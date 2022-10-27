Ireland: Fr Willie Doyle SJ, Who Offered His Life in Reparation for the Sins of Priests, Cause Opened

From Editor’s Inbox, today…

Some good news today; the Cause for Fr Doyle is now opened. Although Fr Doyle is renowned for being a War Hero, two other aspects of his life need to be remembered.

He led a life of severe penance for the sins of Priests. He would be a good advocate for those suffering from mental illness, due to the fact that he himself had a breakdown in his early years. (With the Covid crisis, so many are still affected in this way, and he could help them).

Please God, we have a new Irish Saint in the near future. (Anne) Ends.

From the Father Willie Doyle Association

Official site for the canonisation cause of the Servant of God Fr Willie Doyle SJ

It is with great joy that we welcome today’s announcement [dated 25 October 2022] from Bishop Tom Deenihan of the Diocese of Meath that he intends of open the canonisation cause of the Servant of God Fr Willie Doyle SJ! Bishop Deenihan’s official edict is below… Continues…

Editor writes…

This announcement is heartily welcomed at this time when priests are causing so many scandals. God raises up saints to answer the needs in every age, so we must thank Him for the marvellous life of Fr Doyle, offered in reparation for the sins of priests. Your thoughts…

