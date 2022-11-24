Cardinal Requests Encyclical on Gender Ideology… Can We Have One On The Easter Bunny As Well?

24Nov

Cardinal Requests Encyclical on Gender Ideology… Can We Have One On The Easter Bunny As Well?

Traditional Latin Mass, Marriage, Evolution, Bible, Morals, Fatima, Papacy, Pope Francis, Catholic education, Real Presence, Synod on Family, The Catholic Church, Homosexuality, Amoris Laetitia, Family, Novus Ordo Mass, Vatican, Seal of Confession, Vatican II, Sin, Europe, Apparitions, Transgenderism, LGBT+, Judgement, Blessed Sacrament, Bishops, Modernism, Hierarchy, Purity, Transubstantiation, Psychology, Sacraments, Health, Science, Magisterium, Supernatural, Politics, Priesthood, Feminist Movement, Education, Socialism, Tradition, Canon Law, Communism, Marxism, International, Liturgy, Blasphemy , , , 11 Comments

(ZENIT News / Rome, 21.11.2022).– During November the Dutch Bishops have carried out their ad Limina Apostolorum visit to the Holy Father, which all Episcopates worldwide do every five years.

The leader of the Dutch Episcopate, Cardinal Willem (Wim) Jacobus Eijk, Archbishop of Utrecht, made a special request to Pope Francis: an encyclical on gender ideology.

The proposal was specified later in a press conference on November 16. “The Church has not yet pronounced herself on the theory being promoted worldwide by organizations of all kinds. Hence we need an important papal document in which the teachings of the Church are explained and, if necessary, developed. “ The request was also made formally to the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, Life and Family, Cardinal Kevin Farrell.

At the end of last September, Cardinal Eijk wrote a reasoned response against the decision of the Belgian Bishops to bless unions of same sex couples. It can be read at this link: “Blessing of homosexual couples: 5 reasons to stop the Flemish Bishops.”   Read at source here

Editor writes…

Don’t miss what is going on here:  for “…we need an important papal document in which the teachings of the Church are explained and, if necessary, developed. “ read “we need to change the teaching of the Church – i.e. the natural moral law – in order to give our blessing to transgender men and women or women and men or they, whatever…”

Granted, the Church is in such a blatant state of apostasy, with the Faith (and Morals) untaught for several generations now, that something has to be done to correct that scandalous situation.  But, make no mistake about it, checking to see if the Church needs to “develop” her teaching is Modernist-speak for changing the teaching.  A genuine development is easily recognisable – it does not – EVER – change the original teaching.  That remains intact.  I can’t see the “Trans” lobby being happy with that, can you?

Your thoughts…

Comments (11)

  • Faith of Our Fathers Reply

    I actually think its a great idea as it surely would be the Shortest Encyclical that has ever came from the Man of many words Bergoglio . It would just read as — In the Beginning God made us Male and Female.—-
    The End.

    November 24, 2022 at 6:05 pm
  • Michael 🙏 Reply

    Dear friends
    If in doubt consult Sacred Scripture. Bergollio and his entourage will never write such a document, as the are diabolically blinded, disorientated and supportive of this immoral filth.
    Amen
    Every blessing
    Michael 🙏

    November 24, 2022 at 6:37 pm
    • Laura Reply

      Michael,

      You are so right – all we can do for this pope is pray hard for him.

      November 24, 2022 at 10:27 pm
  • Andrew Q Reply

    Eijk is normally one of the least bad bishops so I think he’s just being naïve here. He’s probably hoping for a clear statement that there are two genders. Anything could happen with the current dissolute crop at the Vatican so it’s tactically foolish of him to ask.

    November 24, 2022 at 7:00 pm
    • Laura Reply

      Andrew Q,

      You are very charitable. I hope you’re right about the Cardinal being naive, but I have my doubts. His words strike me as a call to change the Church’s teaching under the guise of “developing” it.

      November 24, 2022 at 10:24 pm
  • Elizabeth Reply

    As we all know, there are two genders: male and female. And a huge variety of mental disorders!

    November 24, 2022 at 8:48 pm
    • Faith of Our Fathers Reply

      As its been said lots of times Elizabeth .If we walked into the Doctors and asked them to cut off Arms or Legs we would be sent to the Laughing Academy A.S.A.P. So what in Heavens name is the difference in asking to have Sexual Bits cut off . Surely if [ and av heard it said ] so called Sexual Amputees look in a Mirror and do not see themselves as the Gender that God and Nature gave them, then it is a without a doubt a mental problem. Yet one of the biggest champions [ at least in Scotland ] of this Evil practice is Sturgeon. I remember before Lockdown ,the Unlikeable One ,took the lead in one of those Horrible Pride things and with Her were 2 Lesbians who were [ they said ] going to be Men. And Sturgeon supported them. God keep this worse Evil than Homosexuality away from our Children .

      November 24, 2022 at 9:03 pm
      • Laura

        FOOF,

        “Laughing Academy” – Love it! LOL!

        November 24, 2022 at 10:26 pm
      • Bernie

        FOOF,

        Actually, no offence intended, but I think you might think a bit kindlier about these people if you heard some of them speaking about their regret and wanting to de-transition back to what they were originally.

        There is something definitely unbalanced in the mind when people want to do something so drastic to their bodies.

        I agree that the people responsible, Sturgeon and other politicians, as well as doctors who are making a mint out of this, they definitely deserve all the opprobrium that goes their way.

        November 24, 2022 at 10:33 pm
    • Laura Reply

      Elizabeth,

      Hear, hear.

      November 24, 2022 at 10:25 pm
  • Bernie Reply

    Such an encyclical would be ludicrous. The Church is already a laughingstock, between issuing climate encyclicals and blessing pagan statues, so I hope the pope gives this one a miss.

    November 24, 2022 at 10:35 pm

Join the discussion...

Related Posts

03Nov

Is Joe Biden’s Presidency Dead?

I wonder how many Americans will find themselves agreeing with John... read more

20Aug

Dissent or Blasphemy: Is It Ever Acceptable?

From the Catholic Herald - Rushie attack reminds Catholics they must... read more

14Jun

Lockdown Extended AGAIN: Stop Obeying! Take Back Your Freedom… It’s Now Or Never!

Comment:   Notice the poster in the crowd outside Downing Street, which correctly... read more

31Mar

Dr David Livingstone Slavery Abolitionist Falls Foul of Woke Brigade Anyway – Stupidiots!

From The Telegraph... How did David Livingstone, arguably one of Scotland’s most... read more

05Mar

Pope Calls For ‘Laudato Si’ Week in May – But Isn’t Fatima More Urgent?

Vatican City, Mar 3, 2020 / 09:57 am (CNA).- Pope Francis... read more

11Oct

Breaking News: There ARE Good Priests!

From the YouTube platform... This question runs through Dennis’s mind regularly: What... read more

06Nov

England: Bishops STEEPED in Evil…

Extracts below From Lifesitenews report - LGBT ‘Pride’ Masses taking over... read more

29Jun

29 June: Feast of SS Peter & Paul…

Comment:  Discuss any issues arising from this important Feast - perhaps  the... read more

27Nov

27/11: The Miraculous Medal – Best Practice in Spreading this Sacramental…

Below, listen to the beautiful sermon delivered by Father Linus Clovis,... read more

19Apr

Bishops Closing Churches & Building Mosques: Crazy…Or Diversity in Action?

Christianity exhorts its adherents to be charitable, but it is really... read more

%d bloggers like this: