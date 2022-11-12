Synod on Synodality: Agenda…Undermine the Catholic Faith, “Update” it – Bishop Schneider

Editor writes…

Much is made by the modernists of the need to listen to the Holy Spirit speaking to “us” in the Synod, but what they mean by “us” is actually them. The wreckers. They give a whole new meaning to “us and them”. Think about it; only 1% of Catholics are represented in the diocesan returns to the Vatican following their meetings with “the faithful” – more accurately described as “the faithless” if their responses to the Synod questionnaires have been authentically reported. In short, the Synod enthusiasts want the Church’s teaching to be put into cold storage and they, to whom the Holy Spirit is communicating directly, will sit down with their pens and papers and start again.

In his interview with Cardinal Müller at the beginning of October, Raymond Arroyo asks about these responses and who, exactly, is driving this mania for change in the Church. The Cardinal replies that it is those who think they’re more intelligent than God who are running the show. Well said. Click here to watch that interview.

Teachers and priests have had this “We must listen to the Holy Spirit in order to shape the Church the way God really wants it”, nonsense rammed down their throats for years, so it’s little wonder that precious little true doctrine has been passed on in schools and pulpits. To be fair, it’ll take time, given that the Holy Spirit has only just come on the scene…

