Pray for the Repose of the Soul of Former Archbishop of Glasgow – Mario Conti – RIP

Scotland’s Bishops Mourn the death of Archbishop Mario Conti

8 November 2022

Commenting on the death this evening of Archbishop Mario Conti, the President of the Bishops’ Conference of Scotland, Bishop Hugh Gilbert, Bishop of Aberdeen said:

“It was with great sadness that we learned today (8 November 2022) of the death of Archbishop Emeritus Mario Conti. His presence as a bishop has been a constant for so long, it is difficult to remember a time when he wasn’t an active or retired member of the Bishops’ Conference of Scotland.

As the current Bishop of Aberdeen I have many fond memories of him during his 25 years as Bishop of Aberdeen. Although he became Archbishop of Glasgow in 2002 his ties to the North East of Scotland remained strong. His interest in and knowledge of Scotland’s Catholic history was well known and his commitment to preserving the cultural heritage of the church was unwavering.

In his retirement, he was a source of great wisdom and pastoral support to his successors both in Glasgow and Aberdeen. His work in ecumenism and interfaith matters as well as his affection for the Italian community in Scotland were among his defining characteristics. On behalf of the Bishops of Scotland, we commend his soul into the hands of God and pray that he may enjoy eternal rest.”

We should pray sincerely for the repose of the soul of Archbishop Conti; the fact that he has died in this Month of the Holy Souls should prompt us to pray and make sacrifices for him. May he rest in peace…

