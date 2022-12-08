Happy Feast of the Immaculate Conception!

08Dec

Happy Feast of the Immaculate Conception!

From the Catholic Education Resource Center (CERC)

Why do Catholics believe in the Immaculate Conception? The belief means that Mary, the mother of Jesus, was preserved without sin for her entire life. Read answers to the issues raised by this doctrine here

Editor writes…

As with all Feast Day threads, discuss any relevant issues, and share your favourite prayers and hymns, stories of miracles/personal graces and even jokes, of the good clean fun variety.

Happy Feast to one and all!

Comments (7)

  • editor Reply

    Please note the following message from Father Stephen Dunn:

    Mass for the Holyday of Obligation – Immaculate Heart of Mary

    Mass today, Thursday, 8 December, in the Sacred Heart Bridgeton, will be at 12.30pm (not 1pm as previous holyday).

    Sacred Heart of Jesus, 50 Old Dalmarnock Road, Bridgeton, Glasgow G40 4AU.

    Happy Feast!

    December 8, 2022 at 12:09 am
  • Catherine Reply

    Happy Feast day to all.

    December 8, 2022 at 7:48 am
  • Michaela Reply

    Happy Feast everyone!

    December 8, 2022 at 9:58 am
    • Bernie Reply

      I wish everyone at CTS the happiest of feasts today.

      The explanation at the Catholic Education Center was very helpful in helping us to explain this doctrine to non-Catholics. It shows the part played by Tradition in the faith as well as Scripture.

      Happy Feast!

      December 8, 2022 at 10:01 am
  • Laura Reply

    Wishing all bloggers at CTS, a very happy Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

    Ave Maria!

    December 8, 2022 at 10:38 am
    • Nicky Reply

      Happy Feast!

      December 8, 2022 at 10:48 am
  • Fidelis Reply

    The Lourdes hymn fits this Feast – enjoy, everyone! Happy Feast day, bloggers!

    December 8, 2022 at 11:08 am

