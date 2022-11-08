Pray for the Repose of the Soul of Former Archbishop of Glasgow – Mario Conti – RIP

08Nov

Pray for the Repose of the Soul of Former Archbishop of Glasgow – Mario Conti – RIP

The Catholic Church, Papacy, Pope Francis , 0 Comments

From the Scottish Catholic Media Office…

Scotland’s Bishops Mourn the death of Archbishop Mario Conti

8 November 2022

Commenting on the death  this evening of Archbishop Mario Conti, the President of the Bishops’ Conference of Scotland, Bishop Hugh Gilbert, Bishop of Aberdeen said:

“It was with great sadness that we learned today (8 November 2022) of the death of Archbishop Emeritus Mario Conti. His presence as a bishop has been a constant for so long, it is difficult to remember a time when he wasn’t an active or retired member of the Bishops’ Conference of Scotland.

As the current Bishop of Aberdeen I have many fond memories of him during his 25 years as Bishop of Aberdeen. Although he became Archbishop of Glasgow in 2002 his ties to the North East of Scotland remained strong. His interest in and knowledge of Scotland’s Catholic history was well known and his commitment to preserving the cultural heritage of the church was unwavering.

In his retirement, he was a source of great wisdom and pastoral support to his successors both in Glasgow and Aberdeen. His work in ecumenism and interfaith matters as well as his affection for the Italian community in Scotland were among his defining characteristics. On behalf of the Bishops of Scotland, we commend his soul into the hands of God and pray that he may enjoy eternal rest.”

ENDS

Peter Kearney Director Catholic Media Office

Editor writes…

We should pray sincerely for the repose of the soul of Archbishop Conti; the fact that he has died in this Month of the Holy Souls should prompt us to pray and make sacrifices for him. May he rest in peace…     

Join the discussion...

Related Posts

07Aug

Ireland/UK: Why The Loud Silence From The Catholic Hierarchy On Creeping Totalitarianism?

In the above thoroughly engaging conversation, having pointed out that there... read more

22Oct

Scotland To Ban Smacking… Childless Politicians Rebuked by Majority of Scots

Click here to read about the Scottish Government's plans to ban... read more

25Jul

Media Silence: Christians Persecuted in Iraq – Not That You’d Ever Guess…

The plight of Christians and other minority groups in northern Iraq... read more

16Jul

New Motu Proprio on Traditional Latin Mass Worse Than Expected – A Shocker!

16 July:  Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel. Motu Proprio “Traditionis... read more

29Jan

“Satan Can’t Be in the Ecumenical Movement”…We Are NOT Required to Respect All Views – MP

From the YouTube Platform... Senior Tory Desmond Swayne has warned his colleagues,... read more

24Jun

US Supreme Court Ruling Saves Unborn Lives – Angry “Catholic” Joe Biden “Stunned”… Plonker!

From Online Commentary... This court just saved an average of 500,000 babies... read more

16Jun

Lacegate: Why Does Pope Francis Hate Tradition?

From the Catholic Herald: Granny’s lace – why is Pope Francis so... read more

18Sep

Australian Priest: Our Lady of Fatima Warned Us!

Part of a powerful homily given by a priest of the... read more

20Oct

Globalist Coup: UK Government Collapsing

Editor writes... Firstly - a correction:  Dan Wootton says that Suella Braverman... read more

27Oct

Ireland: Fr Willie Doyle SJ, Who Offered His Life in Reparation for the Sins of Priests, Cause Opened

From Editor's Inbox, today...  Some good news today; the Cause for Fr... read more

%d bloggers like this: