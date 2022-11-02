All Souls Day… Pray for the Souls in Purgatory

All Souls Day… Pray for the Souls in Purgatory

November, traditionally the Month of the Holy Souls, is the period of mourning, so to speak, as we remember, and pray especially for, our deceased relatives and friends who may be suffering in Purgatory.  Apart from the saints canonised using the Church’s traditional and highly rigorous process, Catholics have never assumed that anyone is in Heaven. Rather, we are encouraged to always pray for the dead believing that they may still be suffering the purifying pains of Purgatory.

Discuss relevant issues, find out how to gain indulgences for the Holy Souls and share your favourite prayers and hymns.

Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord,
and let perpetual light shine upon them,
may they rest in peace.  Amen.  

