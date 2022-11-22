Preaching?  Sermons? Homilies?  Who Needs ‘Em?

Editor writes…

Over the years, annoyed by the lengthy sermons of seemingly egocentric priests who love the sound of their own voice, some people have expressed the opinion that sermons should be done away with altogether.

I remember, too, reading an article penned by a priest some years ago, arguing that homilies should not be about “faith formation or doctrinal instruction”. Goodness, I thought, what’s left?

Well, like it or lump it, preaching is here to stay. Hopefully the bores who prattle on interminably to show off their academic knowledge (who cares?) will eventually learn the error of their ways but doing away with homilies/sermons altogether is not on the cards.

Church law requires priests to preach at the appointed time during Mass and to apply the readings of the day to the everyday lives of the congregation. It’s not “this is what this text from the readings meant 2,000 years ago” but “this is what this text means to our lives right now…” See the difference? Unfortunately, your priest may not – preferring, instead, to effectively prepare you for a Theology or Scripture exam for which you will never present. 😀

To repeat, though, doing away with homilies is not the way forward. Priests are bound in duty to preach, according to the law of the Church. Here’s the current code of Canon Law making this duty crystal clear (emphasis added)…

Can. 767 §1. Among the forms of preaching, the homily, which is part of the liturgy itself and is reserved to a priest or deacon, is preeminent; in the homily the mysteries of faith and the norms of Christian life are to be explained from the sacred text during the course of the liturgical year.

Can. 767 §2. A homily must be given at all Masses on Sundays and holy days of obligation which are celebrated with a congregation, and it cannot be omitted except for a grave cause.

Can. 767 §3. It is strongly recommended that if there is a sufficient congregation, a homily is to be given even at Masses celebrated during the week, especially during the time of Advent and Lent or on the occasion of some feast day or a sorrowful event.

Can 767 §4. It is for the pastor or rector of a church to take care that these prescripts are observed conscientiously.

Personally, I have long held the view that every priest should want to preach and should do so thoughtfully. Every priest, in my view, should recall – when preparing for every Mass – that at this particular Mass there may be someone, perhaps just one person, who is there for the first time, perhaps the only time. One priest preaching some aspect of the Faith carefully can make a huge impact on a soul, make a massive difference to someone’s life, especially if that person is young or hitherto weak or lapsed.

The following video clip of youngsters in Scotland speaking about the importance of their Faith is interesting, more for what is missing, than for what is said. One after another, these lovely young people express their pride in being Catholics. Whether or not they have a clue about the detail of the Faith is anyone’s guess because, for the most part, they speak in purely generic terms. Thomas, however, gives us the clue about their overall ignorance of the state of the Church with his positive words about university and the chaplaincy in building his Catholic Faith. He has no idea, apparently, that the chaplaincy is more likely than the Salvation Amy to lead him away from the Faith.

Preaching? Sermons? Homilies? Who Needs ‘Em?

Answer: We all do at this time of crisis, especially the young – as never before.

That doesn’t mean the preacher has to pope-bash or bishop-bash; it just means teaching the Faith, led by the Gospel/readings of the day as Church Law requires, and allowing the grace of God to work in souls. Your thoughts…

Note: please do not name any priests or parishes in the comments below. Canonised saints are the exception – feel free to name them and to quote from their sermons, many available online. Thank you.

