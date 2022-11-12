Synod on Synodality: Agenda…Undermine the Catholic Faith, “Update” it – Bishop Schneider

Synod on Synodality: Agenda…Undermine the Catholic Faith, “Update” it – Bishop Schneidereditor
Editor writes…
Much is made by the modernists of the need to listen to the Holy Spirit speaking to “us” in the Synod, but what they mean by “us” is actually them. The wreckers. They give a whole new meaning to “us and them”. Think about it; only 1% of Catholics are represented in the diocesan returns to the Vatican following their meetings with “the faithful” – more accurately described as “the faithless” if their responses to the Synod questionnaires have been authentically reported. In short, the Synod enthusiasts want the Church’s teaching to be put into cold storage and they, to whom the Holy Spirit is communicating directly, will sit down with their pens and papers and start again.
In his interview with Cardinal Müller at the beginning of October, Raymond Arroyo asks about these responses and who, exactly, is driving this mania for change in the Church. The Cardinal replies that it is those who think they’re more intelligent than God who are running the show. Well said. Click here to watch that interview.
Teachers and priests have had this “We must listen to the Holy Spirit in order to shape the Church the way God really wants it”, nonsense rammed down their throats for years, so it’s little wonder that precious little true doctrine has been passed on in schools and pulpits. To be fair, it’ll take time, given that the Holy Spirit has only just come on the scene…
Share your thoughts on the bishop’s condemnation of the abuse of the (now extended by a year) synod process, and on his new book on the Mass.
Comments (8)
I thought it hadn’t been ‘extended’ – more ‘set back’ due to lack of interest. Seriously – even the novus ordo Catholics I know wouldn’t have a clue what you’re talking about if you started going on about ‘The Synod on Synodality’. They just go to Mass and do the basics, trying to keep body and soul together, and it’s only a tiny minority in each parish that are interested in this kind of talking shop – usually those with an agenda. A priest I once knew called that type “sacristy mice”. Their proper vocation is to re-christianise the world, but all they want to do is secularise the Church.
Westminsterfly/WF.
You are right, the majority of pew Catholics won’t even have heard of the synod on synodality, stupid title.
Yet, from what I am hearing on the grapevine, it is the opinions of the laity that are being sought about the Latin Mass/TC. It’s not just the clergy but selected lay people, who are being asked and again, those lay people won’t have a clue about the real issues.
It’s hard to understand but we are witnessing serious efforts to destroy the Church – from within, and at the highest levels. It is breath-taking.
“Direct communication with the Holy Spirit” (aka Holy Ghost) is pure Protestantism, and is a lie that was used, way back in the 16th century, to pronounce the Church unnecessary, since “all you need is Jesus.”
Amazing, isn’t it, how leftists always fall back on the same strategy to achieve their foul ends: disguise their evil deeds in a mantle of language that normally refers to holiness. The Church must be dismantled (their real goal) because the Holy Spirit said so! Vatican II is a dogmatic Council because the Conciliar Popes are saints!
I’m afraid we are going to end up, in the Church, in the same direction we are headed in the USA: the devolution into local bodies who try to preserve sanity while ignoring the ruling body, and/or try to defend themselves against the abuse and persecution of the ruling body. In the case of the Church, the ruling body has been co-opted by servants of a Satanic agenda. In the case of the USA, different servants, same agenda.
In the Church, ever since the laughably named Traditionis Custodes, that devolution is already happening.
BTW, the name of that despicable document, Traditiones Custodes, is a perfect example of the Satanist strategy to disguise evil intent by twisting the language of the Church. “Custodians of tradition!” they crow, as they try to destroy it.
Similarly, the “new evangelization” translates as “NO evangelization, because other religions are as worthy as us and they might be offended.”
And, of course, on our favorite topic, the “New Mass” translates as “the liturgy bereft of Catholic content, except with a handful of accidentals.”
But as far as I know, there’s been no redefinition of Judgement Day yet….as in “the New Judgement Day.” But perhaps that painting of Judas behind Francis’ desk, showing Judas being embraced by Our Lord, is the first step…
RCA Victor,
I wholeheartedly agree with your two posts – especially the Protestant claim that the Holy Spirit speaks directly to us, and that we don’t need the Church, just Jesus – because they sum up the situation we are in today. This is what priests are preaching and it’s like they don’t realise they are talking themselves out of their jobs, LOL!
“despicable document” – just about sums up Traditiones Custodes. I get the feeling that most bishops are ignoring it – or is that just wishful thinking?
Dear Friends
Evil people with an evil diabolical endgame.
There fooling no one except those ignorant of the true faith within the Catholic laity and beyond.
Ave Maria!
Every blessing
Michael
I saw this good news reported elsewhere previously but this short video-clip is encouraging… Hopefully, other bishops will take courage and speak out against this ridiculous synod soon.