Who Would Want To Be A White Person In The UK These Days When Being White = Being Racist?

Editor writes…

Five years ago, the following tweet was published by a Cambridge student: “All white people are racist. White middle class, white working class, white men, white women, white gays, white children, they can ALL geddit.”

Why live in a country that is full of racists? Why do so many people from non-white nations pay thousands of pounds to criminal gangsters to sneak into the UK illegally? What IS the attraction? I don’t get it…

I will say, though, I’m surprised that Lady Hussey didn’t have more sense than to ask Ngozi Fulani about her family’s origins. Not so long ago, in conversation with a Nigerian friend of mine, I told her (and she said she totally understood) that I would – by instinct these days – never ask any person who is not white, anything about their background. Never. And that despite the fact that during the almost 20 years that I lived in England, I didn’t give a second thought to the matter when people, hearing my accent, asked me whereabouts in Scotland I originated, nor did I scream “racism” when a gentleman in America asked me if I came from Ireland. Shock horror! You mean to suggest that I’m not American!

As I’ve said before, many times, on this blog, I cannot comprehend racism. I just do not understand it at all. But I have to be honest and say that I do sympathise with the friend who once argued that the ongoing attacks on white people just because they’re white “…is enough to make someone racist.” He had a point, but he knew that no Catholic could possibly adhere to racist beliefs and behaviour and still consider themselves to be Catholic.

Let’s pray, then, to all the great black canonised saints in Heaven, for their intercession to end the divisive and unChristian mentality that causes this particular brand of hatred to take root in hearts and souls. To one of my own favourites, the lovely mixed-race saint, Martin de Porres, I pray – intercede for us, please and thank you!

Your thoughts…

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Email



