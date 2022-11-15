USA Midterms – Another Rigged Election?

From America First Report…

Elections Were Stolen: Do NOT Let Them Gaslight You Into Thinking Otherwise



Never in modern history have the polls been wrong by FAVORING Republicans heavily. Polls favor Democrats by 3%-6%, so in any race that’s close in the polls, Republicans have a better chance of winning it than the Democrat because real results for the GOP outperforms polling. We saw a clear example of this in Florida where polls that favored Republican candidates underestimated their victories while polls that favored Democrats, such as the race between Eric Lynn and Anna Paulina Luna, were wrong. Luna defeated Lynn by 8-points despite the final two polls showing Lynn slightly favored.

That’s how things are supposed to go, but this last election was different. Very different. Inexplicably and undeniably different. Instead of close races going to Republicans, they defied every election in modern history and went to Democrats. Even candidates who were clearly winning in the final polls, such as Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake or Pennsylvania senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, had their fortunes reversed.

But here’s the catch. The red tsunami that everyone and their dog predicted was only thwarted in states where voter fraud is essentially permitted through loose voter ID laws, ubiquitous mail-in balloting, ballot harvesting, and unchecked vote counting practices. States that have stricter laws such as Florida and Ohio saw the predicted red wave. States where voter fraud is de facto legalized like Arizona and Pennsylvania saw inexplicable “wins” for corrupt Democrats.

Unfortunately, we’re not hearing about this from most in conservative or alternative media. Instead, we’re hearing excuses. For example, I’ve seen many conservative pundits that I used to respect claiming that the abortion issue is what caused the failure of the red tsunami. This is unambiguously false for one important reason. Nobody woke up on election day and said, “Hmm, I know I was going to vote for Republicans and told the pollsters I was voting for Republicans just yesterday, but today I remember Lindsey Graham wants to create a nationwide abortion ban so I’m going to vote for Democrats instead.”

That didn’t happen. If abortion was the issue that stopped the red tsunami, we would have seen that reflected in the polls for weeks ahead of the election. We didn’t. In fact, many Democrat candidates had switched their ads in the final weeks to stop focusing on abortion because it simply wasn’t playing for the general population. We also would have seen it in gubernatorial races. Instead, what we saw is 100% of the governors who signed an abortion ban won reelection.

Others have blamed the “MAGA Republicans” for being bad candidates. This is also false. Lake, for example, ran a pitch-perfect campaign. This is why she was leading in the final polls. Without massive, widespread voter fraud, I imagine she actually won by double-digits against a very weak candidate who wouldn’t debate, was embroiled in multiple scandals, and whose only pitch to voters was that Lake was somehow dangerous. So the lady who ran the counting of the ballots after being non-existent during the campaign somehow won against a person the people have known and trusted for decades during her television career. That didn’t happen, either.

Some are pointing to the student loan forgiveness causing a blue wave among students. This may be the most ludicrous excuse of them all. Announcing that college students voted heavily Democrat this election is like saying the sun rose in the east this morning. Students have voted Democrat in every election for the last six decades. It’s not new. It wasn’t exceptional this year. It didn’t stop the red tsunami.

You are being gaslighting, as Wayne Allyn Root noted on one of his recent columns, which I included in a segment of today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show. Unfortunately, we’re not just being gaslighting by leftist corporate media. Conservative news outlets are blaming the election losses on everything other than massive, widespread voter fraud.

Know this. If you feel in your gut that voter fraud is the main reason the red tsunami didn’t materialize, you’re not alone. People on both sides of the political aisle are going to try to convince you otherwise. You’re going to be labeled an “election denier” and for some reason that’s scaring enough conservative pundits into silence. Don’t fall for it. You know what happened. You may not know the details, but you know there is no possible way the general population outside of Florida and a few other states voted for more of the torture this nation has been put through the last two years under Democrat control.

“It’s the economy, stupid.” For Democrats to have allegedly been rewarded with possible gains in the Senate and far fewer losses than projected in the House is simply impossible with the economy the way it is. It wasn’t Roe v Wade. It wasn’t “MAGA Republicans.” It wasn’t student debt forgiveness. It was voter fraud. Period. Don’t let anyone, especially so-called conservative pundits, convince you otherwise.

Hopefully, there will be some lawfare finally used properly by Republicans. That’s the only recourse at this point. As Leo Donofrio noted on a recent interview, there are ways we can correct the stolen election in Arizona at the very least. I’m sure there are ways in other states as well. It’s time to find some good, patriotic attorneys and plaintiffs who are willing to put in the work to save this nation. Otherwise, there may not even be a 2024 election. By JD Rucker. Click here to read at source

Editor writes…

I sent the above article by link to two of our American bloggers – read their responses below… and share your thoughts.

RCA Victor writes…

This was not an election, it was a “selection.” (Editor: “selection” made me think of boxes of chocolates, so I’m now confused; I mean nobody dislikes chocolates, right? 😀 )

Marinaio writes…

I have not seen this analysis; but [Mrs Marinaio] and I are quite certain that we have just watched yet another election being stolen from right under our noses. Mr. Rucker is right on target, especially with his dismissal of the fake issue of Roe v. Wade while the Democrat-originated economic collapse of the last two years was apparently of no concern to voters (according to the Left and their MSM).

I have read countless analyses regarding the ridiculously long ballot counts, the malfunctioning voting machines, the camera outages at counting locations, etc. It is nauseating and dispiriting to think that we will likely never have another honest election in our once great nation. One commentator likened it to the famous scenes in the Peanuts cartoon where Lucy continually tricks Charlie Brown into trying to kick the football while she holds it. Regardless of how many times Lucy pulls the football just as Charlie Brown is about to kick it, he always trusts her to hold it properly for her on each subsequent attempt. And he is always tricked. He never seems to get it, and apparently, neither do we. Ends. (Editor: your “Peanuts” analogy inspired the blog headline image – so thank you for that!)

