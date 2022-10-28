Nicola Sturgeon Telling Lies? Never! (She Insists)

From Insider.co.uk

Nicola Sturgeon has rejected an accusation she lied to the Scottish people about the country’s currency after independence.

The First Minister responded to questions from Douglas Ross, following a report in the Times that Scotland would have to join the euro if it wished to be a member of the European Union.

Her government last week published a paper on the economic and currency policy of an independent Scotland, saying the country would continue to use Sterling until a new pound was established.

But speaking to the newspaper, an unnamed EU source said it would be “no euro, no entry” for an independent Scotland, with another three reported to have backed the view.

In a noisy exchange during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Scottish Conservative leader Ross asked: “Who’s lying to the Scottish people, the European Union or Nicola Sturgeon?” Continues...

Editor writes…

Following hot on the heels of the rebellion of hitherto unquestioning SNP disciples who resigned and/or refused to support her Gender Recognition Reform Bill, the recent allegations of lying about the continuing use of sterling as our currency following separation from the rest of the UK is something, I imagine, Ms Sturgeon could well do without. As we prepare to put the clocks back one hour, (watch – poetry coming up) are we now witnessing the evening of Sturgeon’s First Ministership – if that is the correct term, or at least a “protected” (from jail) term. The scandals are piling up for the Wifie Sturgeon.

Mind you, we’ve dreamed discussed the possibility previously, that she is past her sell-by date and she sailed on, although speaking of sailing, the ferries scandal might also be the beginning of the end for the First Minister of Scotland even if the gender and currency debacles combined don’t carry her off into the sunset, so to speak. At the risk of repeating myself, it’s certainly true that the scandals are piling up. Your thoughts…

For the record, following a question on the previous Sturgeon thread from a reader in England who asks how on earth any Catholic could vote SNP, I’ve emailed Peter Kearney, the spokesman for the Scottish Bishops Conference, given his public support for the SNP, to see if he can explain it. He did send one of those smart-alec replies which didn’t work, and I now await his considered response – or, put another way, I await his reply to my reply. I will publish the correspondence in the comments below in due course.

