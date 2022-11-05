Neil Oliver on Covid Repression: “I Won’t Forget”

One commentator from YouTube…

“This is brilliant stuff and I’ve watched it twice already! Inspiring and powerful oratory at its very best; it literally sent a thrill of youthful vigour and defiance down my tired old arthritic spine! ‘They should be in exile on Elbe, the whole sorry lot of them’ and ‘gormless fools’. An amusing yet still pinpoint accurate assessment of our current political ‘elite’ and their criminal responsibility for the plight of the average UK citizen today. This is nothing less than a classic of modern political commentary… ”

Editor writes…

Other commentators remember that the majority of the population went along with the lockdown and restrictions and opine that the same numpties who obeyed the totalitarian regime throughout the past two years are likely to do so next time – and there is likely to be a next time, on some pretext or other, health/climate/whatever. Here’s one of the architects of the scaremongering Covid campaign already plotting his next hit…

No thanks, Sir. Let the health professionals inform us of the dangers of smoking, drinking, the rest, and then get lost. We’ll make our own decisions. Power hungry is as Power hungry does, if you get my drift. It’s very clear that, having tasted totalitarian power over us, these Stalin types are not going to let go…

Even at First Saturday Mass this morning I saw, not only the standard hand sanitizer that seems to be here to stay, but a box of face masks as well. It’s a wonder somebody hasn’t taken them and chucked them in the nearest bin. That would be naughty – I mean, who would do such a thing? Strictly rhetorical… Seriously, the bishops really do need to stop allowing the MSM to dictate their thinking and listen, instead, to Neil Oliver. He gets low marks on Theology and Reformation History, but an A* on The Great Reset and the march towards One World Government.

In summary, Neil Oliver is not letting those who caused the Covid scam erase it from his memory. He repeatedly affirms this, saying that he won’t forget what these scoundrel politicians did to us these past two years. Neither will I. What about you?

