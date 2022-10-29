USA “Weird” Crime Mystery: Nancy Pelosi’s Husband in Hospital – Exactly What Happened?

29Oct

USA “Weird” Crime Mystery: Nancy Pelosi’s Husband in Hospital – Exactly What Happened?

From Newsmax…

Paul Pelosi attacked. Okay, but why aren’t there more details? Why was the San Francisco Police Department so vague? We need more information. Greg Kelly reacts (see video above)

Editor writes…

As Greg Kelly says at the outset, we all wish Paul Pelosi well and denounce violence – nobody should be assaulted for any reason.  That’s a given.

The comments over on the YouTube platform, however, reveal the frustration many Americans feel at the double-standards. One commentator writes:  This is literally the only case I’ve heard in California where the guy wasn’t released the next day.

Many comments are hilarious, however, given that Paul Pelosi himself has quite a reputation for getting into trouble with the police, for example his recent drink-driving sentence

All in all, it seems that there is certainly something “weird”, to quote Greg Kelly, about this situation.  Commentators online suggest it is a planned and staged attack to discredit the Republican Party ahead of their mid-term elections, but other commentators think that the telephone call widely reported across the internet, with the attacker seemingly described as a friend, his name known to Paul, may suggest some kind of tryst gone wrong: he stated that he doesn’t know who the male is but that his name is David and that he is a friend.   Is this more “deep state” at work?  Or what?   American politics – you do have to wonder!  Your thoughts.

