1st November: Feast of All Saints – Let’s Party!

Editor writes…

Since the family in the above video just might inspire some of our bloggers and/or readers to celebrate their own family party to mark the Feast Day, I thought I’d post this thread a little ahead of time for those who would appreciate the ideas and welcome the time to prepare.

As always with Feast Day threads of course, feel free to discuss relevant issues, and to post your favourite hymns, prayers and even jokes of the good clean fun variety.

Here’s one… enjoy!

A young man arrives at the Pearly Gates and St Peter says he has to answer two questions to show that he was paying attention in school, sufficient to achieve a basic education. The two questions are, (1) which two days of the week begin with “T”? And (2) how many seconds are there in a year?

The young man thinks for a second and then says, “The two days which begin with ‘T’ are Today and Tomorrow.” St Peter responds, “Well, that’s not the answer I was expecting but I’ll accept it. Next – how many seconds in a year?” The young man answers “12”. St Peter is puzzled and asks him to explain his answer. “Well, the young man replies, there’s January 2nd, February 2nd, March 2nd…” 😀

Happy Feast, er, when it comes!

