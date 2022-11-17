Infiltration of the Church – Conspiracy theory?editor
Editor writes…
One commentator on YouTube writes: “I have no intention of leaving the Catholic Church, I go to Mass and Adoration weekly. I am staying close to Jesus. I pray for the Church….but, God help these evil people trying to bring her down. I sincerely hope they repent before it is too late.”
One of our readers told me quite some time ago now, that it was Taylor Marshall’s “Infiltration” that really opened her eyes to the crisis-cum-apostasy in the Church today and helped her to better understand our newsletter reports. I’ve not read it. Should I? Have you read it? Your thoughts…
Comments (13)
That was a very useful short conversation.
I have no trouble believing there’s been infiltration. Bella Dodd, the former Communist, revealed this years ago and the young men she planted in the Church will now be in high office, those still alive.
The one thing about that that puzzles me is why did Bishop Fulton Sheen, who brought her into the Church, discourage her from revealing it? He is one of my heroes, so I’d be devastated if he was part of the infiltration. I tend to think it’s because he was alive at the time when it was thought more important to hide scandals than to expose them. I hope that’s all it was, not that I think that’s right.
Josephine
I am in complete accord with your excellent remarks. Ultimately these individuals serve Satan and not Christ in their Luciferian pride they think that they can conform the Church to the world and reject all that pertains to her.
In their blindness and arrogance they fail to truly understand that the Church is Divine in its origin. It ultimately will triumph irrespective of all the evil and filth which is polluting her at the moment.
She is Our Blessed Saviours bride and he will never abandon her neither can the gates of Hell destroy or triumph over her.
Our Lord is King and Sovereign over all Creation including his Church.
Ave Maria!
Every blessing
Michael 🙏
Josephine,
I agree, both that it’s a mistake to cover up scandal although I hope that was Sheen’s reasoning in telling Bella Dodd to keep quiet about the infiltration of Communists into the American seminaries, and also, I wholly agree with Michael that Christ will never abandon the Church and we need to keep faith. That is SO important in these turbulent times. The infiltrators will not succeed in their evil mission, that’s for certain.
A friend of mine got it, and it’s been sitting on my bookshelf for a while, in a pile of dozens of books waiting to be read. I’m not a great fan of Taylor Marshall – I’ve seen a couple of his videos. I think I haven’t leapt on it because I’ve read so many similar books before, from classics like “The Rhine Flows Into The Tiber” and “Iota Unum” (which is an absolute must for any Catholic – if you can only get one book, let it be that one) right up to modern day works like “The Great Facade”, and while some of the modern day books are excellent for people who are only just waking up to the problems, if you already have a broad knowledge of the issues, I think that books like this can be superfluous and even dispiriting. While being fully aware of the problems in the Church, I prefer spiritual books (preferably written by canonised saints who haven’t got a commercial interest in pushing an apostolate) that are uplifting and help me to try and become a saint. Such books are always going to be in the best interest of the Church and souls.
westminsterfly,
You are completely right – the best kind of reading for us, especially at this time of crisis, is proper spiritual reading, preferably writings of the saints. I am never attracted to modern spiritual books, when I go into a religious bookshop – they lack depth, it’s like reading something an Agony Aunt might write in a tabloid newspaper, LOL!
WF,
The Rhine Flows Into The Tiber and Iota Unum – spot on! To which I would add Michael Davies, Pope John’s Council (Volume 2) and Pope Paul’s New Mass (Volume 3) – they’re the only volumes I have, and I have them thanks to the generosity of a reader in England who sent them to me some years back. It was because of his kindness that I felt compelled to post a notice in the newsletter asking readers NOT to send me books – I have limited storage – so he gook the hint thereafter. They are a really excellent resource though. That reader is now deceased, RIP.
I’ve never felt drawn to “Infiltration”, no doubt due to my own uncertainty, shall we say, about Taylor Marshall.
I am a bit conflicted regarding Bishop Sheen. And as for Taylor Marshall, his marketing fanfare when the book was released was a bit too much for me. He tweeted, as I recall, that there were people after him and that if he died suddenly, we should all know that he was not suicidal. It caused me to pass on reading the book.
Back to Bishop Fulton Sheen. His weekly TV show in the 50s was certainly responsible, at least in part, for the burgeoning numbers of conversions in America during the post-war period right up to Vatican II. The Church grew at an unprecedented rate during that time, and he surely should receive some of the credit for those Sunday night radio broadcasts called “The Catholic Hour” and his subsequent “Life is Worth Living” TV show.
But there are disturbing things about him, especially in his later years. His 1967 book, “Footsteps in a Darkened Forest,” is clearly based on the Darwinian premise that we are all descended from some simian-like creature. He was, at the time of the publishing of this questionable book, Bishop of Rochester, New York, a position from which he apparently resigned in 1969 to be made Archbishop of the titular see of Newport, Wales. But while bishop of Rochester, he was, by all accounts, responsible for the closing of numerous Catholic schools, ostensibly for funding reasons. Yet when he was confronted — sometimes aggressively — by parents (his flock) he acted in a way that some described as surprised and even horrified that Catholic laity would oppose him on this matter.
On the positive side, he was deeply anti-Communist, calling down the ire of Joseph Stalin on at least one occasion for condemning Soviet Russia on his TV show. He also stood up to Cardinal Spellman (who, it now appears, was sympathetic to the homosexual mob in the Church), apparently over a dispute whereby the Cardinal tried to foist a New York-style “shakedown” for millions of dollars worth of money donated for milk to be distributed throughout the world. And one of my favorite books by prolific British travel author H. V. Morton titled “This is Rome,” which is a travelogue — with beautiful photos — of Bishop Sheen showing his his nephew the center of Christendom.
Fulton Sheen is a mixed bag, as are so many of our fellow Catholics. As is Taylor Marshall, for that matter, in my humble opinion.
Marinaio,
That is a very interesting comment from you. I must read it again.
I have to be honest and say that while I can see the good in the TV shows which Bishop Sheen did, I didn’t like his style at all, not the obvious make up and in full religious dress. He did have great stories, very funny and I appreciate all of that, but I always have a twinge of doubt watching him.
Marinaio,
I’m intrigued at your parting comment about Taylor Marshall. Can you elaborate a bit on that – I’ve also got reservations about him but can’t put my finger on what it is.
MM,
I, too, am intrigued by Marinaio’s comment about Taylor Marshall, not least because, like your good self, I cannot put my finger on what it is that makes me a tad wary of him. He does such a lot of good with his videos, exposing scandals such as the French “disco” priest and the other one saying “Mass” on a floating mattress. Talk about being all at sea. Literally. Gimme a break!
Marinaio,
Fulton Sheen’s response to those angry parents is somewhat surprising, given his well-known comment about the laity having to save the Church – I’ve quoted it often:
“Who’s going to save our Church? It’s not our bishops, it’s not our priests and it is not the religious. It is up to you, the people. You have the minds, the eyes and the ears to save the Church. Your mission is to see that the priests act like priests, your bishops act like bishops, and the religious act like religious.”
I haven’t read Infiltration, nor do I plan to, since its thesis is old news for anyone who has been digging into Church history since before Vatican II (via books such as Westminsterfly posted above). However, for newbies to the roots and dirty details of the Vatican II revolution (the “French Revolution of the Church” – Cardinal Suenens, one of the infiltrators), it may be useful. I wonder how much new information, if any, is actually contained in TM’s book.
Like Marinaio, I think Bishop Sheen is a mixed bag. His camera presence on “Life is Worth Living” always strikes me as melodramatic and contrived, but his message is solid. As far as I know, he also never resisted the implementation of the Missal of Paul VI.
His statement on Vatican II, which he attended, is very troubling and smacks of a denial of reality (this is from Catholic.com):
“Archbishop Fulton Sheen’s autobiography Treasure in Clay, which was written just before his death in 1979 and published posthumously, devotes an entire chapter to Sheen’s experience at Vatican II. In his memoirs, Sheen deemed the Council’s document Gaudium et Spes to be “brilliant” (p. 247); he fondly recalled his audiences with both pre-Vatican-II popes such as Pius XI and Pius XII and post-Vatican-II popes such as Bl. John XXIII and Paul VI. Within one year of John Paul II’s election, he was already predicting that John Paul II would be one of the greatest popes in the history of the Church (p. 244). [My editorial comment: seriously???]
In addressing the post-conciliar upheaval in the years since the close of the Second Vatican Council, Sheen had this to say:”
The tensions that developed after the Council are not surprising to those who know the whole history of the Church. It is a historical fact that whenever there is an outpouring of the Holy Spirit as in a general council of the Church, there is always an extra show of force by the anti-Spirit or the demonic. Even at the beginning, immediately after Pentecost and the descent of the Spirit upon the apostles, there began a persecution and the murder of Stephen. If a general council did not provoke the spirit of turbulence, one might almost doubt the operation of the third Person of the Trinity over the assembly. (pp. 292–293)
That type of reasoning has been used countless times by faux conservatives as an excuse to run up the white flag to the revolution. The planned destruction of the Church is an “outpouring of the Holy Spirit”? Give me a break.
RCA Victor,
“Melodramatic and contrived” – precisely my concerns about Bishop Fulton Sheen’s shows, although there is so much that is excellent in the content. I think his message would have been more powerful minus the drama.
It’s disappointing to learn that he supported the Council and the new Mass, but I like to think that if he were alive today, he’d have switched sides. On the other hand, I also like to think that he’d have been begging for a regular column in the Catholic Truth newsletter, so don’t pay too much attention to what I like to think 😀
His real masterpiece, though, has to be his Life of Christ, which I treasure.