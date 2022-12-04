Neil Oliver: Cancel Christmas? Just Try!

04Dec

Editor writes…

I’ve never thought of Neil Oliver as a “devout Christian”.  Yet, in the above monologue, he puts just about every clergyman in the land to shame by his stout defence of Christmas and the Christian heritage of the west; he issues a stark warning – after the fashion of the Old Testament prophets – to those sinister figures operating in the shadows who are working to control the way the world is governed.  Essentially, they are endeavouring re-make the world in their own image. Christianity is an obstacle to their plans, and so it must be destroyed.

Neil highlights this evil enterprise and warns all concerned to stop; he dares them to “cancel” Christmas.  But will they listen?

Meanwhile, the Catholic clergy pronounce on climate change and the cost-of-living lockdown crisis. Help!

Your thoughts…

 

