Neil Oliver on Covid Repression: “I Won’t Forget”editor
One commentator from YouTube…
“This is brilliant stuff and I’ve watched it twice already! Inspiring and powerful oratory at its very best; it literally sent a thrill of youthful vigour and defiance down my tired old arthritic spine! ‘They should be in exile on Elbe, the whole sorry lot of them’ and ‘gormless fools’. An amusing yet still pinpoint accurate assessment of our current political ‘elite’ and their criminal responsibility for the plight of the average UK citizen today. This is nothing less than a classic of modern political commentary… ”
Editor writes…
Other commentators remember that the majority of the population went along with the lockdown and restrictions and opine that the same numpties who obeyed the totalitarian regime throughout the past two years are likely to do so next time – and there is likely to be a next time, on some pretext or other, health/climate/whatever. Here’s one of the architects of the scaremongering Covid campaign already plotting his next hit…
No thanks, Sir. Let the health professionals inform us of the dangers of smoking, drinking, the rest, and then get lost. We’ll make our own decisions. Power hungry is as Power hungry does, if you get my drift. It’s very clear that, having tasted totalitarian power over us, these Stalin types are not going to let go…
Even at First Saturday Mass this morning I saw, not only the standard hand sanitizer that seems to be here to stay, but a box of face masks as well. It’s a wonder somebody hasn’t taken them and chucked them in the nearest bin. That would be naughty – I mean, who would do such a thing? Strictly rhetorical… Seriously, the bishops really do need to stop allowing the MSM to dictate their thinking and listen, instead, to Neil Oliver. He gets low marks on Theology and Reformation History, but an A* on The Great Reset and the march towards One World Government.
In summary, Neil Oliver is not letting those who caused the Covid scam erase it from his memory. He repeatedly affirms this, saying that he won’t forget what these scoundrel politicians did to us these past two years. Neither will I. What about you?
Comments (4)
I’m afraid I want due process which means, at the very least, long prison sentences for the major players.
Those responsible for thousands of deaths -like Midazolam Matt Hancock – are busy trying to make us forget their culpability by appearing on light entertainment programmes for vast fees. Others – like Pfizer’s Bourla – are simply not cooperating with inquiries.
They cannot be allowed to get away with this. I honestly feel the death penalty would be merited for some of these vile individuals.
Matt Hancock – sheer nerve to brazenly make money on that (horrible) show, on the back of the misery he caused us all. To call him a hypocrite is to insult hypocrites as a species.
I agree with you – arrests, prosecutions, public trials and lifetime sentences. I have just GOT to be on at least one of those juries. And I have a great hideout where the key can be thrown…
A timely post, Editor, since the leftist periodical Atlantic recently published an article calling for “COVID amnesty” – i.e. let’s not punish the poor misguided “scientists” and “doctors” who destroyed Western economies and lives with their fake pandemic….and certainly plan to do it again, in spineless, remorseless obedience to the Klaus Schwabs and Bill Gates’ of the world.
https://amgreatness.com/2022/11/04/covid-amnesty-hell-no/
RCA Victor,
That is such a great article I haven’t finished it yet – I just HAVE to post this extract from near the beginning, responding to the suggestion of an “amnesty” for those responsible for the medical tyranny of past two years:
…our best response to this trash—beyond “Hell, no”—is military tribunals for all the little fascists who demanded lockdowns, public and private vaccine mandates, the firing of cops and firemen, ruthless mask mandates, and even the firing of active duty soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines for refusing the vaccine. So much for “supporting the troops”! All the while, let’s not forget, the little fascists sincerely hoped everyone questioning all of the above would just die already. So no, I’m not for “COVID amnesty.” Those responsible should be happy with life in jail and the loss of pensions and benefits.
Hear, hear!
This video clip below, reveals one of the most anti-Catholic and (now it is clear) anti-freedom and racist people on the planet. Journalist, Yasmin Alibhai-Brown Here she is, on record, saying that NHS staff who are not jabbed ought to have to wear a badge with that information published on it. Make sure you watch to the end to read her remarks (from the BBC) about white men. Unbelievable.
The fact that the Jews in Germany during WWII had to wear yellow stars on their clothes to identify them as Jews seems to have slipped her mind (I use the term loosely), and the minds of the programme host, Jeremy Vine and fellow guest Whatshername Turner, who is sister to GB News presenter Bev Turner who has been fighting the mandatory vax fascism, unlike her compliant sister.
Bev, you may recall, featured in a thread dedicated to her recently on this blog, where she expressed her viciously pro-abortion beliefs, in the context of her contempt for the Roe Vs Wade pro-life victory in the USA. Viciously anti-baby – hers are different, though, because, she says, they were wanted and loved. Lucky them. Just think if mum had had a bad hair day during that nine months. Phew! As I say, lucky them…Or should that be “those”…