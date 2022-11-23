Supreme Court Rules Against SNP: No Second Referendum Without UK Permission – Ouch!editor
Nicola Sturgeon’s plan to hold an independence referendum next year has suffered a major set-back after judges ruled the Scottish Parliament does not have the required legal powers.
The Supreme Court in London issued its long-awaited ruling today after hearing arguments from lawyers representing Westminster and Holyrood last month.
Nicola Sturgeon ordered Scotland’s top law officer, the Lord Advocate, to refer the case to the top court in central London in a bid to break the constitutional log-jam.
But Lord Reed, the Supreme Court president, said today: “The Scottish Parliament does not have the power to legislate for a referendum on Scottish independence.”
Nicola Sturgeon is now expected to push ahead with her party’s “plan B’ and make the next general election a “de facto” referendum on independence. Continues…
Editor writes…
What, if any, are the implications of this judgement which Catholics should take into account at the next General Election? Your thoughts…
Comments (4)
Nicola Sturgeon is not a happy bunny – and she’s only offering one policy at the next General Election so, with any luck, she’ll be seen off then.
I saw her on a news broadcast earlier saying that the next General Election would be the de facto referendum on independence. I just hope the other parties offer goodies to encourage us to vote for them and that will see an end to this perpetual independence mantra.
This is a gift for her because what else can she offer at the next General Election? Scotland is in a terrible state due to her policies on the NHS, education, everything. Every road is being dug up and there are diversions everywhere you travel, such a mess has been made in every government department by the SNP. I hope she does make independence her flagship policy because I don’t think it will get votes.
This is a laugh!