Cardinal Requests Encyclical on Gender Ideology… Can We Have One On The Easter Bunny As Well?

(ZENIT News / Rome, 21.11.2022).– During November the Dutch Bishops have carried out their ad Limina Apostolorum visit to the Holy Father, which all Episcopates worldwide do every five years.

The leader of the Dutch Episcopate, Cardinal Willem (Wim) Jacobus Eijk, Archbishop of Utrecht, made a special request to Pope Francis: an encyclical on gender ideology.

The proposal was specified later in a press conference on November 16. “The Church has not yet pronounced herself on the theory being promoted worldwide by organizations of all kinds. Hence we need an important papal document in which the teachings of the Church are explained and, if necessary, developed. “ The request was also made formally to the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, Life and Family, Cardinal Kevin Farrell.

At the end of last September, Cardinal Eijk wrote a reasoned response against the decision of the Belgian Bishops to bless unions of same sex couples. It can be read at this link: “Blessing of homosexual couples: 5 reasons to stop the Flemish Bishops.” Read at source here

Editor writes…

Don’t miss what is going on here: for “…we need an important papal document in which the teachings of the Church are explained and, if necessary, developed. “ read “we need to change the teaching of the Church – i.e. the natural moral law – in order to give our blessing to transgender men and women or women and men or they, whatever…”

Granted, the Church is in such a blatant state of apostasy, with the Faith (and Morals) untaught for several generations now, that something has to be done to correct that scandalous situation. But, make no mistake about it, checking to see if the Church needs to “develop” her teaching is Modernist-speak for changing the teaching. A genuine development is easily recognisable – it does not – EVER – change the original teaching. That remains intact. I can’t see the “Trans” lobby being happy with that, can you?

