Cardinal Zen Found Guilty by Court of Atheistic Chinese Communist Government: Vatican Silent

Online Commentator writes…

If Christ were to appear before Zen in prison and ask: “Why are you here?” I’m sure Zen would fall to his knees and say: “Because I love you, Lord.”

Editor writes…

There are no words to describe the shocking dereliction of papal duty towards this 90-year-old Cardinal of the Church. If anyone can offer a justification for it, please share it here. And what about Taylor Marshall’s shopping suggestion – that we should all boycott Chinese goods as we make our purchases in the run up to Christmas. Not easy, but worth a try – yes? No? It should go without saying that we are 100% with Marshall’s exhortation to pray for the Cardinal.

Fatima, yet again, is in the frame. We are faced with yet another example of the truth of the Fatima prophecy about the spread of Communism, as we watch, in disbelief, while the Pope himself is complicit in the spread of this evil influence. Your thoughts…

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



