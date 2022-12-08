Happy Feast of the Immaculate Conception!editor
From the Catholic Education Resource Center (CERC)
Why do Catholics believe in the Immaculate Conception? The belief means that Mary, the mother of Jesus, was preserved without sin for her entire life. Read answers to the issues raised by this doctrine here
Editor writes…
As with all Feast Day threads, discuss any relevant issues, and share your favourite prayers and hymns, stories of miracles/personal graces and even jokes, of the good clean fun variety.
Happy Feast to one and all!
Comments (7)
Please note the following message from Father Stephen Dunn:
Mass for the Holyday of Obligation – Immaculate Heart of Mary
Mass today, Thursday, 8 December, in the Sacred Heart Bridgeton, will be at 12.30pm (not 1pm as previous holyday).
Sacred Heart of Jesus, 50 Old Dalmarnock Road, Bridgeton, Glasgow G40 4AU.
Happy Feast!
Happy Feast day to all.
The explanation at the Catholic Education Center was very helpful in helping us to explain this doctrine to non-Catholics. It shows the part played by Tradition in the faith as well as Scripture.
Ave Maria!
The Lourdes hymn fits this Feast – enjoy, everyone! Happy Feast day, bloggers!