Greta Thunberg Shows Her True Colours – Not Green… Nor SHADES of Green – But Bright RED!

The 19-year-old Swedish activist has announced that as well as tackling her usual area of climate action and awareness-spreading, she has now thrown her weight behind defeating the West’s “oppressive” capitalist system.

Calling for a “system-wide transformation” at her book launch in London, she claimed that the world’s current “normal” – dictated by the people in power – has caused the climate breakdown.

She said: “We are never going back to normal again because ‘normal’ was already a crisis. What we refer to as normal is an extreme system built on the exploitation of people and the planet.

“It is a system defined by colonialism, imperialism, oppression and genocide by the so-called global North to accumulate wealth that still shapes our current world order.”

Ms Thunberg added: “If economic growth is our only priority, then what we are experiencing now should be exactly what we should be expecting.”

…People were quick to point out the political emphasis on social media, with one best-selling author saying “this is proof that Greta hates capitalism for reasons that have nothing whatsoever to do with climate change”. Click here to read the entire report.

Editor writes…

When she testified before the USA Congress, Greta Thunberg waffled her way out of a question asking her specifically what she meant by saying she wanted people to “panic” about climate change. Scroll to 50.54 in this video for that telling exchange.

So, what’s going on… Is there a “climate emergency” or the kind of emergency about which Our Lady warned at Fatima – the Communist takeover of the world, which the Communists are achieving through the infiltration of national and international institutions, and the kind of brainwashing we experienced through the “stay home, protect the NHS, save lives” era of our history. In what some commentators believe was a test run to gauge our compliance levels, the norms of allegedly democratic governance were thrown right out of the window. The health test worked a treat.

Indeed, totalitarian Communist governance seems to be popular with many, including the younger generation, as evidenced by Greta Thunberg outing herself as being, not so much a green activist, but an enthusiastic member of the anti-capitalist movement – a bright red activist, so to speak, which is really the true colour of the so-called “green” movement. At its root, it is anti-democratic and authoritarian – so too bad if you’re not keen on freshly cooked insects for dinner. Pope Francis will be pleased – about Greta’s “outing”, I mean because like Greta and her masters, he will still enjoy his steak and chips.

Is the “climate emergency” the “new Covid-19”? The latest excuse to compel us to obey the State? Is this the chosen method of the globalist elite to impose totalitarian governance across the world, once and for all? We know that the removal of our God-given freedoms cannot possibly be the will of God. So, what – aside from praying for the Consecration of Russia – can we do about it? Your thoughts…

