognition Reform Bill MUST Be Defeated

Nicola Sturgeon’s DIABOLICAL Gender Recognition Reform Bill MUST Be Defeatededitor
From Spiked Online…
Rarely has a piece of Nicola Sturgeon-era legislation been as divisive or as unpopular as the Scottish government’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill, which is to be debated at Holyrood this Thursday.
Under present UK-wide law, Scots seeking to change their ‘legal gender’ must be over 18, have a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria and be able to show that they have lived in ‘their acquired gender for two years’. After that, a panel decides whether to grant a gender recognition certificate (GRC). The SNP wants to reduce the age at which one can change gender to 16, remove the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria and reduce the period during which applicants live in their acquired gender to three months (plus a three-month reflection period). Then, applicants can make a declaration to Scotland’s registrar general, which will then grant a GRC, no questions asked. In other words, the Scottish government is intent on turning the question of whether one is man or a woman into a matter of personal choice or ‘self-identification’.
The bill is generating considerable disquiet among a minority of SNP MSPs. According to The Sunday Times, dissenting MSPs want the vote on the bill to be a free vote, allowing them to vote according to their conscience as opposed to the party line. Whether the SNP leadership will allow that is another matter. Sturgeon is not known for her tolerance of dissent. Continues…
Coalition for Marriage have written about this as well:- https://www.c4m.org.uk
J K Rowling speaks out against Sturgeon’s trans plans
Dear marriage supporter,
JK Rowling has been locked in a war of words with Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in recent weeks over the country’s proposed Gender Recognition Reform Bill, which would introduce gender ‘self-ID’.
The Harry Potter author has expressed her deep concern that allowing men to identify as women after just three months of living in their “acquired gender” (whatever that means – Rowling points out that no one seems to know) and with a promise to keep on doing so will put women at risk.
This is not because she and her fellow campaigners think all ‘transgender women’ (i.e. gender-confused males) are predators, by any means, she says. But only that some of them are, and indeed some predatory men will inevitably see transgenderism as a way of gaining access to private women’s spaces, such as public toilets, changing rooms, rape support centres, domestic violence refuges, hospital wards and prison cells.
Rowling notes, with justified cynicism, that half of Scottish prisoners currently claiming a transgender identity only did so after conviction. She also points out that official figures show that a greater proportion of transgender-identified men in prison are there for sexual offences than among incarcerated men in general.
Sturgeon – whom Rowling has branded a “destroyer of women’s rights” – has dismissed the objections, saying she is a “real feminist” and brazenly denying there is any conflict between her reforms and women’s rights. She has pledged to push forward with plans to lower the age at which a person can change legal sex from 18 to 16 (allowing minors to do so without their parents’ consent), slash the waiting period from two years to three months and do away with all requirements for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria or any other evidence.
The Bill looks set to become law as a majority of MSPs are expected to vote in favour. However, recent polling shows that the politicians are out of touch with their constituents on this, with 62% of the public opposed to lowering the age limit versus 19% in favour, 50% opposed to reducing the waiting time versus 25% in favour and 39% opposed to removing the medical diagnosis requirement versus 26% in favour.
At C4M we urge Scotland’s politicians to heed the justified concerns of women and the public and abandon these unnecessary and misguided reforms.
Yours faithfully,
Colin Hart
Colin Hart
Chairman
Coalition for Marriage (C4M)
WF,
It doesn’t matter that the majority of Scots are opposed to this nonsense, a majority (over 60+%) were opposed to gay marriage as well and that is to be multiplied by 2, because there were two consultation forms. They were so difficult to fill out that the churches or was it C4M, had to provide a help sheet!
So, Sturgeon really doesn’t care what we think, this is her baby and she will make it happen.
It’s disgraceful but don’t look to the bishops for help. They should be demanding airtime on TV news shows but instead they are hidden away in their presbyteries counting how many hand sanitizer bottles they have left before they need to order more. I don’t think I’ve ever heard this issue even mentioned in the pulpit, not once.
The trans contagion needs stopping. Few things are more disgusting than government encouragement to mutilate, castrate, or sterilise, mentally ill young people. This gender fluidity fiction is actively promoted by politicians, depopulation creeps like Gates and the WEF, and our debased education system. Even publicly owned “light entertainment” broadcasters like Channel 4 feature naked mutilated perverts in primetime slots. Francis often welcomes transvestites and “sex workers” to the Vatican but can’t find time for Cardinal Zen or the mothers of trad priests and seminarians. The bishops say and do nothing. At this point, they are complicit. Nicola’s toy government is merely parroting the new orthodoxy. Evil.
Andrew Q,
What you say about Francis is shocking – I didn’t know that he has refused to see Cardinal Zen or the mothers of priests and seminarians. He really is going down in history as the first ever secularist pope. I almost wrote “Protestant pope” there but that is unfair to Protestants. He is really a cross between a secularist and an apostate so I’m wondering if that makes him a trans-pope, LOL!
In all seriousness, this is diabolical from start to finish. Fatima is coming true, it really is and has been true for a long time now only now it is speeding up.
This is like ripples in the millpond. I had thought before that transgenderism was only about merely changing sex in the mistaken belief that the person had been born into the wrong sex. More concerning is what has been highlighted on here, that it gives the person access to the other sex, toilets or changing rooms, for committing nefarious crimes, I’m not saying this would be the objective aim of every transgender ‘human being’ but it certainly gives ‘people’ prone to this type of behaviour carte blanche to commit such actions. This is growing arms and legs.
Littlemore,
That is what I thought – it was just another stupid fad that would pass but that is not the case. It’s really taken legs and it is utterly evil, considering the damage it is doing to young people. There are cases of people trying to DE-transition, go back to what they were before they had surgery. I’m sorry, but my sympathy for them is in short supply. Surely common sense tells us that you cannot change your sex? God made them male and female, as it says in Genesis. He hasn’t revealed any other possibility in the Bible.
Nicola Sturgeon is a Marxist and this kind of moral degeneracy is what Marxists thrive on. Tragically, she seems to be abe to hold on to power, which raises the troubling question of what kind of people populate our country. No ordinary decnet human being could ever acknowledge the kind of evil she’s proposing, so if she feels cocky enough to push forward with it, we have to ask serious questions about SNP supporters. I used to think they were all more or less the dregs of the land with low IQs, but now I’m wondering if it’s actually a lot more sinister than that. She is certainly one godless individual intent on completely destroying Scottish society, albeit with feigned patriotism and empathy. She’s actually more worthy of pity than scorn, poor wretch.
I agree that her proposed bill is diabolical. The whole SNP charade is diabolical.
As for the people, they don’t have a choice. I don’t think the electoral system is a good one, it seems to keep the SNP as top dogs, but then I don’t know how it works and I say that because I just cannot believe that people would vote for them in numbers that would keep them in power.
This new law must not be passed, but how can it be stopped? There is just no point in writing to her or your local MSP – they are totally useless.
I think this is one of those devils (the SNP) which can only be cast out by prayer and penance.
https://unherd.com/thepost/the-nhs-finally-sees-sense-on-trans-treatment-for-children/
While NHS England seems to have decided that most “transgender” children are just going through a phase, Sturgeon is urging Scottish schools not to follow this advice or undermine the “rights” of children to choose their gender. The SNP agenda is totally demonic. I can’t understand why so many Catholics openly support them. We are already living in a neo-Marxist dictatorship with laws against free speech and the ostracisation of dissenting individuals.
Marsaili Brigid,
Below, my email (sent a few seconds ago) to the Scottish Catholic Media Office, headed by Peter Kearney…
One of our English bloggers is asking how it can be that Catholics in Scotland support the demonic SNP. I trace it to the open, public, support given by Peter Kearney, spokesman for the Scottish Bishops, so I would be grateful for his confirmation (or denial, hopefully) that he still supports the SNP.
Thank you.
If he breaks with “tradition” and replies, I will let you know…
Here’s a government-approved medical diagnosis for “gender dysphoria”:
Doctor: “What are your preferred pronouns?”
Patient: “I don’t know, they keep changing on a daily basis!”
Doctor: “Your application for a GRC has been approved. I’m prescribing two puberty blockers a day with a shot of Scotch, and you may use whichever restroom you feel like, on your way out.”
RCA Victor,
I hadn’t realised that you knew my doctor. Small world, they say, with the emphasis on “they” 😀
This letters page from the Edinburgh Evening News shows that Nicola Sturgeon isn’t even popular with voters in her own constituency. It’s a mystery how she is hanging on to power.
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/other/readers-letters-you-weren-t-elected-first-minister-nicola/ar-AA13lBId?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=57069113ce47417db79f27bfbf5b6399
Dear friends
The bill is an insidious and wicked symptom of a much deeper reality.
It is nothing more than pernicious and unadulterated evil masquerading under a false and distorted notion of human anthropology ie. gender, sexuality, care, compassion, tolerance etc.
Let us be under no illusion about what this is all about. Namely, the rejection of Gods divine plan and sovereignty of and over all of his Creation including and specifically the rejection of humanity made in Gods image (imago dei) male and female He Created them both.
It is the arguments of the Devil and his diabolical attacks on the Natural Law, The Commandments, The Gospel promulgated and promoted by his willing minions here on earth.
Woe unto them who call good evil and evil good.
Ave Maria
Every blessing
Michael 🙏
Michael,
Well said. Not only is this evil a rejection of humanity made in God’s image, it goes even further. If you look closely at these “transgenders,” it becomes obvious that they are made in the image and likeness of Satan – neither male nor female, but androgynous, just as the followers of their father, the father of lies, claim about him.
RCA Victor
I completely agree with your excellent and insightful remarks
Blessings
Michael 🙏
Even Pope Francis once called transgenderism an attack on humanity, the annihilation of man. If he can see it, anybody of however low IQ should be able to see it!