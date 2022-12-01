Who Would Want To Be A White Person In The UK These Days When Being White = Being Racist?

01Dec

Who Would Want To Be A White Person In The UK These Days When Being White = Being Racist?

Politicians, Bible, Africa, Fatima, Canonisations, Papacy, The Catholic Church, Pope Francis, Asia, Scottish Government, Miracles, England, Sin, Wales, Apparitions, Europe, Westminster Parliament, Martyrs, Devotions, Supernatural, Politics, Socialism, USA, Communism, Saints, United Kingdom, Marxism, International , , , , , , , , , , , 0 Comments

Editor writes…

Five years ago, the following tweet was published by a Cambridge student:  “All white people are racist. White middle class, white working class, white men, white women, white gays, white children, they can ALL geddit.”   

Why live in a country that is full of racists?  Why do so many people from non-white nations pay thousands of pounds to criminal gangsters to sneak into the UK illegally?  What IS the attraction?  I don’t get it…

I will say, though, I’m surprised that Lady Hussey didn’t have more sense than to ask Ngozi Fulani about her family’s origins.  Not so long ago, in conversation with a Nigerian friend of mine, I told her (and she said she totally understood) that I would – by instinct these days – never ask any person who is not white, anything about their background. Never. And that despite the fact that during the almost 20 years that I lived in England, I didn’t give a second thought to the matter when people, hearing my accent, asked me whereabouts in Scotland I originated, nor did I scream “racism” when a gentleman in America asked me if I came from Ireland.  Shock horror!  You mean to suggest that I’m not American! 

As I’ve said before, many times, on this blog, I cannot comprehend racism.  I just do not understand it at all.  But I have to be honest and say that I do sympathise with the friend who once argued that the ongoing attacks on white people just because they’re white “…is enough to make someone racist.”  He had a point, but he knew that no Catholic could possibly adhere to racist beliefs and behaviour and still consider themselves to be Catholic.

Let’s pray, then, to all the great black canonised saints in Heaven, for their intercession to end the divisive and unChristian mentality that causes this particular brand of hatred to take root in hearts and souls.  To one of my own favourites, the lovely mixed-race saint, Martin de Porres, I pray – intercede for us, please and thank you!

Your thoughts…

Join the discussion...

Related Posts

10Jan

Why Are The States In Such A State?

From the YouTube Platform... Well stated and it must be repeated... read more

16Aug

Afghanistan: Will West Accept Terrorist Rule?

There are Catholics who reject the Church's teaching on Just War. ... read more

22Apr

Irish Bishops Reaping What They Have Sown: Government Persecuting Church…

St Patrick didn't manage to kick ALL snakes out of Ireland... read more

12Mar

Mercy or Mugs? Is it Un-Christian To Revoke Shamima Begum’s Citizenship?

Since the above interview was aired, Shamima Begum's baby has died.  The... read more

19May

Tweets Reveal Gay Author Simon James Green Blatantly Anti-Catholic Bigot … And Then Some!

Editor writes... The scandal at John Fisher School (JFS) in Purley continues... read more

08Dec

8/12: Feast of the Immaculate Conception

In the Constitution Ineffabilis Deus of 8 December, 1854, Pius IX... read more

18Nov

Is Former First Minister Bashing Scotland Or IS He Right To Say That Scotland IS “Stuck In Treacle”?

From the Daily Record... A former First Minister has claimed Scotland is... read more

22Apr

23 April: Feast of St George of England

St George is famous for his courage in slaying a dragon... read more

20Jun

UK Building Body Storage Facilities in Case of “Excess Deaths Situation”…Why?

London Councils Building Body Storage Facilities in Case of an "Excess... read more

30May

Priests & Tattoos: Is This Disgusting/Scandalous? Or, Are “With-It” Clergy Just What We Need?

Editor writes... I'm not impressed with a single one of Fr Mike... read more

%d bloggers like this: