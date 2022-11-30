England & Wales: Christians Now A Minority – Surprised, Anyone? Does God Actually Care?

By AFP November 30, 2022

LONDON, United Kingdom: Fewer than half of people in England and Wales identify as Christian, according to census data released on Tuesday, underlining a landmark shift towards secularism in multicultural Britain.

The findings from the 10-yearly census, carried out in 2021, came just over a month after Rishi Sunak became Britain´s first Hindu prime minister. They showed rapid growth among the Muslim population. However, “no religion” was the second most common response after “Christian”, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell said it was no “great surprise” that the Christian proportion was declining over time. But he said that, facing a cost-of-living crisis and war in Europe, people still needed spiritual sustenance.

“We will be there for them, in many cases, providing food and warmth. And at Christmas, millions of people will still come to our services,” said the Anglican Church´s second-ranking cleric. But the group Humanists UK, which campaigns for the rights of non-religious people, said the government should take on board policy implications.

Those included government backing for religious schools and for the established Church of England, its chief executive Andrew Copson said. “Iran is the only other state in the world that has clerics voting in its legislature. And no other country in the world requires compulsory Christian worship in (non-religious) schools as standard,” he said.

“This census result should be a wake-up call which prompts fresh reconsiderations of the role of religion in society.” Some 27.5 million people, or 46.2 percent in England and Wales, described themselves as Christian, down 13.1 percentage points from 2011.

“No religion” rose by 12 points to 37.2 percent or 22.2 million, while Muslims stood at 3.9 million or 6.5 percent of the population, up from 4.9 percent before. The next most common responses were Hindu (1.0 million) and Sikh (524,000), while Buddhists overtook Jewish people (273,000 and 271,000 respectively). Source…

Editor writes…

The oblivious attitude of churchmen to this news is just breath-taking: Oh, don’t worry, people will still come to church services at Christmas, and they’ll still look to us to help them when they are hungry, and what with the war in Europe, they might need someone to chat with… about sums up the brain-dead and faithless response of the Anglican clerics mentioned in The News report. There’s no sign whatsoever of the fear that should be paralysing Christians across the land. The same people who were terrified at the prompting of the Government nudge unit, petrified of a virus from which almost 100% of those infected recover, are not one bit concerned that Christ’s final words on this earth have been ignored. And they’ve been ignored in the name of accommodating false gods – both religious and secular. Shivers and spines. Shivers and spines.

Christ’s final words on this earth were a command, a very clear command to go out into the whole world and bring everyone into His Church: “Going therefore, teach ye all nations, baptising them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Ghost, teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you…” (Matthew 28:19-20). So, to answer the question in the headline on this page – yes, you betcha – God cares. Big time.

This news, about the decline of Christianity in England & Wales is not restricted to those nations. Anyone who thinks that the same paganism does not exist in Scotland, hasn’t been paying attention. Bishops and priests in the countries of the UK have kept a low profile for a very long time now. Diplomacy, going along to get along in ecumenical and inter-faith fashion, marks them out as men in the shameful mould of Pontius Pilate. Preaching Christ gets folk into bother these days – just ask Father Sheehy – so, if the Government allows it, settle for opening the church doors at Christmas (and maybe Easter, for good measure) and live and let live, the rest of the time.

Jesus, mercy! Mary, help!

