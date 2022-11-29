China Riots – A Warning To Authoritarian Governments Elsewhere… Including UK?

Editor writes…

Across social media there is a sense that while there are many reasons for the uprisings among the Chinese people, the “last straw” has been the years of Covid lockdowns and restrictions. The rank stupidity in imposing a zero-Covid policy is beyond…well, rank stupidity. The over-riding message from the people is, clearly, enough is enough! They want their God-given freedoms back and, across China, they are taking to the streets to demand precisely that. The Chinese Communist Party, intent of spreading that evil system across the world, is having its work cut out right now just to keep it alive and working at home. And for that, thanks be to God. Let’s all remember to pray for the Chinese people, oppressed for far too long. Our Lady of Fatima, pray for them! Immaculate Heart of Mary, intercede for them!

Western leaders, including UK politicians (not to mention the globalist cabal, the World Economic Forum, World Health Organisation, and others driving the suppression of peoples across the world) should understand these expressions of dissent and rebellion in China as a warning: do not use health “emergencies” to impose a totalitarian way of life on us ever again. And if you’re thinking that a climate “emergency” will do nicely for the next round of lockdowns and restrictions on our freedoms, think, think, think – and when you’ve done that, think again.

One interesting aside… While the UK media made mincemeat out of those of us who protested the lockdowns here, casting us as granny-killers, selfish, etc., they are now falling over themselves to applaud the “brave” Chinese. Hypocrites. Indeed, journalists seem to stand in a class all by themselves, when it comes to hypocrisy. They excel.

Your thoughts…

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



