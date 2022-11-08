USA Mid-term Elections: A Snapshot – And Why is Trump Nicknaming Gov Ron DeSantis? Jealousy?editor
Editor writes…
By all accounts, Biden’s regime is going to be held to account in the forthcoming midterm elections this week. Here’s hoping! But, what, if anything, will the outcome of these mid-terms mean for the rest of the world?
Whatever, it’s disappointing to hear that Former President Trump refers to Gov. DeSantis as “Ron DeSanctimonious”
To the best of my knowledge, Governor DeSantis has always supported Trump – I’ve heard him praise his presidency on at least one occasion. And, as far as I know, DeSantis wouldn’t want to be nominated for the White House in 2024, so what can have prompted this nicknaming so close to the mid-term elections? Given DeSantis’ popularity and excellence in governance, surely not simple (and unbecoming) jealousy. What then? Your thoughts…
Please my Scottish friends pray for archbishop Conti, he is seriously ill:
https://www.heraldscotland.com/news/23110161.glasgow-archbishop-mario-conti-seriously-ill-hospital/
Marcetetitet ,
Thank you for alerting us to this news. I’m sure I can speak for us all when I promise prayers for the former Archbishop of Glasgow.
Our Lady of Lourdes, Health of the Sick, pray for him…
Marcetetitet
Praying for Archbishop Conti.
I, too, am praying for Archbishop Conti – I wonder what is wrong with him. I suppose we’ll be told eventually.
Ben Shapiro castigates Trump for his Ron DeSantis nickname – he makes fair points…
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/e2-80-98you-have-no-discipline-e2-80-99-ben-shapiro-blasts-trump-for-mocking-desantis-as-e2-80-98ron-desanctimonious-e2-80-99/ar-AA13PlBf
I’m very disappointed that Trump would name-call Ron DeSantis. That is very bad. It’s made me think less of him and I was a real fan before. If there is one fault that is glaring in Trump, it’s that he uses self-praise a lot. He’s obviously never heard the old saying “self-praise is no honour”. Somebody should tell him. It’s a wonder he doesn’t realise that. If he had a true friend around him, they’d have told him that by now.
I’m disappointed that Trump would do this, too. He can be his own worst enemy at times.
I just noticed this online – very interesting.
https://jdrucker.substack.com/p/the-steal-is-happening-in-maricopa?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=682517&post_id=83343235&isFreemail=true&utm_medium=email
I don’t know enough about American politics but if these mid-terms are similar to our local elections, I can’t see that they will make any difference to the rest of the world. In fact, although our local elections can swing away from voting for the sitting government candidates, usually it swings back at a general election, so I doubt if these mid-terms will matter to us.
Maybe if the mid-terms are bad enough for the Democrats, though, they will use the results to get rid of Biden who is an overall disaster IMHO.
I don’t know much about USA politics either, but I know that anybody would be better than the Democrats in power right now. They are totally dreadful.
I, too, am puzzled by Donald Trump’s attitude toward Gov. DeSantis. Very bad form, especially just before the mid-term elections. Some online commentators are suggesting that Gov. DeSantis is beholden to NeverTrumpers like the awful Bush family. But I just can’t figure it out.
Marinaio,
Apparently (according to Sky News Australia) Trump was in Florida praising DeSantis to the skies (again – I’ve heard him before) and the commentators queried why he had made the “DeSanctimonious” remark. The caption on the screen read something to the effect that there is a “cold war” between Trump and DeSantis. One of the commentators opined that Trump threw out the nickname as a test, but it didn’t take off. No wonder. Anyone who loves Trump also loves DeSantis. He should know that.
I suspect Trump makes the unthinking assumption that to share praise with someone else, so to speak, is to somehow diminish his own standing whereas the very opposite is true. If I ever hear anyone praising me, I will think twice as well of them, as I did previously.
Those who are good at taking a hint, will now wish to say a few words 😀
The front page of the Gateway Pundit website has numerous articles about election, from potential fraud to the fact that Trump voted for DeSantis! (Don’t ask me why the sanctimonious remark – color me clueless…unless it’s a ploy to distract the Demoncrats….
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/