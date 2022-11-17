Infiltration of the Church – Conspiracy theory?

Editor writes…

One commentator on YouTube writes: “I have no intention of leaving the Catholic Church, I go to Mass and Adoration weekly. I am staying close to Jesus. I pray for the Church….but, God help these evil people trying to bring her down. I sincerely hope they repent before it is too late.”

One of our readers told me quite some time ago now, that it was Taylor Marshall’s “Infiltration” that really opened her eyes to the crisis-cum-apostasy in the Church today and helped her to better understand our newsletter reports. I’ve not read it. Should I? Have you read it? Your thoughts…

