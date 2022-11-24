Cardinal Requests Encyclical on Gender Ideology… Can We Have One On The Easter Bunny As Well?editor
(ZENIT News / Rome, 21.11.2022).– During November the Dutch Bishops have carried out their ad Limina Apostolorum visit to the Holy Father, which all Episcopates worldwide do every five years.
The leader of the Dutch Episcopate, Cardinal Willem (Wim) Jacobus Eijk, Archbishop of Utrecht, made a special request to Pope Francis: an encyclical on gender ideology.
The proposal was specified later in a press conference on November 16. “The Church has not yet pronounced herself on the theory being promoted worldwide by organizations of all kinds. Hence we need an important papal document in which the teachings of the Church are explained and, if necessary, developed. “ The request was also made formally to the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, Life and Family, Cardinal Kevin Farrell.
At the end of last September, Cardinal Eijk wrote a reasoned response against the decision of the Belgian Bishops to bless unions of same sex couples. It can be read at this link: “Blessing of homosexual couples: 5 reasons to stop the Flemish Bishops.” Read at source here
Editor writes…
Don’t miss what is going on here: for “…we need an important papal document in which the teachings of the Church are explained and, if necessary, developed. “ read “we need to change the teaching of the Church – i.e. the natural moral law – in order to give our blessing to transgender men and women or women and men or they, whatever…”
Granted, the Church is in such a blatant state of apostasy, with the Faith (and Morals) untaught for several generations now, that something has to be done to correct that scandalous situation. But, make no mistake about it, checking to see if the Church needs to “develop” her teaching is Modernist-speak for changing the teaching. A genuine development is easily recognisable – it does not – EVER – change the original teaching. That remains intact. I can’t see the “Trans” lobby being happy with that, can you?
Your thoughts…
I actually think its a great idea as it surely would be the Shortest Encyclical that has ever came from the Man of many words Bergoglio . It would just read as — In the Beginning God made us Male and Female.—-
The End.
Dear friends
If in doubt consult Sacred Scripture. Bergollio and his entourage will never write such a document, as the are diabolically blinded, disorientated and supportive of this immoral filth.
Amen
Every blessing
Michael 🙏
Michael,
You are so right – all we can do for this pope is pray hard for him.
Eijk is normally one of the least bad bishops so I think he’s just being naïve here. He’s probably hoping for a clear statement that there are two genders. Anything could happen with the current dissolute crop at the Vatican so it’s tactically foolish of him to ask.
Andrew Q,
You are very charitable. I hope you’re right about the Cardinal being naive, but I have my doubts. His words strike me as a call to change the Church’s teaching under the guise of “developing” it.
As we all know, there are two genders: male and female. And a huge variety of mental disorders!
As its been said lots of times Elizabeth .If we walked into the Doctors and asked them to cut off Arms or Legs we would be sent to the Laughing Academy A.S.A.P. So what in Heavens name is the difference in asking to have Sexual Bits cut off . Surely if [ and av heard it said ] so called Sexual Amputees look in a Mirror and do not see themselves as the Gender that God and Nature gave them, then it is a without a doubt a mental problem. Yet one of the biggest champions [ at least in Scotland ] of this Evil practice is Sturgeon. I remember before Lockdown ,the Unlikeable One ,took the lead in one of those Horrible Pride things and with Her were 2 Lesbians who were [ they said ] going to be Men. And Sturgeon supported them. God keep this worse Evil than Homosexuality away from our Children .
FOOF,
“Laughing Academy” – Love it! LOL!
FOOF,
Actually, no offence intended, but I think you might think a bit kindlier about these people if you heard some of them speaking about their regret and wanting to de-transition back to what they were originally.
There is something definitely unbalanced in the mind when people want to do something so drastic to their bodies.
I agree that the people responsible, Sturgeon and other politicians, as well as doctors who are making a mint out of this, they definitely deserve all the opprobrium that goes their way.
Elizabeth,
Hear, hear.
Such an encyclical would be ludicrous. The Church is already a laughingstock, between issuing climate encyclicals and blessing pagan statues, so I hope the pope gives this one a miss.