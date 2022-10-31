First Week in November: Masses in Sacred Heart

Father Stephen Dunn writes…

Sacred Heart of Jesus,

50 Old Dalmarnock Road, G40 4AU

All Masses below are Traditional Latin Masses.

Tuesday 1 November, All Saints Mass, 1pm – lunchtime

Wednesday 2 November, All Souls Mass, 1pm -lunchtime

Confessions will be available 12.15 – 12.45 prior to both above Masses

Friday 4/Sat 5 November

First Friday/Saturday all night adoration.

Schedule is:

Opening Mass 8pm (Latin)

Benediction & Exposition follow Mass.

Confessions from 9.10/9.15pm onwards.

Four prayer sessions during night. Finishes with Mass of Our Lady, 6am. (Latin)

Night Prayer is at 11.45pm Friday. Unable to spend whole night with Blessed Sacrament?

Consider spending 3 hours like Christ hung on the Cross for the forgiveness of our sins: 9pm till night prayer and then leaving. You are then able to say to your Saviour, “As you spent 3 hours on cross for me on Good Friday, this first Friday, I spent 3 hours in your real presence Lord.” What better could you do than praying for the Holy Souls, your loved departed family, friends, than before their Saviour, His Real Presence in the most Holy Eucharist? Ends.

