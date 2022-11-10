UK Parliamentary Debate on Covid Vaccines

UK Parliamentary Debate on Covid Vaccineseditor
The above MPs debate is interesting in that the truth about Covid vaccine damage and death is being brought out into the open. That, however, is some way off ensuring that such an outrageous mandatory mass vaccination programme for the entire population of the UK never happens again. Forcing people to choose vaccines in order to keep their jobs makes it a mandatory medical procedure, a scandal of monumental proportions, and those responsible – the “experts” and politicians – need to be brought to book for it. ASAP.
To ensure THAT outcome, we need politicians – and certainly a Prime Minister – in the mould of the courageous and newly re-elected Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis. He opposed the Covid (and “woke”) madness outright – and, as a result, is on course to be a future President of the USA. Click here to read a short report and to watch his 8-minute victory speech and ask yourself if Rishi Sunak, or anyone else in UK politics remotely holds a candle to this man. I can’t think of anyone in the UK who comes anywhere close. And, for the record, while Ron DeSantis does not wear his Catholicism on his sleeve, he does not hide it either and he is open about his pro-life beliefs. Memo to so-called Catholic politicians in the UK: take note. “Seek ye first the Kingdom of God and his justice, and all these other things will be added to you. (Matthew 6:33).
Cards on table: we won’t get politicians in the mould of Ron DeSantis while we insist on voting for the “least-bad” candidate. As Ron DeSantis is unapologetic about opposing evil, Catholics must be similarly unapologetic for voting against moral evil at all costs. Politicians will soon get the message. I’ll be posting a challenging piece on that at some point soon. For now, share your thoughts on the points made by the MPs in the Parliamentary Debate – and don’t forget to leave us your forwarding address when you make the move to Florida. 😀
The video is a very short version of the actual debate and features the doctor (Campbell) who, if my memory is correct, was on government message from the beginning of the pandemic or at least AT the beginning. Maybe he changed his mind, but I think of him being a pro-vax doctor
I thought I’d post the link to the rest of the debate – not that I think it was up to much TBH. Hope you don’t mind, editor.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfgGCgxGYkk
I wish I could move have moved to Florida in 2020 and missed all these covid shenanigans. Ron DeSantis’s victory speech is a classic.
M.Mary your correct John Campbell was Pro Vax but He wasnt Bribed like the Media so when He seen the Real Damage He then started Honestly to look into the Damage. We on Here know that Truth REAL Truth will never come out to the Peasants as their are too many getting Money to tell Lies. Also as the ED keeps saying Scots seem to be like lemmings . It was on the BBC It must be True.
Or as one said to me ” I Believe it as i read it in the Daily Record “. To my knowledge my Neighbour who told me last week that His Sister in Law is wasting away after 2nd Booster . Is the only Person forby my Brother and I ,that i have heard in my Town speak badly about these Injections .
That’s fine. I received the original link to the Dr Campbell YouTube video by email from another blogger (crofterlady) so it’s fine to have both available.
ED We know the Truth and even John Campbells You Tube [ concerns ] of these Injections has reached the Remnant . Also John Campbell cannot say what he knows is The Truth as he [ like others ] will be banned off of You Tube. Also when is it going to be told WHO gets Money especially off of the Evil Billy Gates . Av said that within my Block of 5 Houses their were 4 adverse reactions to these Injections.
Well now their is another added . Neighbours Sister in Law is literally wasting away
[ His Words ] after getting Her 2nd Booster , she is in Her 60s . Now as far as i know not ONE of these incidents has been reported as a [ Vaccine ] injury or so called Yellow Card . Who is getting money off of Billy Gates and big Pharma that should be the first things to be made public. We know of course why Gates gave the rotten BBC £ 34 Million as they extensively promoted these Injections . Now lets see how many MPs received Lobbying Money from Gates and Co.
Yes, I remember you saying that Dr Campbell had changed his mind but by then I was so anti-Dr Campbell that I still didn’t tune into his videos. Sorry!
You are so right about the money driving this whole propaganda machine to get everyone vaccinated. It’s demonic, and I’m just astounded that so many people still fail to see it.
I know this is a very serious topic and so I feel a little bit guilty, but this joke made me laugh heartily and so I just have to throw it into the vaccine mix, so to speak.
However, I’m not suggesting this man euthanises the cat! 😀
I believe that the chickens are coming home to roost and that eventually, the truth will out, it always does. I wouldn’t say that Dr. John Campbell was an ardent provaxer but one of the many doctors who, in good faith, believed their professional bodies. Professionals usually do. I watched him regularly and I saw the scales being slowly lifted from his eyes. He doen’t want to be taken down by the algorithms so he minds his language. In the above video he keeps saying “I can’t remember” when he means “vaccines” etc., “these are not my words but the politicians’.”
I personally know quite a few people who have mysteriously dropped dead, been injured or in one case is wasting away. That last one is an incredible story: She had jab 1 to protect herself and her clients. Her skin began to peel off and she had uticaria from head to foot, even down her oesphagus. Then, to be even safer she had jab 2. She ended up bedridden and completely head fogged. Then, not to take any covid risks she had jab 3. She got even sicker. Then her mother told me, very proudly, that she would be getting jab 4. If I was told that story by a third party I wouldn’t believe it but it’s true! And these are educated people!! I’ve noticed that the man in the street is much more switched on and skeptical. My builder doesn’t believe a word of it; neither does the digger driver or the taximan.
One of our friends dropped dead. No history of an underlying condition.
A 38 year old neighbour dropped dead. He had no history of any underlying condition either.
A friend’s nephew aged 28 years old collapsed and had a stroke.
When people questioned why this was happening the answer was, “their immune systems must have been weeaked fom the lockdowns!”