Sacrilege: Excommunicate Guilty Priests and Ban Novus Ordo Missae – Immediately if not Sooner!

Editor writes…

I’m frequently asked if Archbishop Nolan of Glasgow is going to end or reduce the provision of traditional Latin Masses (TLMs) in the light of the papal document Traditionis Custodes.

As yet, he has not seen the benefits of confiding in my unworthy self, but The Grapevine has it that the archbishop is meeting with clergy later this month to explain his thinking, and, presumably, his decision, so until there is some sort of formal announcement, who knows, is the standard Catholic Truth reply to media enquiries. 😀

Seeing the irreverent clown in the above video, though, highlights the scandalous situation in the Church where priests like him may (theoretically at least) influence a bishop and persuade him to axe the Mass which sustained saints and martyrs down the centuries, in favour of the newer, if fewer, Bugnini Mass which provides a ready-made platform for priests like him who haven’t got the proverbial liturgical clue. Here’s another idiot offering Mass on a floating mattress. There are many more such “Masses” available to scandalise us, posted on YouTube. Did I say they don’t have a clue about the liturgy? Scrap that. They don’t have a clue, end of. Nor do they possess anything remotely approaching Catholic Faith and true morals. When the Faith goes, as I’ve said countless times, the morals quickly follow.

To return to Glasgow, so to speak. I found myself in conversation with a few friends after Mass yesterday, pondering the unthinkable possibility that Archbishop Nolan will “cancel” all of the traditional Latin Masses in the city. We were unanimous in our opinion that – were that, shockingly, to happen – there is only one possible course for the Latin Mass-offering priests to take and that is to quote to the archbishop the words of St Peter and the apostles when they refused the command of the high priest and his council to stop preaching in Christ’s name: “We ought” said Peter and the apostles “to obey God rather than men.” (Acts 5:29)

One of our group opined that we are heading into Underground Church territory. For, if the priests do summon up the courage to refuse to abandon the TLM, what will happen to them? We are being suppressed by political masters at home and abroad, with policies being enacted to oppress and impoverish us, using a combination of medical and “green” tyranny, so none of us is wealthy enough to purchase churches and support priests, unless they agree to settle for a Scottish Slimmers’ diet. What then? Underground Masses in our homes? Your thoughts…

Finally, if the archbishop is reading this, allow me to suggest that he please do not test us. We are not going to return to the novus ordo – ever. If you make it difficult or impossible for us to get to Mass, we will have to go underground, and it’s not exactly edifying for priests and laity to gang up against their bishop – a bit like the devious family in the video clip below, so let’s work together for the greater glory of God: “The Mass is the most beautiful thing this side of Heaven.”~ Father Frederick Faber,19th century. And, dear archbishop, you had better (literally) believe it…

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



