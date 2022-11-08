USA Mid-term Elections: A Snapshot – And Why is Trump Nicknaming Gov Ron DeSantis? Jealousy?

Editor writes…

By all accounts, Biden’s regime is going to be held to account in the forthcoming midterm elections this week. Here’s hoping! But, what, if anything, will the outcome of these mid-terms mean for the rest of the world?

Whatever, it’s disappointing to hear that Former President Trump refers to Gov. DeSantis as “Ron DeSanctimonious”

To the best of my knowledge, Governor DeSantis has always supported Trump – I’ve heard him praise his presidency on at least one occasion. And, as far as I know, DeSantis wouldn’t want to be nominated for the White House in 2024, so what can have prompted this nicknaming so close to the mid-term elections? Given DeSantis’ popularity and excellence in governance, surely not simple (and unbecoming) jealousy. What then? Your thoughts…

