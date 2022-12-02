On Fire for the Faith… Anyone?editor
Editor writes…
As regulars on this blog know, I’m no fan of Church Militant, and that for a number of reasons. However, the “Fulton Sheen incident” recounted by Michael Voris in the above video (which I stumbled across this morning on YouTube) – an incident to which he was an eye and ear witness – deserves as much publicity as possible, in my considered opinion. The incident is profoundly important because it underlines for us the chilling apostasy which we are seeing around us right now in the Church, with the current pontiff and the majority of the bishops leading the way in ignoring and/or openly denying Christ in their interactions with people who hold opposing beliefs.
The archbishop’s response to that hapless “ponytail” should give us hope for the future: it should remind us of the promise of peace to come in the world, when the prescribed Consecration of Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary is obediently carried out, at which time we will be able to rejoice in experiencing, in ourselves and in our priests and bishops, the same love for the truths of the Faith as that evident in the words and demeanour of Archbishop Fulton Sheen. Yes? No? Your thoughts…
This is very interesting, especially in light of our discussion on this blog just a short time ago when we were discussing Archbishop Fulton Sheen. But of course the most salient question is raised by our dear Editor regarding the Consecration of Russia. It is hard to imagine that happening with Francis at the helm. It is clear that he has been stacking the deck for the next conclave, with clones like the new Cardinal McElroy of San Diego, to mention just one of many.
Francis is adrift, a confused and confusing individual who speaks the language of the climate change fanatics and the WEF. His brutal attempts at suppression of the Mass of the Ages is incredible, given his openness to all kinds of heretical beliefs. He just gave an interview to a correspondent of LIfeSite News in which he admitted that a one-month-old embryo is a human being but could not say for certain if it is a “person”. And as for the Bishops, after their meeting in Baltimore recently, we can see that they are all over the place in their theology. So while I agree with Editor that we can rejoice that we know how the ending will take place — with the Consecration of Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary — I fear we have a lot to endure before we get to that point.
Marinaio,
Speaking the language of climate change and other worldly concerns – including the war in Ukraine – only places him on the same (if even that) level as any other commentator on world affairs, as you well know. Today, Zenit is reporting that, by his remarks on the “martyred” Ukrainians, he has infuriated Russia.
Such a silly man. Not cut out for the papal role and not even, as this report indicates, cut out for the role of world diplomat either. Even Pontius Pilate made some show of trying to understand both sides 😀
The fire of faith will come from the laity. The emasculated hierarchy of the Vatican II sect seem barely to believe anything. I see plenty of commitment among the young families and converts in the TLM communities around here. God will not allow his Church to fail – though we may have to wait for some of the duds to pass on to their reward. The Church will be rebuilt from the faithful remnant among the wreckage instigated by Vatican II and its “spirit”.
Andrew Q,
I see plenty of commitment among the young families and converts in the TLM communities around here. “
I’d dearly love to know where “here” is, and the nature of the “commitment”…
Editor
(1) NW England – flourishing communities of ICKSP, FSSP, SSPX.
(2) Daily masses, full programme of vespers, compline etc. Weekly all day adoration, 2 new schools set up in the past few years that are taught by priests and religious sisters. Young families moving across country to give their children a truly traditional Catholic education with daily access to the sacraments. And much more…
It’s happening despite the best efforts of the Vatican. Wonderfully encouraging what God and a few good men and women can achieve.
I suppose I’m expecting +Sheen to be perfect while on earth (you know, like Editor…), but where was his fiery fervor and passionate defense of the Faith when confronted with the insidious and poorly concealed poisons of the Vatican II documents?
Praising Gaudium et spes to the skies, that’s where it was….
(Not to mention the insidious and poorly concealed poison of the Novus Ordo Missae.)