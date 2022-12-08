Happy Feast of the Immaculate Conception!

From the Catholic Education Resource Center (CERC)

Why do Catholics believe in the Immaculate Conception? The belief means that Mary, the mother of Jesus, was preserved without sin for her entire life. Read answers to the issues raised by this doctrine here

Editor writes…

As with all Feast Day threads, discuss any relevant issues, and share your favourite prayers and hymns, stories of miracles/personal graces and even jokes, of the good clean fun variety.

Happy Feast to one and all!

