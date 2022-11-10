UK Parliamentary Debate on Covid Vaccines

Editor writes…

The above MPs debate is interesting in that the truth about Covid vaccine damage and death is being brought out into the open. That, however, is some way off ensuring that such an outrageous mandatory mass vaccination programme for the entire population of the UK never happens again. Forcing people to choose vaccines in order to keep their jobs makes it a mandatory medical procedure, a scandal of monumental proportions, and those responsible – the “experts” and politicians – need to be brought to book for it. ASAP.

To ensure THAT outcome, we need politicians – and certainly a Prime Minister – in the mould of the courageous and newly re-elected Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis. He opposed the Covid (and “woke”) madness outright – and, as a result, is on course to be a future President of the USA. Click here to read a short report and to watch his 8-minute victory speech and ask yourself if Rishi Sunak, or anyone else in UK politics remotely holds a candle to this man. I can’t think of anyone in the UK who comes anywhere close. And, for the record, while Ron DeSantis does not wear his Catholicism on his sleeve, he does not hide it either and he is open about his pro-life beliefs. Memo to so-called Catholic politicians in the UK: take note. “Seek ye first the Kingdom of God and his justice, and all these other things will be added to you. (Matthew 6:33).

Cards on table: we won’t get politicians in the mould of Ron DeSantis while we insist on voting for the “least-bad” candidate. As Ron DeSantis is unapologetic about opposing evil, Catholics must be similarly unapologetic for voting against moral evil at all costs. Politicians will soon get the message. I’ll be posting a challenging piece on that at some point soon. For now, share your thoughts on the points made by the MPs in the Parliamentary Debate – and don’t forget to leave us your forwarding address when you make the move to Florida. 😀

Your thoughts…

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



