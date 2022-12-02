On Fire for the Faith… Anyone?

Editor writes…

As regulars on this blog know, I’m no fan of Church Militant, and that for a number of reasons. However, the “Fulton Sheen incident” recounted by Michael Voris in the above video (which I stumbled across this morning on YouTube) – an incident to which he was an eye and ear witness – deserves as much publicity as possible, in my considered opinion. The incident is profoundly important because it underlines for us the chilling apostasy which we are seeing around us right now in the Church, with the current pontiff and the majority of the bishops leading the way in ignoring and/or openly denying Christ in their interactions with people who hold opposing beliefs.

The archbishop’s response to that hapless “ponytail” should give us hope for the future: it should remind us of the promise of peace to come in the world, when the prescribed Consecration of Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary is obediently carried out, at which time we will be able to rejoice in experiencing, in ourselves and in our priests and bishops, the same love for the truths of the Faith as that evident in the words and demeanour of Archbishop Fulton Sheen. Yes? No? Your thoughts…

