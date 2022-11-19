Pensioner Jailed for Serving Mince Pies During Lockdown (Crazy) Suffers Heart Attack in Prison

From MSM / Daily Express…

A72-year-old has been hospitalised following a heart attack he suffered in prison. Maurice Snelling was jailed for perverting the course of justice having been discovered serving mince pies during lockdown.

According to ChesireLive, he has reportedly been handcuffed to his hospital bed and refused visitors. Maurice Snelling broke coronavirus lockdown rules by serving wine and mince pies at Cloudside Shooting Club near Congleton.

At the time Staffordshire was under the government’s Tier 3 Covid-19 restrictions, unlike the neighbouring county of Cheshire.

Mr Snelling had tried to argue that his club was in Cheshire, however, he tried to destroy evidence and was told it was unlikely he didn’t know the club was in Staffordshire as he’d lived in the area for 30 years and his bins were emptied by Staffordshire Moorlands District Council.

As a result of his deceit, he was jailed earlier this month for a sentence of six months.

The court was told Snelling’s health had recently been in decline, and he had suffered multiple heart attacks prior to being sentenced. It’s understood he has now had another heart attack since being jailed and has had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

A representative of Cloudside said he wasn’t allowed any visitors and that he was being handcuffed to his hospital bed.

A statement from the club stated: “We have been informed that Mr Maurice Snelling, aged 72, suffered a heart attack sometime on Sunday 13th November 2022.”

They added: “Mr Snelling has had ongoing heart health issues and two previous heart attacks and was on a waiting list for a heart operation when convicted.

“Mr Snelling is to undergo heart surgery at an undisclosed hospital and is not allowed to receive any visitors.

“After recovering from surgery, Mr Snelling will be returned to prison to complete his sentence. The club has no further statement at this time.”

Editor writes…

We have idiotic “green” protesters destroying artwork in galleries and endangering lives by blocking roads in London and they have the police enquiring if they need anything, just ask. At one site, the cops served refreshments! As if that’s not incredible enough, we have the man pictured at the top of this page – former Health Minister, Matt Hancock – who was a lockdown and restrictions zealot – himself caught breaking the rules; it took time for him to resign so they (Boris & Co.) were clearly hoping that the fuss would die down and it would be back to the new normal, i.e. one rule for the likes of Johnson & Hancock and another rule for Maurice Snelling and the rest of us. Not only did Hancock not end up in jail, but he’s currently participating in the crackpot anything-but-reality-TV show “I’m a Celebrity get me out of here”. So, he’s making big bucks out of his time in Government ruling over us all with totalitarian glee.

It’s almost beyond belief that Maurice Snelling was jailed in the first place, and then handcuffed to a hospital bed, suffering a heart attack… I say “almost” because as I’ve just minimally demonstrated, the courts in the UK are off beam, to put it mildly. “British justice”? Spare us! Darrell Brooks in the USA has just been sentenced to over 1,000 years for his murderous crime – here he’d have gotten ten years at most, probably out in five.

Why is this nonsensical lockdown IN-justice being allowed to continue? Isn’t there a prison chaplain, or a hospital chaplain who can raise the alarm about this, the Scandal of Maurice Snelling? Your thoughts…

