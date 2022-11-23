Supreme Court Rules Against SNP: No Second Referendum Without UK Permission – Ouch!

From the Daily Record…

Nicola Sturgeon’s plan to hold an independence referendum next year has suffered a major set-back after judges ruled the Scottish Parliament does not have the required legal powers.

The Supreme Court in London issued its long-awaited ruling today after hearing arguments from lawyers representing Westminster and Holyrood last month.

Nicola Sturgeon ordered Scotland’s top law officer, the Lord Advocate, to refer the case to the top court in central London in a bid to break the constitutional log-jam.

But Lord Reed, the Supreme Court president, said today: “The Scottish Parliament does not have the power to legislate for a referendum on Scottish independence.”

Nicola Sturgeon is now expected to push ahead with her party’s “plan B’ and make the next general election a “de facto” referendum on independence. Continues…

Editor writes…

What, if any, are the implications of this judgement which Catholics should take into account at the next General Election? Your thoughts…

