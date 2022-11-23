Supreme Court Rules Against SNP: No Second Referendum Without UK Permission – Ouch!

23Nov

Supreme Court Rules Against SNP: No Second Referendum Without UK Permission – Ouch!

Papacy, Pope Francis, China, Politicians, Bible, Fatima, The Catholic Church, Scotland, England, Scottish Government, Westminster Parliament, Bishops, Wales, Apparitions, Brexit, Russia, Supernatural, Politics, Tradition, Socialism, Communism, Marxism, United Kingdom, International, Reformation , , , , , , , 4 Comments

From the Daily Record…

Nicola Sturgeon’s plan to hold an independence referendum next year has suffered a major set-back after judges ruled the Scottish Parliament does not have the required legal powers.

The Supreme Court in London issued its long-awaited ruling today after hearing arguments from lawyers representing Westminster and Holyrood last month.

Nicola Sturgeon ordered Scotland’s top law officer, the Lord Advocate, to refer the case to the top court in central London in a bid to break the constitutional log-jam.

But Lord Reed, the Supreme Court president, said today: “The Scottish Parliament does not have the power to legislate for a referendum on Scottish independence.”

Nicola Sturgeon is now expected to push ahead with her party’s “plan B’ and make the next general election a “de facto” referendum on independence.  Continues… 

Editor writes…

What, if any, are the implications of this judgement which Catholics should take into account at the next General Election?  Your thoughts…

Comments (4)

  • Josephine Reply

    Nicola Sturgeon is not a happy bunny – and she’s only offering one policy at the next General Election so, with any luck, she’ll be seen off then.

    November 23, 2022 at 3:31 pm
  • Lily Reply

    I saw her on a news broadcast earlier saying that the next General Election would be the de facto referendum on independence. I just hope the other parties offer goodies to encourage us to vote for them and that will see an end to this perpetual independence mantra.

    November 23, 2022 at 3:33 pm
  • Josephine Reply

    This is a gift for her because what else can she offer at the next General Election? Scotland is in a terrible state due to her policies on the NHS, education, everything. Every road is being dug up and there are diversions everywhere you travel, such a mess has been made in every government department by the SNP. I hope she does make independence her flagship policy because I don’t think it will get votes.

    November 23, 2022 at 3:36 pm
  • Nicky Reply

    This is a laugh!

    November 23, 2022 at 3:47 pm

Join the discussion...

Related Posts

01May

1st May: Feast of St Joseph the Worker – Welcome to the Beautiful Month of Mary!

And to mark the Feast of St Joseph the Worker... https://youtu.be/BMwo0JB0XWA Comment:  Share your... read more

02Mar

Archbishop of Glasgow On “Low Level of Catholic Formation” … So What?

Below, the text of the Pastoral Letter sent from the Archbishop... read more

27Jul

SSPX Response to Traditionis Custodes – No!

To read the Letter from the Superior General of the Priestly... read more

18Jul

Scottish Bishops Challenge SNP Government on Freedom of Conscience – Letter to First Minister

President of Scotland’s Catholic Bishops asks First Minister to protect freedom... read more

25Mar

Coronavirus: Bishop Schneider on the Ban on All Forms of Public Worship – How to Keep the Faith

Comment:  The above video address is taken from The Remnant Video platform,... read more

08Jun

The Immorality of “Catastrophic” Lockdown: “Total & Utter Madness” – Peter Hitchens

Comment:  Below, three comments from viewers of the above video on YouTube... (1) ... read more

22Apr

Irish Bishops Reaping What They Have Sown: Government Persecuting Church…

St Patrick didn't manage to kick ALL snakes out of Ireland... read more

22Aug

Is Pope Francis Himself Actively Hostile to Summorum Pontificum – Or Vatican “Others”?

On Aug. 6, 2013, Andrea Tornielli of “Vatican Insider” published an... read more

31Oct

1st November: Feast of All Saints – Let’s Party!

Editor writes... Since the family in the above video just might inspire... read more

05Apr

Catholics & The “Trans” Issue…

Editor writes... Caroline Farrow, interviewed in the GB News clip above, is... read more

%d bloggers like this: