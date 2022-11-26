Cardinal Zen Found Guilty by Court of Atheistic Chinese Communist Government: Vatican Silent

Cardinal Zen Found Guilty by Court of Atheistic Chinese Communist Government: Vatican Silent

Online Commentator writes… 

If Christ were to appear before Zen in prison and ask: “Why are you here?” I’m sure Zen would fall to his knees and say: “Because I love you, Lord.”

Editor writes…

There are no words to describe the shocking dereliction of papal duty towards this 90-year-old Cardinal of the Church. If anyone can offer a justification for it, please share it here.  And what about Taylor Marshall’s shopping suggestion – that we should all boycott Chinese goods as we make our purchases in the run up to Christmas.  Not easy, but worth a try – yes?  No?  It should go without saying that we are 100% with Marshall’s exhortation to pray for the Cardinal.

Fatima, yet again, is in the frame.  We are faced with yet another example of the truth of the Fatima prophecy about the spread of Communism, as we watch, in disbelief, while the Pope himself is complicit in the spread of this evil influence. Your thoughts…

  • westminsterfly Reply

    Also this as well: https://gloria.tv/post/6CjFTx9bM2SoDXDSG36ADsajB

    November 26, 2022 at 1:34 pm
    • Josephine Reply

      Shocking – I’m not sure what is going on there, if that bishop was forced to betray his office or was bought by the CCP.

      November 26, 2022 at 4:02 pm
  • crofterlady Reply

    No doubt I’ll be called a sedevacantis or some such thing but I firmly believe that the masonic cabal at the Vatican IS NOT the One, Holy Catholic Church founded by Christ.

    November 26, 2022 at 1:49 pm
    • Josephine Reply

      The top churchmen are not Catholics, if that is what you mean, including the Pope. The Church herself, cannot fail. That is the promise of Christ.

      November 26, 2022 at 4:03 pm
  • Andrew Q Reply

    Cardinal Zen is a holy man which is why the Vatican wants nothing to do with him. They’re too busy doing dodgy deals with the Communists for filthy lucre. Shameful.

    November 26, 2022 at 1:59 pm

